ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Fantasy Football 2022: Baltimore Ravens Preview

By Eddie Brown
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Eluv_0hXhUikA00

Knowledge is power and the greatest asset you can acquire in order to compete for a fantasy football championship.

Here's your 2022 preview of the Baltimore Ravens, the 17th of 32 team profiles during draft season:

2022 Fantasy MVP: Lamar Jackson, QB

Jackson (ADP: 49) has a Per 17 Games average of 3,548 passing yards, 32 passing touchdowns against only 11 interceptions with 1,205 rushing yards and an additional six touchdowns on the ground in his three seasons as a full-time starter. He's one of the most likely candidates to finish as the best performer in fantasy this season.

2022 Fantasy Sleeper: Rashod Bateman, WR

Bateman (ADP: 85) is currently being drafted as fantasy's WR34 with 195 targets up for grabs in Baltimore's offense — Marquise Brown and Sammy Watkins are both gone. Bateman will be replacing Brown as the Ravens WR1 and he accounted for 146 of those targets, while finishing as PPR's WR22 (he was WR25 in standard formats).

2022 Fantasy Bust: Mark Andrews, TE

Andrews (ADP: 24) had 54 targets in the five games Jackson missed in 2021, an average of 10.8 per game. He averaged 8.25 targets per game with Jackson active. Andrews is almost a lock to finish in the top-five at his position, but if you're drafting him in the first two rounds, you're probably expecting him to come close to last season's production. He obliterated his career-bests in targets (by 55), receptions (by 43) and yards (by 509). If he produces closer to 2019-20 levels — which was really good — he's going to be a disappointment.

2022 Fantasy Rookie to watch: Isaiah Likely, TE

Likely (ADP: 282) has caught all 12 of his targets through two games this preseason. He's made four contested catches and produced seven avoided tackles. He was one of my favorite prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft and if you take Andrews early, you might want his handcuff — normally I don't advise this for tight ends.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning

A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Lions cut former 1st-round pick

Jarrad Davis will be looking for a new team. The Detroit Lions are cutting Davis, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit in 2017. The Florida product did not live up this billing as a first-round pick during his four seasons with the Lions from 2017-2020. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he signed with the Jets for the 2021 season.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Raiders trade former Tiger to the Cardinals

Former Clemson cornerback Trayvon Mullen is heading to Arizona. On Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals announced on social media that they have agreed to a trade to acquire Trayvon Mullen from the Las Vegas Raiders. According to Adam Schefter, the Raiders will be receiving a conditional 7th that has the possibility of becoming a 6th based on playtime. The Raiders’ new staff is wasting no time as they planned on releasing Mullen had a deal not presented itself. The team’s 40th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, Mullen started 31 of 37 games in his career with the Raiders though he appeared in...
CLEMSON, SC
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
47K+
Followers
84K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy