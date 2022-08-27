Los Angeles Rams 2022 NFL betting preview: Picks, predictions, futures bets

Leading up to the 2022 NFL season, Post Action Betting will release a gambling preview for all 32 teams in the National Football League , covering the schedule, predictions, win total, over/under picks and prop bets for every team. Today, we will cover the Los Angeles Rams.

2021 record: 12-5, 1st in NFC West

Everything seemed to fall right into place for the Los Angeles Rams as they won the Super Bowl in their first season with Matthew Stafford as their quarterback.

If I’m being honest, it was an improbable run for the Rams as I had them outside the top five in my NFL power rankings.

And while Los Angeles is still very talented and dangerous, you have to go back to the 2004-05 season to find the last time a team repeated as Super Bowl champions.

Let’s look at how this 2022 Rams team will line up and assess whether there are any spots we can find value in their futures market.

Notable departures include LB Von Miller (88.7 PFF grade), LT Andrew Whitworth (86.1 PFF grade), WR Robert Woods (75.7 PFF grade), OG Austin Corbett (68.8 PFF grade), WR Odell Beckham Jr. (67.8 PFF grade), CB Darious Williams (65.3 PFF grade), and DL Sebastian Joseph-Day (61.6 PFF grade).

Signed centers Brian Allen (80.2 PFF grade) and Coleman Shelton (57.7 PFF grade). Added OT Joseph Noteboom (76.0 PFF grade). Allen Robinson (66.9 PFF grade) should help to fill the void at wide receiver, but their most significant move might be landing Bobby Wagner (71.8 PFF grade) as a free agent.

Drafted Wisconsin guard Logan Bruss (104th overall), South Carolina State CB Decobie Durant (142 overall), Notre Dame RB Kyren Williams (164th overall), UCLA safety Quentin Lake (211th overall), Georgia CB Derion Kendrick (212th overall), Montana State LB Daniel Hardy (235th overall), Kansas State safety Russ Yeast (253rd overall), and Michigan State OT AJ Arcuri (261st overall).

Week 1: vs. Bills

Week 2: vs. Falcons

Week 3: at Cardinals

Week 4: at 49ers

Week 5: vs. Cowboys

Week 6: at Panthers

Week 7: Bye

Week 8: vs. 49ers

Week 9: at Buccaneers

Week 10: vs. Cardinals

Week 11: at Saints

Week 12: at Chiefs

Week 13: vs. Seahawks

Week 14: vs. Raiders

Week 15: at Packers

Week 16: vs. Broncos

Week 17: at Chargers

Week 18: at Seahawks

If there’s any question about whether the Rams will have a target on their back this season, fix your eyes on their 2022 schedule. Los Angeles opens up at home against the Bills, and the bookmakers have them as high as 2.5-point underdogs.

According to GimmeTheDog’s database, which dates back to 2002, it lists only four other instances where a defending champion was an underdog in Week 1. Thus, it’s clear the Rams aren’t getting much respect from bookmakers early in the season against a Bills team +700 to win it all.

Matthew Stafford throws a pass in practice. Getty Images

And although it’s a relatively small sample size, underdogs in this spot are 3-1, both straight up and against the spread. However, I have a hard time backing Los Angeles because I have the Bills rated as the better team. It actually won’t surprise me to see the Rams at 2-2 heading into Week 5 against the Cowboys. If that’s the case, it will be difficult for L.A. to hit the over on its win total.

When you look at their schedule after the Week 8 bye, I’m not sure how the Rams get to 11 wins with games against the 49ers, Buccaneers, Cardinals, Saints, Chiefs, Raiders, Packers, Broncos, and Chargers. The only cupcakes the Rams have after their bye are their two games against the Seahawks, who are projected to be one of the worst teams in the NFL this season.

As a result, I’d have to play them under their win total of 10.5 games.



Under 10.5 wins (-110)

Cam Akers might be listed ahead of Darrell Henderson Jr. on the Rams depth chart, but I think it’s debatable who should be RB1.

In the duo’s first season together in 2020, Henderson played 15 games and finished with 138 carries on 624 yards and five touchdowns. Akers had more carries in the 13 games he played but finished with only one more rushing yard (625) and three fewer touchdowns (2).

Cam Akers runs with the ball during the Super Bowl. Getty Images

What’s interesting to note is that even though Sony Michel led the team with 208 carries and 845 rushing yards, he only had four rushing touchdowns that season. Given these numbers, I think there’s a clear shift in strategy with how the Rams attack the opposition inside the red zone.

According to Sharp Football Stats , the Rams were tied for ninth with a 57% pass play rate inside the red zone last season. Inside their opponents’ ten-yard line, Los Angeles tied for third with a 55% pass rate.

Lastly, inside the opponent’s five-yard line, they ranked second with a pass play rate of 56%. I’m willing to wager that we’ll see more of the same with the Rams this season.

Super Bowl 56 was an excellent example of how the Rams’ offense has evolved because even though everyone knew they were going to Cooper Kupp, they still threw him the rock. I don’t see Sean McVay putting the genie back in the bottle, so I expect Kupp’s role inside the red zone to continue taking touchdown opportunities away from Akers.

Under 7.5 regular season rushing touchdowns (-112)