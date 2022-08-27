ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, MA

fallriverreporter.com

Several crews respond to head-on crash involving two boats, 7 passengers off of Providence Point

Multiple crews responded to a boat crash on Sunday involving several passengers. According to the Portsmouth Fire Department, at 6:30 p.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received a 911 call for a head-on crash of two boats in the water off Potters Cove, Prudence Island with 3 or more injured. The condition of the boats involved and the total number of people on board were unknown.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Driver hospitalized after crashing into pond in Millis

A driver was hospitalized after driving into a retention pond Saturday evening, the Millis Police Department announced. Police responded to the scene located at the corner of Main Street and Milliston Road at approximately 8:45 p.m. According to police, the driver was helped out of the partially sunken vehicle by a bystander and was transported to a local hospital.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police identify man killed in rollover crash on Route 1 in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Mass. — Police have identified a man who was killed in a rollover crash in Chelsea over the weekend. Troopers responding to a rollover crash on the northbound side of Route 1 in the area of Route 16 around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday found a 2005 Nissan 350Z that had struck the median barrier and rolled over with two occupants inside, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Crime & Safety
NECN

Coyotes in Mass. Town Prompt Police Call to Action

Coyotes have been cropping up in Wilmington, Massachusetts, police said Monday, urging residents to do what they can to keep the coyotes from eating human food. Local animal control officers have been receiving and responding to complaints of coyotes in the area, Wilmington police said in a Facebook post. They noted that coyotes being in town isn't a concern in and of itself, but added that residents can help keep it that way.
Watertown News

Police Log: Money Stolen from Business, Man Charged with Multiple Shopliftings

The following information was provided by the Watertown Police. The following incidents occurred between Aug. 15 and Aug. 21. Aug. 19, 5:16 p.m.: Police were called to Target after security stopped two people who were seen leaving the store without paying for merchandise. Officers spoke with the suspects, and the male suspect admitted to placing several items in a cart as the female suspect pushed the cart. They had a total of $752.63 in merchandise, including nine watches, clothing, a knife, and a kitchen appliance. Security recognized the male suspect from three previous shoplifting incidents on July 23, 24 and 27. Shatia Glover, 34, of Boston, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting over $250. Carlton Spence, 60, homeless, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting over $250, and three counts of shoplifting (from previous dates).
CBS LA

Crash kills 3 in Saugus, 2 others in critical condition

A crash involving two cars killed three people Sunday, authorities said. It happened at San Francisquito Canyon Road and Riverview Road in Saugus. The Los Angeles County Fire Department said the crash caused a fire around 4:12 p.m., leaving three dead at the scene and two additional victims in critical condition. Both northbound and southbound lanes of San Francisquito Canyon Road were closed between Riverview Road and Quail Trail, the California Highway Patrol reported.Two of the three people killed were identified Monday morning -- 41-year-old Shane Rivera and 28-year-old Spencer Thomas. The third person was not yet ready for public identification, according to the coroner's office.The cause of the crash is still under investigation. 
Watertown News

Police Log: Woman Arrested for Drinking in Her Car, Mopeds Stolen, Several Cars Broken Into

The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. The incidents took place from Aug. 8 to Aug. 14. Aug. 11 7:42 a.m.: Two employees at Dunkin’ Donuts at 640 Arsenal St. got into an argument, which escalated got into a minor physical altercation. Police were called. While speaking with the employees officers discovered one of the employees had an outstanding warrant. Semha Musa, 35, of Boston, was arrested on the warrant from Waltham District Court for false fire alarm and disturbing the peace. Both employees were advised that they could seek a complaint about the incident at Waltham District Court.
Dianna Carney

Where You Can Watch The Plymouth Lighted Boat Parade

You're invited to the Lighted Boat Parade in Plymouth Harbor!(Photo from Plymouth Harbor Master) On the evening of Sunday, September 4th, the Plymouth Harbor will be lit up with lively lights for all onlookers to enjoy! The Plymouth Harbor Master announced the return of the Plymouth Harbor Lighted Boat Parade, and you're invited!
WCVB

Man swipes medical food packages from porch in Bridgewater, Massachusetts

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — Bridgewater police are sharing video of a man who is suspected of stealing two boxes of prescription formula from a resident in the Massachusetts town. Alyssa Augusto told NewsCenter 5's Mary Saladna that she has the rare metabolic disorder phenylketonuria (PKU), which severely limits how much protein she can eat.
WMUR.com

Driver suffers life-threatening injuries after Londonderry crash

LONDONDERRY, N.H. — A woman has life-threatening injuries after a car crash Saturday afternoon in Londonderry. Authorities said she crashed her car into a guardrail on West Road and was the only person involved in the accident. Officials said the woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital. Londonderry Fire...
Boston Globe

The best clam shacks in New England

Boston.com readers highlighted 74 clam shacks where you can get a fried seafood fix. While you travel around New England, you’re likely to stumble upon some classic clam shacks, where you can pull over to get a meal. Whether you head north to Maine or partake in what Cape Cod has to offer, New England’s clam shacks have long doled out delicious seafood, from fried clams, to lobster rolls, to plates of scallops.
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts police officer placed on leave after fellow officers arrest him concerning motor vehicle crash with three motorcyclists

A Massachusetts Police officer has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested for operating under the influence of alcohol following a multi-vehicle crash early Monday morning. According to Cambridge Police, Michael Daniliuk, 57, of Cambridge, was charged by officers with the Cambridge Police with operating under the influence of...
