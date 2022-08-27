ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kalamazoo Gazette

5 people killed in 5 days in Kalamazoo County. Here’s where the cases stand

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – In five days, four people were killed in homicides in Kalamazoo County. Another person was killed by a suspected drunk driver while crossing a street. Three of those homicides happened in Portage, including the death of a six-year-old girl. An 18-month-old was shot in another case but is expected to recover. The other two deaths happened in Kalamazoo.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Two injured in two-vehicle rollover crash in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two vehicles collided at a Kalamazoo intersection Friday, injuring two passengers, according to police on scene. Safe street initiative: WMU students start petition for safer streets outside campus. Police surrounded the intersection of Park and Maple streets around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Two passengers had minor injuries,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Detroit News

2 accused of abusing W. Mich. girl, 13, in custody, police say

Gaines Township — A 13-year-old girl who investigators believe is the victim of neglect and abuse is in stable condition, the Kent County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. Officials also said the girl's guardian and the woman's boyfriend have both been arrested. Deputies were called over the weekend to a...
KENT COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Portage, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Portage, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
Kalamazoo, MI
Cars
Kalamazoo, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Kalamazoo, MI
abc57.com

Sturgis man convicted of fleeing, resisting police

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. -- A man who fled from police at high speeds through a neighborhood after allegedly committing an armed robbery in a different county, was convicted in St. Joseph County, Michigan. The prosecutor's office says Sturgis Police received an alert for a suspect in an armed robbery...
STURGIS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Vehicles#Violent Crime#The Oakland Drive#Borgess Hospital#Bronson Hospital#Pontiac Grand Am
WLNS

Man in hospital after incident at Grand Ledge Meijer

UPDATE (12:54 P.M. – 09/01/2022) — The Grand Ledge Police Department released more information regarding the department’s heavy presence at a Meijer store on Thursday. According to a Facebook post from GLPD, at around 10:41 a.m. police arrived at a Meijer location on the 700 block of E. Saginaw Hwy., regarding a man who was […]
GRAND LEDGE, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

'Scared for my safety': Court records show suspect in Mollie Schmidt's murder has concerning criminal past

WYOMING, Mich. — NEW DETAILS: The man police say is connected to the murder of Mollie Schmidt is still at large, and authorities have officially declared him a suspect. Friday evening, detectives from the Wyoming Department of Public Safety obtained an arrest warrant for open murder on 44-year-old Yenly Garcia in relation to the homicide of 33-year-old Mollie Schmidt.
WYOMING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Youtube
wtvbam.com

MSP investigating catalytic converter theft near Albion

SHERIDAN TWP, MI (WTVB) – Michigan State Police troopers from the Marshall post are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter that occurred Thursday morning at the Kelly’s Express Mart on C Drive North near Albion. Troopers say the suspect vehicle appeared on camera at 4:35 a.m. with...
ALBION, MI
westernherald.com

WMU student dies after shooting in Portage

Western Michigan University student Naya Reynolds, 22, was shot on the evening of August 26. She later died in the hospital due to her injuries. Reports say the shooting took place on a ramp leading to I-94 in Portage. Two others were also shot, a pregnant woman and an infant. They are both in stable condition according to Portage police.
PORTAGE, MI
WPXI Pittsburgh

Michigan shooting: 3 dead, including child, in possible murder-suicide; 3 kids escape

PORTAGE, Mich. — A possible murder-suicide left three people, including a 6-year-old, dead in Michigan, authorities said. According to WOOD-TV and WXMI-TV, the incident occurred shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment home on Milham Avenue in Portage. Portage police, SWAT officers and officials from other law enforcement agencies arrived at the scene after receiving reports of a shooting and possible hostages, the news outlets reported.
PORTAGE, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Person shot, killed near Kalamazoo intersection

KALAMAZOO, MI – A person was fatally shot Monday night in Kalamazoo. The person was shot in the face around 10:30 p.m., Aug. 29, near the intersection of Lake and Mills street, Kalamazoo Public Safety Public Information Officer Jay Shatara said. Police are investigating the death as a homicide,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids local news

 https://www.wzzm13.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy