FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brooklyn affordable apartments available for $1,437 a month with one-month free rentBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
This New York Hike Leads to the Ruins of an Abandoned AsylumTravel MavenNew York City, NY
11 Popular Coffee Spots to Visit in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
NYC Teen Loses Arm 'Train Surfing', Police SayJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Dangerous 'Knockout' Game Returning To NYC, Police WarnJeffery MacNew York City, NY
How migrant children are adjusting to new lives in NYC
This article was originally published on Aug 25 2:03pm EDT by THE CITY. ...
What’s behind the crimes committed by youth in New York City
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Many have been worried about the violence among the youth in New York City after a 13-year-old girl was recently arrested in connection to a taxi driver’s death. Clinical psychologist Dr. Jeff Gardere joined PIX11 Morning News on Tuesday morning to talk about the psychology of youth violence. Watch the video […]
Washington Examiner
NYC establishing 'welcome center' for migrants arriving on buses from border
The Democratic mayor of New York City said the Big Apple is moving forward on plans to establish a "welcome center" for migrants dropped off in Manhattan on buses from Texas. Mayor Eric Adams defended the delay in opening up a center that can serve as a one-stop shop for migrants seeking temporary housing, food, and other assistance. Adams told reporters at a press conference Tuesday afternoon that the city was trying to "get it right." The extent of the center remains unclear, as well as the timeline of completion.
newyorksocialdiary.com
Midtown is having its moment
As the sun sets on summer and the crowds stream into New York, many new boutiques, stores, restaurants and even hotels are opening. Yes, hotels. The Four Seasons may still be closed for major renovations with some never to open again (Hôtel Plaza Athénée … sigh), but the brand new Aman hotel and residences has opened in the Crown Building on 57th Street. Reputed to be the most expensive hotel in the city, we will see if the condos fetch record prices. Aman is offering 100 New Yorkers a chance to join its uber-luxury health spa for a $100,000 initiation fee, and a mere $15,000 a year in dues. Welcome to the post-pandemic neighborhood!
2nd Dirtiest City In The World Is In New York State
There are certain lists that you want to be on and certain lists that you would never want to be associated with. Being on the list with the title "Greatest", "Best", or "Top" usually means something really special is about to be said about you and your city. When the...
NYC’s college system launches effort to re-enroll 10,000 students who dropped out
The City University of New York has launched a big effort to get back in touch with 10,000 former students who dropped out before getting their degrees — and lure them back to school. The new initiative, called “CUNY Reconnect,” employs a team of outreach workers to contact students who earned some college credits, but no degree — a group that may be struggling with debt without the increased ...
CNBC
Only half of New York City workers expected to return to the office by year-end
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and state officials are pushing ahead with one of the largest real estate development projects in U.S. history. CNBC's Robert Frank joins 'Squawk Box' to report the latest on New York City's return to the office.
cohaitungchi.com
80 Magical Things To Do In New York City This December
It’s officially December and that means holiday mania!. 59. Binge SATC’s reboot ‘And Just Like That…”. It’s officially December and that means holiday mania!. There’s simply no better place than NYC to get in the spirit of the season and as 2021 comes to a close, New York City is bustling with activities.
cityandstateny.com
New York City’s real estate subsidy program is dead. What should a revived version look like?
Remember “the poor door,” the unofficial name for the separate entrance for nonrich people in an Upper West Side luxury development? Heard of so-called 80/20 projects? Know anyone who scored an apartment via New York City’s housing lottery?. Those are all better-known keywords for New York’s 421-a...
Historic NYC luncheonette's sweet recipe for success
The Lexington Candy Shop opened in 1925 - that's almost 100 years in business here at Lex and 83rd - and last had a major overhaul in 1948.
biteofthebest.com
An Upper East Side Institution: JG Melon, UES, NYC
An Upper East Side Institution: JG Melon, UES, NYC. No upper Eastsider I spoke to could believe I had never been to the iconic JG Melon neighborhood burger joint. I went to this laid-back pub for the first time this summer and only had to wait about 10 minutes, which I heard was not bad. There’s generally a 30-minute wait for this cash-only pub on Third Avenue that’s been on the Northeast corner of 74th Street since 1972.
marketplace.org
Proposed Manhattan congestion fee could make return to office even harder
Residents of New York City have been expressing themselves — as only New Yorkers can — at a series of public hearings considering the city’s plan to charge motorists a toll to drive in Manhattan’s central business district. Known as congestion pricing, this strategy to reduce...
bkreader.com
A Retiree Finds Somewhere to Call Home in Brooklyn
Randall King, a retired fire inspector, was the first resident to move into Fountain Seaview apartments, a new affordable housing complex in East New York, Brooklyn.Credit…Ashok Sinha for The New York Times For Randall King, finding safe and affordable housing has been a pursuit since childhood. The 66-year-old arrived...
Murphy issues strongest rebuke yet of NYC congestion pricing toll plan
Gov. Phil Murphy issued his strongest criticism of New York’s proposed congestion pricing plan that could charge as much as $23 to drive south of 60th Street in Manhattan, calling it “an idea whose time has not come” Monday. His comments came after the NJ Turnpike Authority...
evgrieve.com
The Green Bench is stolen from the TF in Tompkins Square Park; 'this shit is an act of WAR'
Tensions are mounting in a cross-border conflict following the brazen theft of the green bench (aka AVE bench) from the TF in Tompkins Square Park last week. The bench was last seen Wednesday night... as the @tf_report account reported... "Some reports have said the green bench was stolen from Tompkins...
What to know about NYC schools and COVID-19 this year
New York City schools are preparing to open with fewer COVID-19 restrictions. Here’s what families should know about the changes in COVID-19 protocols during the third school year under the pandemic. [ more › ]
worldatlas.com
The 9 Most Charming Small Towns in New York
While many tourists head to the Big Apple and locals get away into satellite towns, many small towns are left untouched by the crowds to relax in peaceful tranquility. These small towns come with great natural outings and vistas, including many water-bound locations, and are considered the most charming in the state of New York.
Curbed
I Went to Trash School
The white elephant, as it is sometimes affectionately called, is the Department of Sanitation’s standard collection truck. There are currently 2,100 of them in the city fleet, all standing nearly 12 feet high and 33 feet long. The vehicle’s tailgate — the overhanging rear end that raises skyward while the truck dumps mounds of garbage — is held in place with two locking pins, like hinge joints in a massive body. Hydraulic oil pumps through vein-like cylinders, with a nervous system composed of color-coded levers: red, red, black.
New bill would require speed-limiting technology in all New York vehicles
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Worried you might be driving over the speed limit? Soon, you might not have to. Earlier this month, State. Sen. Brad Hoylman (D-Manhattan) introduced legislation that, if passed, would require all vehicles built after Jan. 1, 2024 that are registered in New York to include advanced safety technology, including speed-limiting capabilities.
cuny.edu
Gayle King of CBS News to inaugurate Rick and Susan Goings Conversations in Leadership Series at the Colin Powell School
Thanks to a generous $1 million gift from Rick and Susan Goings in honor of the late General Colin L. Powell, the Colin Powell School for Civic and Global Leadership will launch a new national speakers’ series, the Rick and Susan Goings Conversations in Leadership. The series will feature discussions with marquee names from every sector who have taken unconventional paths to success at the highest levels of their professions.
