Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
whatsupnewp.com
Concert Recap and Photos: 2022 Rhode Island Folk Festival a big hit in Riverside
Over 2,000 fans attended the 8th annual Rhode Island Folk Festival at Rose Larisa Park in East Providence Sunday, August 28, enjoying over 40 musical acts on three stages. The state’s musical talent was on full display all day long along with food trucks, crafts vendors, and a “Young Folks” tent where kids were able to try out the tools of the trade at an “Instrument Petting Zoo.”
newbedfordguide.com
Oktoberfest, New Bedford’s favorite fall event returns for 2022!
The return of fall isn’t complete on the South Coast without New Bedford’s Oktoberfest. The South Coast Business Alliance with the support of Bask, Stonegate Mortgage and Claremont Properties, brings its signature event back to the waterfront on October 1, 2022. This year marks the 16th annual fundraiser which features everything from local and craft brews to American traditional favorites. Attendees can select from over 20 different choices of beer, hard seltzers and sangria while enjoying live entertainment.
mybackyardnews.com
LAST TOUR OF SEASON
Last Tour of Season to Pomham Rocks Lighthouse on September 6. The public will have only one more day this year to visit Pomham Rocks Lighthouse. The last tours of the season are scheduled for Tuesday, September 6 at 10 a.m. and at 1:30 p.m. All other tours have sold...
mybackyardnews.com
CENTENARY CHURCH SUPPER ATTLEBORO
Saturday Night “Take-Out” at Centenary United Methodist Church. Located at 15 Sanford St across from the YMCA in downtown Attleboro. This month we will be preparing homemade meatballs with pasta, Italian bread, tossed salad and dessert. Adults $12. Kids under 10 $6. Call 508-222-1759 or email. to make...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mybackyardnews.com
LTE: TRIBORO YOUTH THEATRE
Just three short weeks ago we wrapped up our 26th season with performances of “9 to 5 – The Musical” featuring our high school actors. Now, as the calendar turns to September, we’re excited to announce the programs that will open our 27th season!. With programs...
Well Known ‘Conjuring’ House Near Providence, Rhode Island Is Now For Sale
One of America’s most notoriously haunted houses is on the market, and this quaint little farmhouse in Burrillville, Rhode Island could conjure up some great opportunities for those interested in the paranormal. The house located at 1677 Round Top Road in the village of Harrisville was made famous by...
Atlas Obscura
'The Wave'
While wandering through downtown Newport, visitors may be taken aback to see two bronze feet sticking out while crossing Thames Street. The feet and the accompanying wave are courtesy of artist and sculptor Katharine Worden, a familiar figure in the lively Newport art community. In 1983, Worden unveiled “The Wave.” The design was a twist on Hokusai’s famous work. Worden’s wave swaps the intense majesty of Hokusai’s piece for one that is a bit more humorous. A pair of feet stick straight out from the bronze wave pointing right towards any and all passerby.
ABC6.com
Ernie Boch Jr. announces purchase of Swansea’s Pleasure Island
SWANSEA, Mass. (WLNE) — New England billionaire Ernie Boch Jr. announced on Tuesday that he’s the new owner of Pleasure Island in Swansea, and is now working on renovating the island to put it back in use. Boch bought the 4.25 acres of land for $850,000, just before...
RELATED PEOPLE
ABC6.com
Tickets on sale for A Wish Come True Fundraiser
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island’s oldest wish granting organization is celebrating forty years of helping children with life threatening illnesses. During that time, Executive Director of a Wish Come True, Mary-Kate O’Leary says the non-profit has granted some 1,700 wishes. But over the years, A Wish...
goingout.com
234 VENUES IN PROVIDENCE, RI
3 Tacos for $9,or 6 for $16 Appy Hour 4pm-6pm, featuring $1.50 oysters, $1 littlenecks $2 shrimp cocktail and an entire menu of discounted apps. Bar open until 1am Sunday-Thursday. Great spot to grab a drink on historic federal hill. Located on Historic Federal Hill, The Taphouse has become a...
fallriverreporter.com
City of Fall River celebrates recent renovations of two City Parks with back-to-back rededication ceremonies
The City of Fall River celebrated the recent renovations of two City Parks in the Flint with back-to-back rededication ceremonies and a community event on Monday. The Desmarais Playground completed renovations to its playground and basketball court in late fall of 2021, but cold weather delayed the ribbon cutting ceremony until this year.
