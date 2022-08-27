Most Accurate Forecast: Another round of heavy rain

Happy Saturday to you!

This weekend is going to be a stormy one so get ready to make some backup plans!

We start the morning off warm and muggy in the mid to upper 70s, with a few clouds overhead. By late morning a few isolated showers will push their way onshore. It’s a similar set up to the last few days.

By lunchtime, temperatures will increase into the low to mid 90s and will feel like the triple digits.

Showers and storms will peak as the seabreeze pushes past I-75 by the late afternoon and evening hours. As the sun goes down, storms will begin to weaken.

Some of these storms will be on the heavier side. They will be slow movers dumping up to several inches of rain in places that are already saturated from previous days, meaning flooding will be a concern. Also, we could see frequent lightning and winds above 30mph.

This unsettled weather will continue into much of next week.

Tracking the Tropics:

The NHC is monitoring two disturbances in the Atlantic Basin, one in the south central Atlantic and one nearing the Caribbean. Both will have a low chance to develop as they work westward in the coming days, and neither pose any immediate threat to us here in SWFL. We’ll be watching both areas closely, however, so stick with ABC7 for updates.