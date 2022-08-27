Read full article on original website
Related
yourbigsky.com
2022 Labor Day weekend fun in Billings
Labor Day weekend is only days away, and plenty of fun events are happening over the weekend! Here are a few ideas if you are looking for something fun to do over the three-day weekend. The Downtown Billings Alliance is hosting its third downtown summer sounds concert, with country artist...
yourbigsky.com
Scrub Run – 5K and Kids’ Dash
Get ready Billings! RiverStone Health is hosting their annual 5k Scrub Rub on Saturday, September 10th at 9:00am. The run is slated to begin in South Park and take participants through our historic South Side neighborhood; travelers will then head back to the park – off South Broadway and 6th Avenue South. Stick around after the main event for a free Kids’ Dash around the park.
yourbigsky.com
Spoke Shop excited for Ales For Trails 2022
It’s billed as ‘The Best Party in Billings!’. It’s Ales For Trails coming up on Sept. 9th at ZooMontana!. Dean Cromwell, owner of the Spoke Shop in Billings, is among top businesses in Yellowstone County who make the difference each year for Trailnet. His love and enthusiasm for biking is incredible. He truly lives his passion for riding in Big Sky Country. “We have an incredible and exceptional trail system in Billings. It’s exciting to see the planned future growth and it will continue to grow in the future,” said Cromwell. “There’s not a better experience than to ride in one of the most gorgeous and bicycle-friendly cities,” according to Cromwell. And, YourBigSky.com is one of the Spoke Shops greatest fans! Cromwell is a genuine and trusted advocate for the biking community. He even took me for a spin on the hot, new and latest biking thrill – the electric bicycle! So much fun!
yourbigsky.com
Free giveaway at Nothing Bundt Cakes in Billings!
Nothing Bundt Cakes in Billings, Montana, is giving away free cakes to the first 25- people that come to the bakery on Thursday, September 2. The giveaway is part of a celebration for the company’s 25th anniversary of being in business. The franchise bakery started its business in Billings...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
yourbigsky.com
Food Truck Battle big winner for Vets
It was the perfect combination of giving back to the community and eating some of the most delicious foods at this year’s Food Truck Battle on the Yellowstone put on by the Breakfast Exchange Club of Billings. The Food Truck Battle brought in thousands of dollars specifically for Veteran’s...
These Billings Theaters Will Offer $3 Movies for National Cinema Day
If you've not been able to see the Elvis movie yet or take the family to catch the new DC League of Super Pets flick, here's your opportunity to see a movie in the theater on a budget. The Cinema Foundation is a non-profit organization made up of theater owners...
yourbigsky.com
Top 5 museums to visit in the Magic City
Trying to find something interesting explore in the Magic City? Visit Billings lists several places to visit around town that is fun and intriguing to explore. These five places are filled with history, arts, and culture. A few places to visit in Billings have been here since the town was...
KULR8
The 4th annual Yellowstone Food Truck Battle
BILLINGS, Mont. - The Magic City saw the fourth annual Yellowstone Food Truck Battle this weekend. Forty food trucks gathered, not only to compete for the title of best food truck in Yellowstone County for 2022, but also to raise money for veterans. Rene Cartelli, Committee Chair of the Food...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
yourbigsky.com
Hello, Montana – RLACF, giving back
The Red Lodge Area Community Foundation works alongside donors who want to give back to their community. Interested donors can help do amazing things for the Red Lodge Community, helping to preserve the lovely town for future generations. With more people moving to Red Lodge and areas around Montana, this provides fresh new ideas for assets in the community.
americasstateparks.org
5 State Parks Near Billings, Montana
Montana is well known for being the home of Glacier National Park, as well as the northern gateway to Yellowstone National Park. But it is also blessed with 55 State Parks that are well worth checking out too. Showcasing everything from stunning mountain ranges and picturesque meadows replete with gorgeous...
yourbigsky.com
Areas of Montana saw up to 3 in. of rain over past week
The National Weather Service in Billings said via Twitter Sunday that several areas of Montana over the last week received precipitation from various thunderstorms. The moisture level varied between certain areas of the state; some areas saw up to three inches of rain. According to the map on the NWS...
Owners of new Brazilian Steakhouse hoping to find success in Billings
Another challenge hovering over restaurant owners? A labor shortage that has forced many other Billings establishments to close for good.
Billings could be home to new species of fireflies
Billings has a ton of natural parks you can visit around the city, and you might not have known it, but nestled in some of these parks are fireflies and what could be whole new species of them.
KULR8
Della Mae the Not-So-Great Fire Dog
BILLINGS, Mont. - In 1971, the Billings Fire Department adopted a dalmatian puppy as part of their fire outreach program. She was an ambassador for the department, making appearances across the city. “She's adorable and in the beginning," explained Community Historian, Lauren Hunley. "Everybody loves her." Ambassador might have been...
Billings developer using 3D printing to cut cost and time for homebuilding
Stark hopes to soon begin constructing houses in Billings using a large portable robotic machine that prints walls from a concrete and sand material.
yourbigsky.com
Billings’ “traffic jam” on 24th Sunday as road work continues
It looks like a big city traffic jam on this beautiful, sunny Sunday in Billings. Please be patient on our roads! Traffic is being narrowed into a single lane for the entirety of 24th Street between Grand Avenue and King Avenue. Drive safely and kindly; You’ll more than likely appreciate...
Stolen Billings firefighter gear recovered
City spokesperson Victoria Hill said the bag and its contents were recovered in a random backyard near where it was stolen in the Gorham Park neighborhood.
'Extremely special': Friend remembers Billings road-rage victim
The man that was killed in last weekend’s shooting that took place right outside the Q2 studio was 29-year-old Michael Duran.
Billings Clinic CEO steps down
Billings Clinic CEO Dr. Scott Ellner has resigned his position, effective immediately, the hospital announced Friday.
yourbigsky.com
100 labor jobs available in Billings offered at local recruiting event
If you’re looking for a new and higher paying job, check out the CEC recruiting event today in Billings. CEC is hiring for its Fiber Infrastructure Construction teams. The company is eager to hire general labor, equipment operators and directional drillers. It’s all happening today at 2667 56th Street...
Comments / 0