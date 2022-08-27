Read full article on original website
Group pitches Utah lawmakers on a pipeline to the Great Salt Lake
A group met with some Utah lawmakers and representatives of the governor's office to pitch an idea of a pipeline from the Pacific Ocean to the Great Salt Lake.
Utah Couple Claims a Unique World Record
Like a lot of people, when I think of a Guinness World Record, I usually think of some marvelous physical feat or an accomplished collection. You know - some ridiculous record like this guy who literally solved three Rubik's Cubes simultaneously while juggling... all under three and a half minutes.
ksl.com
The rise and fall of the Great Saltair: The search for Utah's lost world-class lakefront resort
LAKE POINT, Tooele County — The Great Salt Lake has fascinated the world for centuries. From the nomadic peoples living along the shoreline to the modern settlers in the valleys of the Wasatch Front. And while the natural scope brings a lot of beauty, occasionally something man-made creates just...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Eagle County Says Utah Oil Train Plan ‘Both Lighting the Match and Fanning the Flames’
EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — Two of Colorado’s most cherished natural resources have been in the news a lot lately: the endangered Colorado River and key national forest areas lawmakers want to protect for future generations. Both are threatened by a Utah oil-train project Colorado officials and conservations groups...
The Navajo Skinwalkers of Colorado’s Four Corners Region
Over the years, many subjects have made their presence known in American folklore. We've all heard of things like Bigfoot, the Chupacabra, and partially thanks to modern cinema, La Llorona. However, there is another mythical creature with origins in parts of Colorado that is just as terrifying, if not more so, and that is the legend of the Navajo Skinwalkers.
Utah ranked as one of top 20 hardest-working States in America
A new report by WalletHub revealed the hardest working states in America and Utah ranked among the top in multiple categories.
utahstories.com
Utah’s Top 12 Family Owned Restaurants
I suppose referring to a certain type of small, independently owned and operated restaurants as “mom and pop joints” is more of a metaphor than reality-based. Sure, there really are eateries run by husband/wife teams, but usually when we say “mom and pop” we’re referring to the scale of the restaurant, not that it’s necessarily couple-owned. At any rate, here are a dozen of such precious, sometimes under-the-radar hidden gems that are well worth seeking out.
kslnewsradio.com
Summer isn’t over: record breaking heat in Utah this week
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah will see four to five triple digits degree days this week. Since the heat won’t stop, summer may not either. The National Weather Service may keep counting our triple-digit days after the end of august. The National Weather Service usually consider summer over...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Counties with the oldest homes in Utah
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Utah using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Gephardt Daily
Inflation pops Utah hunting and fishing fees
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Wildlife Board has approved fee increases for hunting and fishing licenses and permits for both residents and non-residents. The last substantive fee increase for resident licenses was in 2014, and the last fee increase for non-resident licenses...
Gephardt Daily
Utah’s 770 wildlfires in latest stats from Utah Fire Info
SALT LAKE CITY — Aug. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah has endured 770 wildfires this year, according to Utah Fire Info‘s latest updates on the current wildfire season. The blazes include 34 last week, according to the Utah Department of Natural Resources’ monitoring agency. Utah Fire Info publishes a cumulative update each Wednesday.
ksl.com
'Milestone' reached with 1st segment of Utah's newest bus rapid transit system set to debut
OGDEN — The first segment of a new rapid transit system is ready to roll. Weber State University students and staff participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to celebrate the launch of the new Wildcat Shuttle, an on-campus segment of the Ogden Express that's currently under construction in other parts of the city. The service itself begins on Monday, offering bus service every 10 minutes at three stations from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through six all-electric buses.
kslnewsradio.com
Schools in Juab School District placed in lockdown for a time Monday
NEPHI, Utah — Schools in the Juab School District were on lockdown for a time Monday. Juab School District Superintendent Dr. Kodey Hughes says the district was notified by the Juab County Sheriff’s Office and the Nephi Police Department of a possible threat on a school building. Hughes says they were later made aware that the threat was made in Sanpete County. Hughes also says there was a conflicting report that the threat may have been made in the Payson area.
Why to Close Your Eyes as You Drive Through the Ugliest Town in Idaho
Idaho is one of the most beautiful natural states you will ever see. One of the things that makes it so pretty is how much of it is untouched, and some parts look like they should be screen savors. The mountains, the lakes, the canyons, the rivers, and all of it combined make for a sight to see and a state many circle as must visit to take in the beauty. Many of the towns and cities are beautiful as well. Boise has a beautiful backdrop with the mountains, and Twin Falls sits between mountains in the distance, with the canyon running on the north side to compliment it all. With so much beauty, a word you rarely hear to describe Idaho is ugly, but that word is used to describe one such town in the gem state.
1 dead after hiking group got lost and ran out of water in Arizona park
One person died after a group hiking in Arizona's Sara Park became lost and dehydrated, officials said Saturday. The Lake Havasu City Fire Department on Friday responded to the 1,100-acre park, located on the border with California, and found a 63-year-old woman, a 27-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man "out of water, dehydrated and showing signs of heat exhaustion," the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement over the weekend. The fire department requested the sheriff's office assistance at around 2:30 p.m.
KSLTV
Why one part-time Utah mayor just announced he’s going full-time
MIDVALE, Utah — Many mayors in Utah are part-time, especially those in smaller cities, but one recently announced he’s now dedicating himself to the job full-time. Midvale Mayor Marcus Stevenson just left his other part-time job so that he could focus on the city. “Midvale needs an advocate...
Utah man dies in Tooele Co. desert race crash
TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah man died in a rollover crash during the Knolls 200 race on Saturday, according to the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). Charles Jerome (C.J.) Glover, 33, was killed after the truck he was riding in rolled four to five times, according to Sgt. David Bleazard, TCSO. Glover was […]
Thousands packed the sidewalks to celebrate one of Colorado's biggest events
This year's parade also honored Pueblo Community College's Scott Richards who passed away this year.
