Police ID woman in wheelchair killed in Walker crash
Authorities have released the name of the woman using an electric wheelchair who was killed in a crash in Walker Thursday morning.
5 people killed in 5 days in Kalamazoo County. Here’s where the cases stand
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – In five days, four people were killed in homicides in Kalamazoo County. Another person was killed by a suspected drunk driver while crossing a street. Three of those homicides happened in Portage, including the death of a six-year-old girl. An 18-month-old was shot in another case but is expected to recover. The other two deaths happened in Kalamazoo.
WWMTCw
Two injured in two-vehicle rollover crash in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two vehicles collided at a Kalamazoo intersection Friday, injuring two passengers, according to police on scene. Safe street initiative: WMU students start petition for safer streets outside campus. Police surrounded the intersection of Park and Maple streets around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Two passengers had minor injuries,...
Detroit News
2 accused of abusing W. Mich. girl, 13, in custody, police say
Gaines Township — A 13-year-old girl who investigators believe is the victim of neglect and abuse is in stable condition, the Kent County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. Officials also said the girl's guardian and the woman's boyfriend have both been arrested. Deputies were called over the weekend to a...
Sheriff: Teens identified, accused of robbing Ottawa Co. church
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says investigators identified three teenage suspects who are accused of stealing from a church two nights in a row.
abc57.com
Sturgis man convicted of fleeing, resisting police
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. -- A man who fled from police at high speeds through a neighborhood after allegedly committing an armed robbery in a different county, was convicted in St. Joseph County, Michigan. The prosecutor's office says Sturgis Police received an alert for a suspect in an armed robbery...
Deputies: Woman robbed gas station near Kzoo with knife
A woman armed with a knife robbed a gas station near Kalamazoo on Sunday, deputies say.
fox2detroit.com
West Michigan police looking for man after missing woman found dead in his apartment
WYOMING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police in west Michigan are looking for a man they say is a person of interest after a woman was found dead in his apartment. Mollie Schmidt was found shot to death inside Yenly Garcia's apartment in the 1500 block of 44th Street SW in Wyoming, which is near Grand Rapids.
Man in hospital after incident at Grand Ledge Meijer
UPDATE (12:54 P.M. – 09/01/2022) — The Grand Ledge Police Department released more information regarding the department’s heavy presence at a Meijer store on Thursday. According to a Facebook post from GLPD, at around 10:41 a.m. police arrived at a Meijer location on the 700 block of E. Saginaw Hwy., regarding a man who was […]
'Scared for my safety': Court records show suspect in Mollie Schmidt's murder has concerning criminal past
WYOMING, Mich. — NEW DETAILS: The man police say is connected to the murder of Mollie Schmidt is still at large, and authorities have officially declared him a suspect. Friday evening, detectives from the Wyoming Department of Public Safety obtained an arrest warrant for open murder on 44-year-old Yenly Garcia in relation to the homicide of 33-year-old Mollie Schmidt.
Body found in Coopersville storm sewer confirmed to be missing man Erik Johnson
COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office confirmed Thursday afternoon that the body found Wednesday was the missing 28-year-old man, Erik Johnson. He had been missing for more than two weeks. Capt. Jake Sparks says he doesn't believe there is any foul play in this case. "It had...
Prosecutors reject claim GRPD officer ‘tripped,’ fired gun
As the trial began for a Grand Rapids police officer accused of carelessly firing his gun, the man police were moving to arrest when it happened was barred from the stand.
Michigan State Police find missing 16-year-old safe
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — UPDATE: Michigan State Police say a 16-year-old boy who went missing from the Greenville area has been found safe Friday. The teenager was believed to be in the Grand Rapids area. Authorities wanted to thank the public for sharing tips to help find him safe...
wtvbam.com
MSP investigating catalytic converter theft near Albion
SHERIDAN TWP, MI (WTVB) – Michigan State Police troopers from the Marshall post are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter that occurred Thursday morning at the Kelly’s Express Mart on C Drive North near Albion. Troopers say the suspect vehicle appeared on camera at 4:35 a.m. with...
westernherald.com
WMU student dies after shooting in Portage
Western Michigan University student Naya Reynolds, 22, was shot on the evening of August 26. She later died in the hospital due to her injuries. Reports say the shooting took place on a ramp leading to I-94 in Portage. Two others were also shot, a pregnant woman and an infant. They are both in stable condition according to Portage police.
Michigan shooting: 3 dead, including child, in possible murder-suicide; 3 kids escape
PORTAGE, Mich. — A possible murder-suicide left three people, including a 6-year-old, dead in Michigan, authorities said. According to WOOD-TV and WXMI-TV, the incident occurred shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment home on Milham Avenue in Portage. Portage police, SWAT officers and officials from other law enforcement agencies arrived at the scene after receiving reports of a shooting and possible hostages, the news outlets reported.
MSP: Pedestrian killed in Gobles crash
Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a crash near Gobles Tuesday.
Person shot, killed near Kalamazoo intersection
KALAMAZOO, MI – A person was fatally shot Monday night in Kalamazoo. The person was shot in the face around 10:30 p.m., Aug. 29, near the intersection of Lake and Mills street, Kalamazoo Public Safety Public Information Officer Jay Shatara said. Police are investigating the death as a homicide,...
KDPS: Driver of stolen vehicle died after chase, crash
A driver died after crashing during a chase in Kalamazoo Monday, police say.
