Washington County Fair suspected shooter arrested, police say
Fayetteville Police have arrested the suspected shooter of the Washington County Fair that left one boy injured.
Springdale police investigating Zabana Nightclub shooting
One man was killed during a shooting Sunday morning at Zabana Nightclub, according to a Springdale Police Department press release. The SPD is currently investigating the incident after receiving a call from security regarding several gunshots heard around 2:20 a.m. When police officers arrived on the scene, they found a man lying in the parking lot with several gunshot wounds. Officers began CPR immediately. The man, identified as 19-year-old Luis Lemus, was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
Lawsuit filed over violent arrest outside Arkansas store
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A man who was beaten and held down by Arkansas law enforcement officers during an arrest that was caught on a widely circulated video has filed a federal lawsuit against the officers. Attorneys for Randal Worcester filed the lawsuit Monday over the Aug. 21...
One dead, one injured in Fort Smith homicide
FORT SMITH, Ark. — One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a domestic-related shooting in Fort Smith Sunday night. According to a release from Fort Smith police, officers responded to a shooting call in the 2400 block of N 52nd St just before 7:30 p.m. Police determined two people there exchanged gunfire.
One man killed in shooting outside Springdale nightclub Sunday
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — One man is dead after a shooting outside Zabana Nightclub Sunday morning in Springdale. Capt. Jeff Taylor said police responded to reports of gun shots near the nightclub on S Old Missouri Road around 2:20 a.m. When officers arrived, they say they found a man lying...
Full timeline of violent arrest in Arkansas that lead to investigation
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Department of Justice, FBI, Arkansas State Police, and the Crawford County Sheriff's Office are all hosting separate investigations after a video showed two Crawford County Deputies and a Mulberry Police Officer violently arresting 27-year-old Randal Worcester. Monday, Aug. 22. During a news conference,...
Man allegedly kills ex, leaves body in abandoned driveway, and moves in with look-alike girlfriend
FORT SMITH, Ark. (TCD) -- A 60-year-old man is accused of killing his girlfriend, wrapping her body in a comforter, and leaving it in an abandoned driveway. According to Arkansas State Police, on Aug. 10, Franklin County deputies received a call about a body near Arkansas Highway 186 close to Altus, and soon asked State Police to take over the investigation.
Police: Child drowns during flash flooding in Bentonville
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — An 11-year-old boy is dead and a woman is hospitalized after they were pulled into a storm drain during Monday night’s heavy flooding in Bentonville. “We began to search through the storm drain system, pulling manhole covers trying to locate the victims,” Deputy Chief Kevin Boynston with the Bentonville Fire Department said.
Thunderstorm causing multiple downed powerlines in Springdale
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — According to Ozarks Electric Cooperative's power outage map, over 3,000 customers in Washington County are out of power due to harsh winds from a thunderstorm. As of 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, thousands of customers in the Tontitown and Johnson area are without...
UPDATE: Bentonville police ID men involved in fatal shooting
At approximately 11:43 a.m. on August 25, the Bentonville police and fire departments responded to the 300 block of Rose Garden Lane regarding a call of shots fired.
Motorcycle accident blocks traffic on I-49
Traffic is piling up southbound on Interstate 49 as emergency crews are clearing an accident reported at mile marker 81 in Rogers.
Accident disrupts morning commute on I-49 northbound
An accident is disrupting the morning commute Tuesday morning as traffic is backed up on Interstate 49 Northbound.
Former Bellevue Baptist Church employee arrested, accused of inappropriate behavior with children
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former employee of Bellevue Baptist Church in Cordova has been accused of inappropriate behavior with minors. An arrest warrant was issued for Keenan Hord in Arkansas, the church said in a letter to parishioners. Hord was arrested in Fayetteville and is being held for a...
Child dies after being pulled into flooded storm drain in Bentonville
A woman and a child are hospitalized after they were pulled into a storm drain after heavy flooding in Bentonville on August 29.
Little Rock hospitality company continues NWA investment with Fayetteville restaurant
Little Rock company Yellow Rocket Concepts announced details Tuesday (Aug. 30) for a new restaurant in south Fayetteville. Fayetteville Taco & Tamale Co. will open in spring 2023 inside the $63 million South Yard Lofts development. South Yard Lofts is a 9.1-acre development at the southwest corner of Martin Luther...
Lawyer for Arkansas deputies seen in violent video say they didn't have tasers
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Surveillance video from an Alma gas station shows the scene where police say Randall Worcester threatened a worker with a knife, an event that led to an altercation between him and three Arkansas officers that turned violent. That worker called 911 after Worcester left...
Man & Woman Die In Burning Car
Two people are dead after a crash on Missouri Highway 413 south of Galena. The Highway Patrol says that a car driven by 84 year old Kenneth Runge of Kimberling City ran off the road on a curve, struck a tree, caught fire and burned. Runge and a passenger, 80...
