Collider
Why Orson Welles’ Most Commercial Film 'The Stranger' Is an Underrated Noir Gem
Orson Welles never had the best relationship with studios. His second film, The Magnificent Ambersons, suffered one of the most infamous recuts in cinematic history when RKO removed over an hour of footage and replaced it with a reshot (and completely out of place) happy ending. It marked the start of a decades-long feud between Welles and Hollywood, with his outsider tendencies and reputation of going over schedule clashing with the firmly controlled mechanisms of the major studios. Later films such as The Lady from Shanghai, Mr. Arkadin, and Touch of Evil would also see Welles losing control of the final product, and while re-edited versions closer to his original vision have appeared for some of them, others remain as pale imitations of what they could have been.
Collider
From 'The Shining' to 'The Mist': 7 Stephen King Novels That Were Made Into Spine-Chilling Movies
When Stephen Edwin King published Carrie in 1974, little did he (or his publishers) know that the new writer on the block would end up becoming one of the best-selling authors of our time. More than five decades later, he remains a prolific novelist and a modern literary legend, with 64 novels, 200 short stories, five non-fiction books, numerous scripts, and other works to his credit. Often called the King of Horror, Stephen King has become synonymous with horror, dark fantasy, supernatural, gothic, and post-apocalyptic fiction.
Collider
10 Best Horror Movies of the '80s, According to IMDb
The '80s were a great decade for horror. Directors like Sam Raimi, John Carpenter and John Landis were at the top of their game, churning out campy, gory classics that influenced the next generation of filmmakers. Likewise, David Cronenberg and Alejandro Jodorowsky delivered boundary-pushing body horrors. Stanley Kubrick even entered the genre, with stunning results.
Collider
How 'The Last Starfighter' Deconstructed the Wish Fulfillment of Sci-Fi Franchises
The Last Starfighter is a film that fits into multiple categories. It's one of the first films, alongside the original Tron, to make use of early computer-generated imagery. It's a video game movie that manages to capture the exhilarating feeling of getting lost in a video game movie — and it's not even based on a pre-existing video game series! But more importantly, it's a sci-fi film that takes a long, hard look at the hero's journey that most protagonists go through and shows why the life of a hero isn't all it's cracked up to be.
Collider
Wes Craven's 'Last House on the Left' Is Not Just About Depravity and Violence
Wes Craven has arguably redefined horror more than any other icon of terror. As one-third of the foundational triple Cs of the genre (John Carpenter, Craven, and David Cronenberg), he specialized in pushing the boundaries of what audiences could expect once they settled into seats with a tub of popcorn in tow. Craven blazed onto the scene with grindhouse films like The Hills Have Eyes that shook audiences; created one of the most iconic slasher franchises in Nightmare on Elm Street; and finally outdid himself with the first fully realized postmodern slasher in Scream. Craven was always ahead of the game when re-imagining the capabilities of horror from harsh depictions of brutal realism to uncomfortably amusing death scenes. Though Craven's influential status in horror is a well-trod subject, his first feature film is often overlooked as the blueprint that may have well predicted it all. Fifty years later, The Last House on the Left still holds up next to the likes of more recent gruesome films such as Saw, Hostel, and The Devil's Rejects. Despite its less than favorable reputation, the film undoubtedly points to the intricacy of Craven's craft as a true master of horror.
Collider
‘Honey Boy’: Shia LaBeouf Admits He Made Up His Father’s Abusive Behavior in Autobiographical Film
After having claimed that the 2019 drama Honey Boy was largely inspired by his own troubled childhood, particularly his strained relationship with his father, actor Shia LaBeouf has now admitted to taking major creative liberties on the project, which he also wrote. Speaking to his Fury co-star Jon Bernthal on his Real Ones podcast, LaBeouf said that he had “wronged” his father by fictionalizing crucial details about their relationship.
Collider
What Happened to Guillermo Del Toro's 'Haunted Mansion' Movie?
The works of Guillermo del Toro are often so intricate with narrative layers and imaginative visuals that they keep your mind preoccupied for days after you watch them. His unmade projects are similarly compelling to one’s cranium. The likes of his unrealized adaptations of The Hobbit or At the Mountains of Madness are impossible not to ruminate on, especially since del Toro clearly exhibited such dedication for each of these movies. Among those productions that never got off the ground was his take on The Haunted Mansion. Despite being in development for years and being a passion project for del Toro, this cinematic vision of the classic Disney theme park attraction would never see the light of day.
Collider
'The Pale Blue Eye' Introduces Christian Bale's Grizzled Look in Eerie First Image
Netflix has unveiled a first-look image and announced the release date for director Scott Cooper’s new film, The Pale Blue Eye, starring Christian Bale. A passion project that Cooper has wanted to direct for more than a decade, The Pale Blue Eye is a “Gothic thriller that revolves around a series of fictional murders that took place in 1830 at the United States Military.”
Collider
How the ‘Howard the Duck’ Disaster Changed Marvel, Lucasfilm, and Pixar Forever
Comic book movies are more popular than ever right now, but there was a time when the genre was thought to be a major risk. After the failure of 1997’s Batman & Robin, audiences assumed that superhero films were simply a fad that was destined to fade away. It took the success of Blade to relaunch the genre. Blade was followed by X-Men and Spider-Man, and cinema has never been the same ever since.
Collider
'Rings of Power:' 7 Aspects of Tolkien’s World Amazon Should Remember
Amazon’s fast-approaching The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has sparked excitement and intrigue from long-time Tolkien book fans and casual film fans alike. With every new trailer, cast interview, and nugget of detail about the plot and course of the show, though, Amazon seems to be taking an unexpected path with their adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s work.
