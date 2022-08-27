ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life

A.O. Smith and General Dynamics both look to have encouraging future growth potential. Both companies throw off safe, market-beating dividend income. The two stocks are trading at only slight premiums to the broader market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Want True Passive Income? Do This Instead of Buying a Rental Property

With the right strategy, you can sit back, do nothing, and get paid for it. Real estate could be your ticket to passive income, but there's a better option than being a landlord. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

1 Top Dividend Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Realty Income Corporation (O -0.80%) isn't exactly a...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Stock#Dividend Payments#Dividend Yields#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Realestate#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Simon Property Group#Reit
Motley Fool

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Buy to Make Passive Income

Devon Energy continues to reward shareholders with dividends, share buybacks, and impressive stock gains. Enterprise Products Partners has several growth drivers on the way. Medical Properties Trust is largely insulated against inflation and is less risky than many investors think. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Warrior Stocks That Can Turn Sitting Cash into Growing Wealth

Extra Space Storage is a great stock to store your idle cash. Realty Income can turn your cash into a passive income stream. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Motley Fool

3 Ultra-Growth Stocks That Simply Cannot Be Stopped

Shopify will drive growth by competing on a much higher level. Bill.com's growth is holding up despite economic uncertainty. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Is Everyone Talking About Abercrombie & Fitch Stock?

It expects sales to decline for the full year as consumers rein in their discretionary spending. The stock looks cheap, but it lacks any near-term catalysts. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks

Hormel's dividend yield is modest but historically high, and the streak of hikes is worthy of love. W.P. Carey's dividend has been increased every year since its IPO, and it could be on the verge of accelerating dividend growth. Enbridge has increased its dividend for years and expects solid growth...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

This Sweet Dividend Stock Just Boosted Its Payout: Is It a Buy?

The confectioner surpassed analysts' expectations for net sales and earnings in the second quarter. High dividend growth should continue in the years ahead. The stock's valuation is low enough to buy a small position, but I wouldn’t back up the truck on it at this valuation. You’re reading a...
STOCKS
Benzinga

How Rising Interest Rates Could Affect These Mortgage REITs

A rising inflation rate has been a drag on the U.S. stock market for much of 2022. The Fed’s recent moves to curb inflation by raising interest rates multiple times may have kept inflation from growing much worse. But as Fed chairman Jerome Powell noted in his speech the other day, high inflation remains a significant ongoing problem, and the Fed will continue raising rates until inflation is substantially reduced.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy