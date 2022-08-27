Read full article on original website
Spotted in Portland: This Might Be the Most Maine Vandalism Ever
Normally, when you think of vandalism or even hear the word, you immediately think some kind of destruction, right? Either some type of destruction or possibly even graffiti. And while graffiti, assuming it's not actually approved graffiti art, tends to be vulgar and slanderous and found on the sides of overpasses, bridges, or other public areas, some vandalism can be as simple as a sentence written somewhere.
The Scrumptious Reasons Biddeford, Maine, is One of Four Cities That Made This National List
Well this is quite delicious. I caught a great piece on WMTW about Biddeford, Maine, making an astounding Food and Wine Magazine list, so whether you're a foodie or not, this is something to be proud of. It's a list of four small cities making big impressions in the food world, so congratulations to Biddeford.
Amazing Location and Design Highlight This Stunning Modern Home in Portland
Portland has been a very desirable destination for quite some time. Even in this crazy housing market, with prices continually increasing, houses continue to sell. One of the most desirable yet nearly impossible neighborhoods to find housing in is the East End. The section of town is loaded with great restaurants, beautiful scenery, and spectacular people-watching.
Help Coming in for Popular Portland Food Truck Damaged by Storm
Last Friday was a very costly storm for one of Portland's most beloved food trucks. The storm, which ravaged Portland, unfortunately claimed victim to the Greeks of Peaks food truck. The purveyors of fine Greek food posted these images to show show the utter and sad destruction of the popular truck.
Rio Bravo Tacos & Tequilla is Finally Open in Westbrook
Is it just me or has this been a long time in the making?. No matter how long you had to wait, it's finally here and open. Rio Bravo Tacos & Tequila. They are a family-owned restaurant that serves 'authentic Mexican food, freshly squeezed margaritas, and refreshing beer'. Looks like the family may be out of Connecticut as that is where this originated.
Terrifying Video of Restaurant on Peaks Island Hammered by Friday’s Storm
This storm, this crazy thunderstorm, attacked Peaks Island with a vengeance. The restaurant Jone's Landing thought they were prepared. And for a normal thunderstorm, they were. But this was no normal thunderstorm. Molly Ritzo noted on Facebook that they had fed lunch to 100 people on the deck at Jones Landing. Sure it was overcast, but it was a nice day. They knew a storm was coming in the afternoon - so they got ready. They closed the Milly's Skillet food truck early. They got the deck buttoned up. Molly even went for a swim.
We Had The Funniest Server I’ve Ever Met at Texas Roadhouse in Scarborough, Maine
I've been to Texas Roadhouse in Scarborough my fair share of times, but this past Saturday night, we had the most entertaining server we've ever had there. I was there with my girlfriend Michele and her daughter Lily. It was Lily's idea to go to Texas Roadhouse and we were all on board. If you've never been to Texas Roadhouse on a Saturday evening, be prepared to wait. They get crazy busy. I mean wait times of over an hour, yet people will wait all that time to get a table, just like we did. It's good food at a good price and the atmosphere fits perfectly for a place called Texas Roadhouse.
Federal funding will convert hotel, motels into housing for those most in need
AUGUSTA, Maine — A process is underway in three Maine communities to develop more than 70 new units of housing for people experiencing, or at risk of experiencing homelessness. It's part of an effort by the Maine State Housing Authority to address Maine's affordable housing crisis. Earlier this month,...
The Top of the East Cocktail Bar in Portland, Maine, Set to Reopen in September
There was once a time in Portland, Maine, where the Top of the East cocktail lounge was considered the fanciest bar in the city. Located on the rooftop of the Westin Harborview Hotel, the Top of the East maintains the name it was given when the hotel was called the Eastland. Back in 2020, the Westin promised a major renovation of the longstanding lounge, complete with two outdoor rooftop decks. Those ambitious plans appear to have been scrapped, but the Top of the East has been closed for quite some time, undergoing a different sort of renovation. They've now scheduled a grand reopening.
Deering Oaks Park in Portland, Maine, Gets an Update You’ll Want to See
One of the many things I adore about Portland is its plethora of public parks and outdoor spaces. There is no shortage of places to get outside and breathe in that fresh Maine air. Since we live in New England and Mother Nature can be a fickle mistress, enjoying the outdoors should be accessible and easy (during the months we can actually get out there), and Portland, Maine, is doing a great job of that.
Sign of Fall: Shipyard Pumpkinhead Pete Running Around Portland, Maine
The last thing I want to do is rush summer away as I bask in every sunny day we have left. There is still so much to do and warm weather to enjoy but that doesn’t mean we aren't getting excited about the fall pleasures of Maine. I started...
Wait…How Much Does Gas Cost in Westbrook, Maine???
We’ve recently felt a breath of fresh air and a sense of relief with gas prices here in Maine. For quite a while, we were used to seeing prices up in the high $4 range and even topping off a little over $5. It got to the point where...
Road Trip Worthy: Still Time to Meet Over 20 Life-Size Dinosaurs at the Dino Safari in Boston
Everyone loves dinosaurs, that’s just a fact of life; that’s why there are one hundred different Jurassic Park movies and we keep coming out with more and making them longer each time. Dinosaurs are cool and exciting regardless of age, making a life-size dinosaur expedition the perfect event...
'Substantial' need for ed techs, bus drivers as Maine schools struggle to hire before school starts
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — School districts across Maine are entering the 2022-2023 academic year without dozens of critical staff due to vacancies they cannot fill. Two of the most integral positions that districts are struggling to hire for are educational technicians and bus drivers. "I think it's safe to...
This Easy Maine Hike Features An Emerald Green Swimming Hole
Need to beat the summer heat? This beautiful emerald green swimming hole is just an easy hike away. Rattlesnake Pool and Flume in Stow, Maine has become a popular summer spot to cool off. The hike on the Stone House Property is easy, with only slight elevation changes. The trail is well traveled and marked, but hikers should choose appropriate footwear for the terrain. Rattlesnake Flume is the first destination you'll arrive at. The gorge is 15-feet deep, featuring a mix of shallow and deep pools, as well as a small waterfall. After, continue up the trail to Rattlesnake Pool. The pool is about 18-feet deep and a beautiful shade of emerald green. The water is breathtakingly cold, literally. After a dip in the pool, the trail continues up Blueberry Mountain. Near the summit the trail gets steep, but it's worth the extra effort. From the top, it's mountains as far as the eye can see. It would make for a beautiful fall foliage peeping location.
Maine's Grammy Rose shelter rescues dogs, becomes permanent home
ACTON, Maine — What does a woman named Grammy Rose, ice cream, mini golf and rescuing dogs from kill shelters all have in common?. The answer is in the town of Acton. "Our mission is to rescue as many dogs from kill shelters as we can," said Cindy Norwood, the dog rescue manager at Grammy Rose.
UPDATED: Sand tiger shark caught near Wiscasset ‘a special encounter’
He is a nearly four-foot shark a client caught Aug. 25 on Captain Dean Krah’s boat about a mile north of Donald E. Davey Bridge that spans the Sheepscot River from Edgecomb to Wiscasset. In a series of emails, Krah told Maine Department of Marine Resources and Boothbay Register/Wiscasset Newspaper about last week’s catch and release. Sheepscot-raised and chartering out of Wiscasset for over 40 years, Krah has been going out on the local waters for over 60 years; and he had never had a catch that looked like the one they made that day.
24 dogs, 37 cats rescued from Puerto Rico now in Maine
300 cats and dogs make their way to Maine and New York in search of their forever homes. The Animal Refuge League is sending four teams to Puerto Rico this week to help Wings of Rescue, and The SATO Project, prepare one of the largest Freedom Flights off the island.
What’s the Story Behind the So Called Toilet House on Route 5 in Limerick?
On Route 5 in Limerick, as I was driving along, I came upon a very busy and very odd scene. I have dubbed it, the 'toilet house'. Rumor has it and I was unable to confirm nor deny the rumor, that the people who owned the property wanted to start a business and were denied the proper permit by Limerick - so they started a 'protest' of toilets.
A Creepy Old School in Livermore Falls, Maine, to Be Transformed Into a Haunted House This October
For the last couple of years, many of the notable Halloween attractions in Maine have had to operate differently thanks to a combination of the pandemic and a workforce shortage. This could mean scaled-back interactions or just limiting the amount of dates available. Another wrinkle has been the weather, as Maine has seen an abundance of high wind and heavy rain in October recently. So, one haunted attraction in Livermore Falls has decided to tackle all those problems head on. The United Way is going transform a creepy old school into a full blown haunted house with limited dates and no weather cancellations.
