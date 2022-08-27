ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Donald Trump Jr. posts redacted groin shot of father after affidavit release

By Jon Levine
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago
Donald Trump Jr. was one of many conservatives who took issue with the redacted affidavit. Getty Images

Donald Trump Jr. took to Instagram to mock the heavily redacted affidavit used by the US Department of Justice to justify the FBI raid of his father’s Mar-a-Lago estate this month.

“Redact this,” the former first son said in a Friday night post showing his father in golf attire with a long and girthy black bar line running through the former president’s groin — and prodigiously to his kneecaps.

Trump Jr — along with most conservatives — took issue with the many redactions.

The bizarre shot was shared on Trump Jr.’s social media.

“Well this really clears things up,’ Trump Jr. said in a Twitter post sharing several pages of the affidavit which were totally redacted.

Despite the redactions, the affidavit offers the clearest indication yet of why the raid took place. In the filing, the FBI said they had “probable cause to believe” that classified records would be found on the premises.

“The government is conducting a criminal investigation concerning the improper removal and storage of classified information in unauthorized spaces, as well as the unlawful concealment or removal of government records,” the affidavit reads.

“A preliminary triage of the documents with classification markings revealed the following approximate numbers: 184 unique documents bearing classification markings, including 67 documents marked as CONFIDENTIAL, 92 documents marked as SECRET, and 25 documents marked as TOP SECRET.”

Comments / 191

Sookie Williams
3d ago

can't wait till the whole trump clan is irrelevant and donnie is done for. It's been way too many years of listening to all the whining and lying. How would 45 have enjoyed his term if ever fricken day Hillary was plastered all over the news whining and lying about something from 2 years ago, when will they all shut up and go away!

Reply(17)
215
Lisa T Porrini
3d ago

junior is the slime, on the bottom of the bucket!! and from what I hear, it's not that great a "this" anyway. Heard the stunting was an inherited trait in the family....

Reply
75
AP_001567.1fae12a34eab4cf696d9a9f8f93e0144.2013
2d ago

If your father is allowed to keep them why he did return 15 boxes… brought sensitive documents from WH to your residence is illegal lock him up

Reply(2)
40
