linknky.com
Thomas More turns over big lead, and the opener, to big-play Bluefield
Was it a dream, or did Thomas More really run up a 21-0 lead – in the first quarter — on a good Bluefield University team Saturday?. Not a dream. But not the last word, either, as Bluefield’s talented Rams ran off the next 35 straight points, then had just enough to hold off the Saints at the wire to survive a 42-35 shootout in TMU head coach Chris Norwell’s debut.
linknky.com
Covington Catholic returns from mountains with win over defending Class 1A state champs
The two state powers collided on a nice evening in the mountains of eastern Kentucky in what turned out to be a thrilling game. Both teams hoped to post their first victory of the season after tough opening week losses. At Pikeville’s Hambley Complex, it was the first game of a doubleheader in the Pike County Bowl. The Covington Catholic Colonels (1-1 overall) took the lead nearly five minutes into the game and never trailed Pikeville in a thrilling 27-19 victory.
Cincinnati Football: American Athletic Conference preseason power rankings
A day after looking into the over/under regular season win totals for each AAC team, we are ranking every conference team prior to the season opener this week. Cincinnati, Houston and UCF remain favorites to compete for the conference title. Tier 1: Cincinnati, Houston, UCF. The Bearcats might not be...
UC Announces Indiana Game is Sold Out
The Nippert Stadium home force is ready for impact.
Cincinnati Basketball: 4-star guard Jizzle James narrows list to three schools
Prior to his senior campaign, 4-star point guard prospect Jizzle James cut his list of potential schools to three including Cincinnati, Georgia and LSU. James is the 6th ranked recruit from Florida and son of former NFL running back Edgerrin James. The Orlando native previously took an official visit to...
linknky.com
Florence wins final road game of season but drops series at Evansville
The Florence Y’alls (35-53 overall) are trying to find positives as the regular season winds down. They found some in the three-game series loss to the Evansville Otters (50-39) over the weekend. They won their final road game of the year Sunday in an 8-5 victory at Evansville’s Bosse Field. Florence is 5-4 against Evansville this year.
Eleven Warriors
Malik Hartford Loves Ohio State’s “Family Atmosphere,” Buckeyes Offer No. 1 Overall Prospect in 2025, Brandon Inniss and Mark Fletcher Excel on National TV
Ohio State safety commit Malik Hartford is off to a strong start to his senior season. The four-star prospect has helped lead Lakota West to a 2-0 record early in the 2022 season, most recently dominating rival Lakota East in a 49-6 victory Friday. Hartford made his presence felt early...
Fox 19
BODYCAM: Reds pitching legend Tom Browning arrested for OVI after hitting house
GEORGETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning was arrested over the weekend for operating a vehicle under the influence (OVI), court records show. Georgetown police bodycam video showing Browning failing a field sobriety test is embedded in its entirety below. Browning, who pitched for the Reds from...
WCPO
Buffalo Wild Wings introduces 'Sauce Sauce', signature sauce of former UC football star Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner
CINCINNATI — Former University of Cincinnati Bearcat star cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner has a new sauce at Buffalo Wild Wings. In a press release from Buffalo Wild Wings, they introduced "Sauce Sauce" in partnership with Gardner, who has given the nickname "Sauce" by his little league football coach when he was 6 years old.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Reds All-Star Tom Browning arrested, charged with OVI
GEORGETOWN, Ohio — Former Cincinnati Reds all-star Tom Browning was arrested for driving under the influence over the weekend. According to court documents, Browning has been charged with two counts of OVI, failure to stay in marked lanes and failure to maintain control. According to police, the alleged offenses...
wnewsj.com
Mason aces 17 during charity event
Keith Mason had a hole-in-one during the inaugural Health Alliance of Clinton County Charity Golf Classic at the Elks 797 Golf Course on July 23. Mason aced No. 17 at the Elks.
4 Places To Get Chili in Cincinnati
If you're in Ohio, trying Cincinnati chili at least once is a must. Cincinnati chili typically features ground beef, spices like allspice and cumin, cheddar cheese, onions, and beans.
WKRC
World's best female golfers to compete in Kroger Queen City Championship LPGA
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The world’s best female golfers will be arriving at Kenwood Country Club soon for the inaugural Kroger Queen City Championship LPGA event. Tournament Director Emily Norell joined Local 12's Bob Herzog in the studio to share what we can expect.
WLWT 5
Loveland intermediate and middle schools to be closed on Monday
LOVELAND, Ohio — Loveland Intermediate and Middle School will be closed on Monday due to HVAC issues in the buildings, the school announced. According to Loveland City Schools, all other buildings should report to school as usual. The school says that they are working to get the problem resolved...
linknky.com
Richardson Road Park renovation in Independence begins this week
Kenton County Parks and Recreation will be temporarily closing the Richardson Road Park tennis and basketball courts in Independence beginning this week for renovations. The tennis and basketball court area will be completely removed and rebuilt. The finished project will include renovated tennis and basketball courts, along with the addition of pickleball courts. The courts will be the first in the Kenton County Parks.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police locate family of boy found in West End
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Cincinnati Police say the boy's family have been located. Cincinnati police are looking for the family of a boy who was found in the West End. Police said he was dropped off at District One by someone who found him near Mound and Clark streets without any clothing.
WKRC
Weather warning: High heat index, potential for severe storms
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Hot and stormy: That's the bottom line for Monday in the Tri-State. The high hit 91 degrees on Sunday, the 18th time this season Cincinnati made it to at least 90. The average is 22. Temperatures will get close again Monday, but there will be more clouds around, and scattered showers and storms so that is keeping it below that threshold. The heat index, though, could briefly hit the mid-and upper-90s again in the afternoon before dropping to more comfortable levels by Wednesday.
linknky.com
Suspicious package detonated near Covington church
The Covington Police received a report of a suspicious package outside Latonia Baptist Church on Monday. To exercise caution, they called in the City of Cincinnati’s bomb squad to detonate the package, which was found just to be a suitcase of clothing. Lt. Col. Justin Wietholter, the assistant chief...
WKRC
Suburban Cincinnati restaurant to permanently close
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A suburban Cincinnati restaurant is closing its doors just shy of its four-year anniversary in business. Wyoming's Station Family + BBQ announced in a Facebook post Sunday the restaurant at 400 Wyoming Ave. will close its doors after a final service on Oct. 1. The restaurant has been open since December 2018.
Fox 19
Pedestrian dies after weekend hit-skip crash in Hyde Park
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 25-year-old man hit in Hyde Park over the weekend has died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Ryan Malm was pronounced dead Sunday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows. He was hit, along with two other people, as...
