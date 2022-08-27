Read full article on original website
Moment luxury hotel is swept away by flash floods in Pakistan
The terrifying moment a luxury hotel was swept away by flash floods in Pakistan has been caught on camera.New Honeymoon Hotel was one of the most exclusive and most expensive hotels to stay at, and had only been recently renovated - but it took a matter of seconds for water to completely wash the foundations away. Data from the National Disaster Management Authority state that 982 people have been killed since mid-June, while 1,456 have been injured.This is the worst monsoon season Pakistan has experienced in a decade.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dallas storm floods highway stranding carsIndia: Stranded tourists use rope to cross fast-flowing flooded riverNotting Hill Carnival reveller has wardrobe malfunction while gatecrashing live TV
Pakistan declares emergency as floods hit over 30 million people
Heavy rain has pounded large areas of Pakistan as the government declared an emergency to deal with monsoon flooding it said had affected more than 30 million people. The annual monsoon is essential for irrigating crops and replenishing lakes and dams across the Indian subcontinent, but each year it also brings a wave of destruction.
Dozens dead in flash floods in Afghanistan and Pakistan
Heavy flooding from seasonal rains in eastern Afghanistan and neighboring parts of Pakistan left dozens of people dead overnight, according to local officials on Sunday. Associated Press video showed villagers in the Khushi district of Logar province south of the Afghan capital of Kabul cleaning up after the flooding, their damaged homes in disarray.
Pakistan floods kill 580 and bring misery to millions
Government accused of inaction as downpours leave schools destroyed, homes ruined, crops failing and cholera on the rise
Videos show devastating floods in Pakistan that have swept whole buildings away and killed over 1,000 people since June
Monsoon rains and floods ravaged Pakistan, leading to a humanitarian disaster that has killed over 1,000 people, according to its government.
More than 1000 people killed in catastrophic floods in Pakistan
A “monster monsoon” barreled down on Pakistan, destroying entire villages and displacing more than 3 million people. The heavy rain that began in June is causing flash floods all along the Indus River, from the north of the country to the south. Rescuers are using any means, and in one case, even some rope and a bed frame, to pull people to safety. The government is calling on the international community for help, saying they can’t cope with the disaster on their own.Aug. 28, 2022.
Pakistan floods: Helicopter lifts stranded boy
More than one thousand people have lost their lives because of flooding in Pakistan. On 28 August, the country's military rescued a boy who was stranded in the middle of a heavily-flooded stream. Officials say that the monsoon this year has affected more than 30 million people, which equates to...
PHOTOS: A third of Pakistan is under water in catastrophic floods
Some 33 million people are affected by this summer's floods — the result of what U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres calls a "monsoon on steroids." He calls the flooding a "climate catastrophe."
Devastating Pakistan floods seen from space (satellite photos)
Pakistan's flood-induced pain is visible from space. Powerful monsoon rains this summer have turned many Pakistan rivers into raging torrents that have washed away much of the mountainous nation's infrastructure. Since June, those floodwaters have killed more than 1,100 people and damaged over a million homes, according to Pakistan's National Disaster Management Agency (opens in new tab).
Pakistan flooding deaths pass 1,000 in ‘climate catastrophe’
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Deaths from widespread flooding in Pakistan topped 1,000 since mid-June, officials said Sunday, as the country’s climate minister called the deadly monsoon season “a serious climate catastrophe.”. Flash flooding from the heavy rains has washed away villages and crops as soldiers and rescue workers...
Pakistan pleads for international help as parts of country 'resemble a small ocean'
Pakistan is racing to prevent further loss of life as it reels from one of its worst climate disasters with floodwater threatening to cover up to a third of the country of 220 million people by the end of the monsoon season.
