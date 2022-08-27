ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s behind the crimes committed by youth in New York City

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Many have been worried about the violence among the youth in New York City after a 13-year-old girl was recently arrested in connection to a taxi driver’s death. Clinical psychologist Dr. Jeff Gardere joined PIX11 Morning News on Tuesday morning to talk about the psychology of youth violence. Watch the video […]
Washington Examiner

NYC establishing 'welcome center' for migrants arriving on buses from border

The Democratic mayor of New York City said the Big Apple is moving forward on plans to establish a "welcome center" for migrants dropped off in Manhattan on buses from Texas. Mayor Eric Adams defended the delay in opening up a center that can serve as a one-stop shop for migrants seeking temporary housing, food, and other assistance. Adams told reporters at a press conference Tuesday afternoon that the city was trying to "get it right." The extent of the center remains unclear, as well as the timeline of completion.
newyorksocialdiary.com

Midtown is having its moment

As the sun sets on summer and the crowds stream into New York, many new boutiques, stores, restaurants and even hotels are opening. Yes, hotels. The Four Seasons may still be closed for major renovations with some never to open again (Hôtel Plaza Athénée … sigh), but the brand new Aman hotel and residences has opened in the Crown Building on 57th Street. Reputed to be the most expensive hotel in the city, we will see if the condos fetch record prices. Aman is offering 100 New Yorkers a chance to join its uber-luxury health spa for a $100,000 initiation fee, and a mere $15,000 a year in dues. Welcome to the post-pandemic neighborhood!
Daily News

NYC’s college system launches effort to re-enroll 10,000 students who dropped out

The City University of New York has launched a big effort to get back in touch with 10,000 former students who dropped out before getting their degrees — and lure them back to school. The new initiative, called “CUNY Reconnect,” employs a team of outreach workers to contact students who earned some college credits, but no degree — a group that may be struggling with debt without the increased ...
cohaitungchi.com

80 Magical Things To Do In New York City This December

It’s officially December and that means holiday mania!. 59. Binge SATC’s reboot ‘And Just Like That…”. It’s officially December and that means holiday mania!. There’s simply no better place than NYC to get in the spirit of the season and as 2021 comes to a close, New York City is bustling with activities.
biteofthebest.com

An Upper East Side Institution: JG Melon, UES, NYC

An Upper East Side Institution: JG Melon, UES, NYC. No upper Eastsider I spoke to could believe I had never been to the iconic JG Melon neighborhood burger joint. I went to this laid-back pub for the first time this summer and only had to wait about 10 minutes, which I heard was not bad. There’s generally a 30-minute wait for this cash-only pub on Third Avenue that’s been on the Northeast corner of 74th Street since 1972.
bkreader.com

A Retiree Finds Somewhere to Call Home in Brooklyn

Randall King, a retired fire inspector, was the first resident to move into Fountain Seaview apartments, a new affordable housing complex in East New York, Brooklyn.Credit…Ashok Sinha for The New York Times For Randall King, finding safe and affordable housing has been a pursuit since childhood. The 66-year-old arrived...
worldatlas.com

The 9 Most Charming Small Towns in New York

While many tourists head to the Big Apple and locals get away into satellite towns, many small towns are left untouched by the crowds to relax in peaceful tranquility. These small towns come with great natural outings and vistas, including many water-bound locations, and are considered the most charming in the state of New York.
Curbed

I Went to Trash School

The white elephant, as it is sometimes affectionately called, is the Department of Sanitation’s standard collection truck. There are currently 2,100 of them in the city fleet, all standing nearly 12 feet high and 33 feet long. The vehicle’s tailgate — the overhanging rear end that raises skyward while the truck dumps mounds of garbage — is held in place with two locking pins, like hinge joints in a massive body. Hydraulic oil pumps through vein-like cylinders, with a nervous system composed of color-coded levers: red, red, black.
cuny.edu

Gayle King of CBS News to inaugurate Rick and Susan Goings Conversations in Leadership Series at the Colin Powell School

Thanks to a generous $1 million gift from Rick and Susan Goings in honor of the late General Colin L. Powell, the Colin Powell School for Civic and Global Leadership will launch a new national speakers’ series, the Rick and Susan Goings Conversations in Leadership. The series will feature discussions with marquee names from every sector who have taken unconventional paths to success at the highest levels of their professions.
