Disclaimer: Not enough people read this blog for me to receive credit card referral $. I used to obsess over where I spent every dollar. Then I got sloppy (see World of Hyatt Business: Almost Missed $100 Statement Credits Per Year). Now, I’m trying to be responsible and audit my stash of cc’s (see What’s in My Wallet: 2021). Below is what I have. Let me know what I’m doing wrong. Note: Citi just rejected me for the Citi Premier (see Citi Premier Rejection for Being Too Good at Life).

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 14 HOURS AGO