Collider
'Mr. Harrigan's Phone' Gets Appropriately Spooky October Release Date on Netflix
The upcoming feature film Mr. Harrigan’s Phone is the latest addition to Netflix's list of Stephen King movies, including Gerald's Game, In the Tall Grass, and 1922. And now, following the author's announcement that the John Lee Hancock-directed film is "nothing short of brilliant," the horror film finally got a release date, creeping its way to the streaming platform on October 5.
Collider
Why 'A League of Their Own' Is the Kind of Queer TV We Need
Queer stories in media aren’t new. While their track record of positive portrayals hasn't always been the best, television and film have taken immense strides to create representation that isn’t just there to fill a quota — but, more often than not, those stories are filled with sadness, triggers and hurt. They are stories that might need to be told from time to time, but being the norm isn’t something that should happen at all times, especially when it comes to content that takes place in a time before ours. Sometimes, a series brings all those expectations put on queer representation and squashes them. Prime Video’s adaptation of A League of Their Own is an excellent encapsulation of that idea.
Collider
How to Watch ‘Love in the Villa’: Where to Stream the Kat Graham / Tom Hopper Romantic Comedy
Nothing is more romantic than the little town of Verona, the birthplace of Shakespeare’s most romantic and tragic love story Romeo and Juliet. It’s also the setting of Love in the Villa, the latest romcom premiering just in time for the end of summer. Directed and written by Mark Steven Johnson, who’s previously done work for Finding Steve McQueen, the movie follows the hopeless-in-love Julie, who’s recently dumped by her fiancé, as she goes on a solo trip to Verona to take a break from all the romantic mishaps in her life. What she doesn’t realize is that her beautiful villa has been double-booked by a handsome British lad called Charlie. It's clear the two don’t share the best of feelings for each other. But when you’re in Verona, love will always prevail.
Collider
'MK Ultra' Trailer Ensnares Anson Mount in a Dangerous Government Program [Exclusive]
In the early 1950s, the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency began a series of highly confidential and experimental programs to develop new interrogation methods, which would eventually lead them to one of the most well-known, and highly confidential programs: MK Ultra. As the 1960s were underway, the Americans were unaware that their government was using unwitting test subjects to experiment with dangerous drugs to essentially test the effectiveness of mind control. It wasn't until the 1970s that the American people became aware of these unethical practices, but the full scope of the government's unethical testing wasn't revealed until 2001 when the documents were declassified. This controversial period in history sets the stage for Cinedigm's new psychological thriller that explores the larger-than-life true story of MK Ultra.
Collider
What's New on Netflix in September 2022
The summer months may be over, but that isn't stopping Netflix from releasing plenty of new content on the service. The highly anticipated fifth season of Cobra Kai drops this month, following our favorite karate-chopping frenemies Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso as they continue to try to take down the nefarious Terry Silver. There's also hot new limited series such as the thrilling Devil in Ohio starring Emily Deschanel and Thai Cave Rescue from Jon M. Chu. Netflix also has plenty of promising new movies releasing in September including the awards-hopeful Andrew Dominik film Blonde starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe. Tyler Perry's passion project A Jazzman's Blues will also be coming to the streaming service in September and looks to show a much different side of the filmmaker than what we're used to. There'll also be new films starring Camila Mendes, Maya Hawke, Allison Janney, Jurnee Smollett, Queen Latifah, and Ludacris with the films Do Revenge, Lou, and End of the Road.
Collider
Summer 2022 Box Office Roundup: Who Were the Big Winners?
For the first time since 2019, the domestic box office was able to (largely) avoid what Alan Jackson would call “the summertime blues.” After the COVID-19 pandemic left theaters closed in this season in 2020 and warded away most new releases in the hottest months of 2021, summer 2022 often looked like a welcome visitor from the past. In 2021, there were so few releases that it felt like a miracle that movie theaters were keeping the lights on. It didn’t feel like there was enough material to conjure up massive impressions of the state of the domestic box office. This year, though, there were enough new releases (which ranged widely in terms of performance) to offer up some key box office takeaways for Hollywood going forward.
Collider
'House of the Dragon': Who Is Craghas Drahar, the Crabfeeder Prince?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for House of the Dragon.Like its predecessor, House of the Dragon details the politics and scheming that goes into holding (and keeping) a seat on the Iron Throne. With the Game of Thrones prequel focused squarely on House Targaryen, the series has had its eye on King Viserys (Paddy Considine) and his struggles to keep everyone satisfied, including his menacing brother, Prince Daemon (Matt Smith), and his rightful heir, Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock).
Collider
Who Are the Ring-Bearers in 'The Rings of Power'?
“One Ring to rule them all” became a tagline that swept the globe thanks to the success of Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy — but now, it might be difficult to remember that adapting J.R.R. Tolkien’s beloved fantasy novel series once seemed like an impossible task. The Lord of the Rings is a dense work of fiction, and Tolkien poured an extensive amount of detail into the world-building that made Middle-earth so compelling. However, Jackson and his crew treated the material with the respect that it demanded. They created one of the greatest film trilogies of all-time. Two decades later, there’s never been anything quite like it.
Collider
John Boyega on 'Breaking,' 'Attack the Block 2,' and His Work/Life Balance
From first-time director Abi Damaris Corbin and based on a true story, Breaking follows Marine veteran Brian Brown-Easley (John Boyega) on the day he becomes so desperate that he feels he has no other choice than to initiate a hold-up at a bank. Never intending to rob that bank, even though his actions triggered a tense confrontation with the police, the former Lance Corporal, husband and father just wanted the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to get him the monthly disability check that they were withholding.
