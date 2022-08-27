Football moms tackle their sons for tradition

WASHINGTON ILLINOIS — As a tradition for Washington football players, an event called Mom’s night practice is held every year.

Washington high school football teams hold an annual tradition where the player’s mothers are allowed to tackle their sons. This is an event that is designed to get the player’s mother more acquainted with the game. Just after two weeks, the video has more than 7.8 million views.

