ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, IL

Comments / 2

Related
wjpf.com

Marion man wanted on assault, battery charges

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – A Marion man is wanted by Carbondale Police after he hit a person with a gun. Officials say 29-year-old Marshaun Williams should be considered armed and dangerous. At about 12:10 a.m. Thursday, Carbondale Police were called to a large disturbance in the 700 block of...
CARBONDALE, IL
wsiu.org

Marion man wanted after Carbondale fight

A Marion man is wanted after an incident in Carbondale last Wednesday night. Police say 29-year old Marshaun Williams is wanted for Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Assault, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon. He already has active warrants on other charges in Jackson County.
CARBONDALE, IL
wjpf.com

Michigan murder suspect arrested in Williamson County

COLP, Ill. (WJPF) – A man wanted for murder in Michigan has been arrested in southern Illinois. The Williamson County Sheriff’s says on Sunday they received an anonymous tip that 39-year-old Thaddeus Wilson could be in the county. The tipster gave law enforcement a description of his vehicle.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Suspect wanted in connection with Cape Girardeau business burglaries

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a man in connection with two downtown business burglaries. They say two downtown businesses, Katy O’Ferrell’s restaurant and Threads & Trends clothing store, were burglarized overnight Saturday, August 27. According to Cape Girardeau police, the suspect is a white...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carbondale, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Carbondale, IL
Crime & Safety
wjpf.com

Cairo man dies in shooting

A Cairo man died in a shooting Friday night in Cape Girardeau. According to a release from police, 18-year-old Jaquavion Mackins died as a result of his wounds from the shooting. Officers found Mackins in a vehicle in the 2800 block of Whitener Street while responding to a report of...
CAIRO, IL
104.1 WIKY

Henderson Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested

Police have arrested an Arkansas man in connection with a bank robbery in Henderson on August 23. Last week, police in Murphysboro responded to a hold-up at Regions Bank in Murphysboro Illinois. The robber got away with about $25-hundred in cash. The suspect has been identified as 58 year old...
MURPHYSBORO, IL
KFVS12

2 arrested after deputies find drugs during traffic stop

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people were arrested after deputies found drugs during a traffic stop. Ronnie Dance of North Carolina was arrested on charges of speeding 26 miles per hour or more over the speed limit, fugitive from another state, traffic in cont. substance - first degree, first offense, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia - buy/possess, operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license, possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of defaced firearm and promoting contraband first degree.
WICKLIFFE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graffiti#High Street#Carbondale Police#North Springer Street
Magic 95.1

Mt. Vernon ma hurt in Perry County crash

DU QUOIN, Ill. (WJPF) – A Mt. Vernon man was hurt in a two vehicle crash in rural Perry County. Illinois State Police say at about 8:10 p.m. Saturday, 22-year-old Braden Stroud was driving east on Route 154 when he made an illegal u-turn and was hit in the driver’s side by another eastbound vehicle following behind.
PERRY COUNTY, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Man charged with methamphetamine trafficking in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A West Paducah man faces a drug trafficking charge after the McCracken County Sheriff's Office claims a traffic stop led investigators to find methamphetamine and cash in his possession. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says a deputy pulled over 49-year-old Bryan M. Partain around 4:45...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Cairo man dies in Cape Girardeau shooting

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man died in a shooting Friday night, August 26 in Cape Girardeau. According to a release from police, 18-year-old Jaquavion Mackins of Cairo, Ill., died as a result of his wounds from the shooting. The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the 2800 block...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wjpf.com

Fire destroys two buildings in Carbondale

A structure fire in Carbondale on Saturday morning destroyed two buildings. The fire broke out shortly after 8 a.m. on the 400 block of West Monroe Street. The fire started in a three-story apartment building and spread to a nearby residence. The apartment building was reportedly abandoned. Residents of the...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

One dead after shooting last night in Cape Girardeau

Du Quoin State Fair draws crowds to variety of attractions. Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was killed. Du Quoin State Fair brings vendors, politics and more together. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Du Quoin State Fair brings vendors, politics and more together. Apartment building burns down in Carbondale, Ill.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Shooting in Cape Girardeau leaves one dead

Du Quoin State Fair brings vendors, politics and more together. Fire destroys three story apartment building in Carbondale. Crews from several local departments responded to the 400 block of Monroe Street. Public safety departments come together for training. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Public safety departments come together for training.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy