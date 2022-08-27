One man was killed during a shooting Sunday morning at Zabana Nightclub, according to a Springdale Police Department press release. The SPD is currently investigating the incident after receiving a call from security regarding several gunshots heard around 2:20 a.m. When police officers arrived on the scene, they found a man lying in the parking lot with several gunshot wounds. Officers began CPR immediately. The man, identified as 19-year-old Luis Lemus, was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

SPRINGDALE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO