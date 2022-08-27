Read full article on original website
Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
Ravens’ mascot carted off field with serious injury after brutal tackle
Last season, the Baltimore Ravens were the unanimous winners of the Injury Bowl. It felt like every single week, a player went down with a severe injury. Their defense was decimated to shreds, as most of their key playmakers were taken out. Even Lamar Jackson couldn’t escape the injury bug, as he missed a good chunk of the season.
Watch: NFL Kicker Made 70-Yard Field Goal On Saturday
Cleveland Browns rookie kicker Cade York showed off his elite kicking prowess during pregame warmups on Saturday. Ahead of the Browns' preseason finale against the Chicago Bears, the fourth-round pick knocked a 70-yard field goal through the uprights with room to spare. He then turned around and hit a 60-yard bomb in the other direction, per multiple reports.
Packers toss Aaron Rodgers’ backup to the great NFL void
It’s roster cut day in the NFL today. All 32 teams across the league are going to be trimming their roster down to reach the 53-man limit, and all teams must be in compliance with that roster limit by 4 PM EST this afternoon. For the Green Bay Packers, the roster cuts have resulted in the unfortunate release of Danny Etling.
Mike Tomlin’s honest thoughts on Kenny Pickett amid losing battle vs. Mitch Trubisky
The starting quarterback job over the side of the Pittsburgh Steelers is very much in the bag of team newcomer Mitchell Trubisky. That being said, that doesn’t mean he’s got a solid grip on that role, as he will have to constantly worry about playing up to snuff, especially with a hotshot rookie in Kenny […] The post Mike Tomlin’s honest thoughts on Kenny Pickett amid losing battle vs. Mitch Trubisky appeared first on ClutchPoints.
True reason a Jimmy Garoppolo trade never materialized for 49ers
For much of the offseason the general belief was that Jimmy Garoppolo’s days with the San Francisco 49ers were numbered. The team has committed to Trey Lance as their QB1, so there’s simply no room for another starter-quality quarterback on the roster. With that said, it goes without saying that the whole NFL was shocked after Garoppolo and the Niners agreed on a restructured one-year deal.
Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season
The Minnesota Vikings are hoping they will be able to bounce back after a rough 2021 campaign. Kirk Cousins certainly has the weapons at his disposal to lead Minnesota to success, as Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, and Adam Thielen all figure to play big roles in the offense this upcoming season. One guy who doesn’t […] The post Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dolphins in shock after Senior VP Jason Jenkins tragically dies
The Miami Dolphins are in shock after learning of the death of the organization’s Senior Vice President Jason Jenkins at the age of 47. The Dolphins learned of the news during the team’s preseason Week 3 game at home against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Dolphins released a statement...
Saints make final Ian Book decision as 53-man roster rounds out
The New Orleans Saints released quarterback Ian Book ahead of the 53-man NFL roster cut date, per Ian Rapoport. Book was an interesting case for New Orleans. Some felt as if he would at least make the practice squad. Others thought he had a chance to be the Saints backup. But New Orleans ultimately cut […] The post Saints make final Ian Book decision as 53-man roster rounds out appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Drew Lock’s brutally honest reaction to losing Seahawks QB1 job to Geno Smith
The not-so-sexy Seattle Seahawks quarterback battle has finally been won by Geno Smith, who narrowly edged out team newcomer Drew Lock for the QB1 gig. Lock recently spoke to the media and offered his thoughts about losing the opportunity to be the Seahawks’ starter in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season, via The […] The post Drew Lock’s brutally honest reaction to losing Seahawks QB1 job to Geno Smith appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Browns tighten up Deshaun Watson-led QB room by cutting former top pick
When Josh Rosen was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals out of UCLA, many felt as if the quarterback was on the path to NFL stardom. He was fresh off of a strong college career and had potential without question. But things never materialized in Arizona. Since 2018, Rosen has played in just 10 total games. He technically played 4 games in 2021 with the Atlanta Falcons, but tallied just 11 passing attempts. However, Josh Rosen had a chance to compete for the starting job with the Cleveland Browns given Deshaun Watson’s suspension.
Chiefs surprisingly cut promising Patrick Mahomes target
The Kansas City Chiefs are finalizing their 53-man roster on Tuesday, and among the roster cut casualties was a surprising wide receiver, Daurice Fountain, per Herbie Teope of the KC Star. The 26-year-old receiver was widely expected to make the Chiefs’ roster given his familiarity with their offensive scheme and his exploits on special teams, but in a surprise move, he found himself among the team’s cuts.
Patriots coach Bill Belichick drops truth bomb on retirement plans
As New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick enters his age-70 season in the NFL, the common question around the league is until when he wants to keep going. After all, he is already one of the most successful football coaches in history and basically has nothing left to prove.
Lamar Jackson fires back at fan’s $250 million Ravens contract claim
Lamar Jackson and his contract situation with the Baltimore Ravens has been a headline all season long. There are people around the league that feel Baltimore needs to extend him this offseason or they will lose him after the 2022 campaign. Negotiations have reportedly been on-going throughout the offseason, but nothing has come to fruition. […] The post Lamar Jackson fires back at fan’s $250 million Ravens contract claim appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bills Reportedly Reached Out To Longtime NFL Punter
The Buffalo Bills are searching for a new punter after cutting Matt Araiza on Saturday. Before the team confirmed Araiza's release, Marquette King campaigned for a tryout on Twitter. He might get his wish. According to Syracuse.com's Ryan Talbot, the Bills have "reached out" to see if he's in condition...
5 overvalued Fantasy Football running backs based on 2022 ADP
Putting together a solid draft in your fantasy football leagues is the key to a successful season. Drafting solid running backs early on is crucial, as you need two of them in most leagues. But it’s going to be important to avoid some of the overvalued fantasy football running backs when it comes to your work in the draft.
Lions shockingly cut former 1st-round pick
With roster cuts coming around the league, notable players are being released from every team. The Detroit Lions are no different. In an effort to get their roster to 53 players before the start of the season, the Lions released a former-first-round pick in linebacker Jarrad Davis. The Lions added...
Justin Fields reacts to Patrick Mahomes’ claims of double standard against Black QBs
Last month, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was asked about the reported ‘streetball’ criticism from an anonymous defensive coordinator. Mahomes would not go far enough to say that it’s inherent racism, but did point to how challenging it has been for black players to play quarterback in the NFL. On Sunday, Chicago Bears quarterback […] The post Justin Fields reacts to Patrick Mahomes’ claims of double standard against Black QBs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Donald’s punishment after Rams-Bengals brawl gets blunt take from Sean McVay
Sean McVay is not going into detail about the actions they took to address the recent brawl between Aaron Donald, the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. When asked about Donald’s punishment (if there’s any) during Saturday’s broadcast of their game against the Bengals, the Rams head coach responded bluntly and emphasized the position […] The post Aaron Donald’s punishment after Rams-Bengals brawl gets blunt take from Sean McVay appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys cut ties with Dak Prescott backup Ben DiNucci
As the 53-man roster deadline nears, the Dallas Cowboys are starting to make moves to trim down the team. On Sunday, 24 hours after their preseason finale, they decided to cut Dak Prescott’s backup QB Ben DiNucci. According to Todd Archer of ESPN, the Cowboys are releasing DiNucci as the battle for the backup QB […] The post Cowboys cut ties with Dak Prescott backup Ben DiNucci appeared first on ClutchPoints.
