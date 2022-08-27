Babbel is back with a lifetime subscription for $199

Always wanted to learn a new language? This might be your chance. Babbel Language Learning has 14 languages it could teach you using a mix of bite-sized lessons, advanced speech recognition , and personalized reviews. You can’t really learn a language overnight though. That’s why it’s so exciting that, for a few weeks only, a Babbel Lifetime Subscription (All Languages) is on sale for $199 (Reg. $499). No coupon code is needed, but this sale is only going from August 25 through September 18.

One of the hardest things about Babbel might just be picking out what language you want to start with. You’ve got 14 choices including learning Spanish , French, Italian, German, Danish, and plenty more. Once you’ve chosen your language, you’ll have a couple of ways to practice. If your day is packed, then you might enjoy using Babbels 10-15 minute bite-sized language lessons. You can cultivate your fluency on a wide range of topics like travel, food, business, and other subjects that might be useful in everyday conversation.

New York Post Store

Babbel also makes a fantastic gift, as one reviewer found out: “Got this for my wife to use as she has always wanted to speak German. She’s learned so much in such a short time. So cool to see. Also, I can’t believe I got Babbel for this price! Amazing.” And you can use Babbel on multiple devices, including Mac and Windows or Android and iPhone.

Babbel’s rapid learning might be due in part to its advanced speech-recognition technology. Pull up verbal lessons, speak, and get feedback that could guide you towards correct pronunciation and less accented speech. If you’re worried about forgetting what you learned, you can set up personal language review sessions that could help keep your new language fresh on your mind

If you want to learn a language at your own pace, whenever you want, for life, then Babbel might be the best way to go. Other language learning apps exist, but many of them lack Babbel’s exhaustive instruction model, as one reviewer found. “I also use Duolingo free, but this teaches you things from a different angle and explains the grammar much better.”

Normally, a lifetime subscription with Babbel would cost $499, but if you buy between August 25 and September 15, you could get it for $199. No coupon needed.

Prices subject to change.