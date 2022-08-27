ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorkville, IL

wcsjnews.com

Morris Man Accused of Possessing Crystal Meth

The Grundy County Proactive Unit arrested a man after a traffic stop in the 800 block of Douglas Street around 10:50 a.m. on August 26th. Police officials attempted to conduct a lawful stop on Raymond Zweeres, 50, of Morris, on his electric bicycle at the aforementioned address. Zweeres then yelled...
MORRIS, IL
WSPY NEWS

Teen arrested in stolen vehicle after chase through DeKalb

A seventeen-year-old girl from Hampshire is facing charges after a police chase through DeKalb on Monday. She's been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated fleeing to elude police, reckless driving and some other charges. A DeKalb County Sheriff's deputy had conducted a registration check on the vehicle in...
DEKALB, IL
wjol.com

Open container of alcohol leads to arrest by Joliet Police

A 33-year old Decatur was arrested on Saturday and charged with Aggravated DUI. It was at 9:22 pm, officers pulled over a car in the 1800 block of Jefferson Street for speeding. Police identified Jerell Crayton as the driver of the vehicle. While speaking to Crayton, Officers noticed the smell of alcohol as well as an open alcohol container. Despite numerous requests by officers, police tell WJOL that he refused to exit the vehicle. Crayton was told that he was under arrest at which time he was removed from the vehicle and placed into custody. Officers requested Crayton complete field sobriety tests, to which he refused.
JOLIET, IL
wcsjnews.com

Two Arrested After Shooting in Minooka

Two individuals were arrested after a shooting incident that occurred on Aspen Street in the Shady Oaks Mobile Home Park in rural Minooka around 10 a.m. on August 28th. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office said that Jonathan Mahoney, 25, of Minooka, the resident of the household, told deputies on scene that he was confronted by 23-year-old Fernandez Vazquez who arrived at his residence with the mother of his child, Brenda Garcia-Reyes, for child visitation exchange.
MINOOKA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Police Blotter for Monday, August 29th

From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was Roccola Busby, 22, Kenosha, Wisconsin for driving while license suspended. Busby posted a $250 bond and has a court date on September 26th. Also arrested was Thadeus Kopelman, 36, of Morris for DUI. He posted a $100 bond and has a court date on September 19th.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
wjol.com

Fourth Arrest Made in Burglary Ring That Worked in Joliet and Will County

A fourth arrest has been made in connection to a burglary ring that is accused of stealing approximately $400,000 from video gaming machines throughout Illinois including Joliet and Will County. On August 25th Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced the arrests of Giulia and Gino Wuttke and Alyssa Slouka in connection to the robberies. Gino Wuttke’s bond was set at $750,000, Giulia Wuttke’s bond was set at $25,000 and Slouka’s bond was set at $100,000.
WILL COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Man charged in fatal shooting at Humboldt Park restaurant was aiming for ex-girlfriend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The man accused of killing a 50-year-old man at a Humboldt Park restaurant over the weekend was aiming at his ex-girlfriend, who he'd been stalking for weeks after she broke up with him this summer, prosecutors said Monday.Charlie Moreno, 41, is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in the shooting Friday night at Curramba Restaurant, at 2701 W. Division St.At Moreno's bond hearing on Monday, Cook County prosecutors said Moreno had been dating a 27-year-old woman for eight months, and was physically abusive to his girlfriend on a daily basis, prompting her to file at least...
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Yorkville driver ticketed after crash with phone box

Yorkville police wrote a ticket for reckless driving Sunday evening after a crash in the 100 block of Bertram Drive. Police say 23-year-old Alexis Vuelvas, of Yorkville, was heading west on Bertram when he lost control, hit a curb on the south side of the road, two trees, and a phone box before stopping about 150 feet off the road. In addition to reckless driving, Vuelvas was also ticketed for not having insurance.
YORKVILLE, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSPY NEWS

Oswego police investigating burglaries from vehicles at school parking lot

The Oswego Police Department is looking into four burglaries from vehicles on Sunday at Prairie Point Elementary School on the Grove Road side. The department says four purses were stolen around 3:30 to 4:30 in the afternoon. The burglars got into the vehicles by smashing windows. Anyone with information or...
WGN News

Father charged with felony for shooting son

OAK LAWN, Ill. —  A man was shot by his father during a domestic altercation Friday morning. Police responded to a call that a 19-year-old man was shot in the abdomen around the 9500 block of South Kenneth Avenue at approximately 2:30 a.m. According to police, first-aid was administered and the man was transported to […]
OAK LAWN, IL
WGN News

One dead, another wounded in Dolton church gymnasium shooting

DOLTON, Ill. — One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a shooting inside a Dolton-area church Sunday afternoon. According to Dolton Police Chief Robert Collins, two people were shot inside the gymnasium at New Life Celebration Church of God in the 14200 block of S. Dante Avenue. One victim was pronounced dead. Another victim […]
DOLTON, IL

