Daniel Vogelbach in Mets' Sunday lineup
New York Mets infielder Daniel Vogelbach is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Vogelbach is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fourth in the order versus Rockies starter German Marquez. Our models project Vogelbach for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
Padres leave Trent Grisham off Monday night lineup
The San Diego Padres did not list Trent Grisham in their lineup for Monday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Grisham will take the evening off as Ha-Seong Kim rejoins the starting lineup at shortstop and hits leadoff for the Padres. Jurickson Profar will take over for Grisham in left field, Josh Bell will slot in at designated hitter, Brandon Drury will handle first base, and Jake Cronenworth will move from shortstop to second base.
Garrett Mitchell making majors debut with Brewers Sunday
Garrett Mitchell will make the first start of his majors career with the Milwaukee Brewers in Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Mitchell will bat ninth and start in centerfield for Sunday's game while Tyrone Taylor takes the afternoon off. Mitchell was batting .343 with a .901 OPS through 73...
3 Daily Fantasy Baseball Stacks for Tuesday 8/30/22
Stacks are an integral part of daily fantasy baseball. They can push a team to the top of a GPP by driving upside. However, they're also viable in cash games, namely smaller (two-person or three-person) stacks that mitigate the volatility of a full four-person stack. This article is your home...
Dylan Carlson starting for St. Louis Sunday
The St. Louis Cardinals listed Dylan Carlson as their starter in centerfield for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Carlson will bat seventh and start in centerfield for Sunday's game against the Braves while Tyler O'Neill takes a seat. Carlson has a $2,700 salary on FanDuel and is projected to...
Michael Chavis starting for Pirates on Sunday
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Michael Chavis is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Chavis is getting the nod at first base, batting fourth in the order versus Phillies starter Noah Syndergaard. Our models project Chavis for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
Giancarlo Stanton batting third for Yankees on Sunday
New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Stanton will start at designated hitter on Sunday and bat third versus right-hander Adrian Martinez and Oakland. Gleyber Torres moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Stanton for 14.5 FanDuel points on...
Cal Raleigh catching for Seattle on Sunday
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Raleigh will catch for left-hander Robbie Ray on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Aaron Civale and Cleveland. Curt Casali returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Raleigh for 9.5 FanDuel points on...
Ha-Seong Kim batting leadoff for Padres Monday
The San Diego Padres will start Ha-Seong Kim at shortstop for Monday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Kim will bat leadoff and handle shortstop duties for the Padres Monday night while Trent Grisham takes a seat. Jake Cronenworth will shift to second base, Brandon Drury will move to first base, Josh Bell will take a turn at designated hitter, and Jurickson Profar will relieve Grisham in left field.
Alejo Lopez operating third base for Reds on Tuesday
Cincinnati Reds infielder Alejo Lopez is batting eighth in Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Lopez will man the hot corner after Donovan Solano was shifted to first base and Colin Moran was rested in Cincinnati. numberFire's models project Lopez to score 6.9 FanDuel points at the salary of...
Cincinnati's Aristides Aquino in right field on Tuesday evening
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Aristides Aquino is batting seventh in Tuesday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Aquino will man right field after Jake Fraley was picked as Cincinnati's designated hitter, Nick Senzel was shifted to center, TJ Friedl was moved to left, and Stuart Fairchild was benched. In a matchup...
Cardinals position Albert Pujols at first base on Monday
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is batting sixth in Monday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Pujols will man first base after Paul Goldschmidt was picked as Monday's designated hitter, Brendan Donovan was moved to second, and Nolan Gorman was rested. In a matchup against Reds' right-hander Chase Anderson,...
FanDuel Pitching Primer: Tuesday 8/30/22
In daily fantasy baseball, success starts with nailing the starting pitcher spot in your lineup. When compared to hitters, pitching performance tends to be much more predictable and stable throughout the course of the season. You know what you're getting from a top-level ace when you roster him: probably a dominant effort with only one or two implosions per season. In contrast, even the game's best hitters have days at the plate where they go 0-for-4.
Arizona's Carson Kelly leading off on Monday
Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly is starting in Monday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Kelly will catch on Monday night after Cooper Hummel was benched against Phillies' lefty Ranger Suarez. numberFire's models project Kelly to score 8.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
Fantasy Baseball: 3 Things We Learned in Week 21
Welcome back to the 3 Things We Learned Series for the 2022 MLB season! This weekly piece will look at the trends, patterns, and interesting statistical touchpoints of the MLB season in order to help you make actionable fantasy decisions. Baseball fans love their stats. We devour them, dissect them,...
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa sitting on Sunday
New York Yankees catcher/infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Kiner-Falefa will move to the bench on Sunday with Aaron Hicks starting in center field. Hicks will bat eighth versus right-hander Adrian Martinez and Oakland. numberFire's models project Hicks for 9.2...
3 MLB FanDuel Studs to Target on Tuesday 8/30/22
Just like in other sports, the focal point of your daily fantasy baseball lineups will be your high-salary studs. These guys take up by far the biggest chunk of your cap space, but they also offer the highest ceiling. And in the case of pitchers, the high-salary options typically come with the highest floors, too.
MLB Betting Guide: Monday 8/29/22
NumberFire has built comprehensive algorithms to pinpoint the bets with the highest probability of returning money – whether you are betting on the total, a runline, or a moneyline. For those new to numberFire, we use a five-star system to show which bets you should be targeting on any...
Pittsburgh puts Tyler Heineman at catcher Monday
The Pittsburgh Pirates listed Tyler Heineman as their starting catcher for Monday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Heineman will handle catching duties and bat ninth Monday while Jason Delay sits. Heineman has averaged 4.3 fantasy points per game so far this season and has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel.
Boston's Franchy Cordero batting ninth on Sunday
Boston Red Sox outfielder Franchy Cordero is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Cordero will start at first base on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Corey Kluber and the Rays. Bobby Dalbec moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Cordero for 9.8 FanDuel...