ABC6.com
Providence closes off downtown streets for celebration and preview of Kennedy Plaza upgrades
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza and community partners closed down parts of Washington Street and Kennedy Plaza Saturday for the “One Providence Family Celebration” to preview the investments and upgrades coming to the city’s “front yard.”. The mayor and city leaders billed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fall River-Style Chow Mein Sandwich Even Better With This Added to It
Recently, we put the beloved Fall River-style chow mein sandwich head-to-head against the Salem-style chop suey sandwich, and it’s no surprise the SouthCoast staple was the winner. However, when discussing the Battle of the Bunned on the air, a strange-sounding suggestion began trickling in from the callers. “Well, have...
travelexperta.com
5 Free Things to Do in Newport Rhode Island You Can’t Miss
I have always believed that you can have a blast while you travel, without having to spend a lot of money. Most of the time, a few of the best and most authentic attractions can be enjoyed for free. This is the case in Newport, Rhode Island. Here you can have a couple of days of fun just by spending time doing free stuff. I have gathered.
thebeveragejournal.com
Rhode Island Restaurants Recognized for Wine Excellence
Wine Spectator honored 20 Rhode Island venues for excellence in its 2022 Restaurant Awards compilation. Announced in June, the annual list highlights restaurants around the globe for their wine lists. “Best of” Award of Excellence designations were given to Cara, Newport; Coast, Watch Hill; Restaurant 1879, Block Island; Tavolo Wine Bar & Tuscan Grille, Smithfield, Providence and Warwick; The Dining Room at Castle Hill Inn, Newport; Camille’s, Providence; Chapel Grille, Cranston; La Masseria, East Greenwich; Matunuck Oyster Bar, South Kingstown; Mill’s Tavern Restaurant, Providence; Persimmon, Providence; Sarto, Providence; Stoneacre Brasserie, Newport; Stoneacre Garden, Newport; The Capital Grille, Providence; The Coast Guard House Restaurant, Narragansett; The Restaurant, Westerly; and The White Horse Tavern, Newport.
franklintownnews.com
Local Band Gets Break Opening for National Band this Month
Franklin native and musician Matt Zajac, with his band The Garden of Hedon, will be opening for a nationally known band this month. On September 8th, the local entertainers will head to the Prost Bier and Music Hall in Jewett City, CT to open for E’Nuff Z’nuff. “I...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
boatlyfe.com
2022 Newport International Boat Show (NIBS): Preview Guide
The Newport International Boat Show (NIBS) will take place September 15-18 on America’s Cup Avenue and Commercial Wharf in Newport, Rhode Island. The beautiful harbor, known for its world class boating, draws thousands annually to this premier show that covers 14 acres and has become known for new boat and gear debuts.
‘Legends never die’: Community honors West Greenwich drowning victims
The community gathered Monday evening to honor the two men who drowned in West Greenwich pond earlier this month.
ABC6.com
Pawtucket to repave nearly 2 miles this fall
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien announced Monday that the city will repave nearly 2 miles of its roads this fall. The repaving project will kick off in September, with the city repaving 1.87 miles of its roadways. This fall’s project will bring the total of repaved...
mybackyardnews.com
PROVIDENCE: EARLY PRIMARY VOTING
The early primary voting period has begun! This year, registered Providence voters can vote early at the City’s Joseph A. Doorley, Jr. Municipal Building at 444 Westminster Street. Voters may enter the building on Greene Street on Monday – Friday from 8:30AM–4:30PM. In accordance with state law, remember that all voters must present a valid photo identification prior to voting in person. There will be free 15-minute parking available for voters.
Comments / 0