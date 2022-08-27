Read full article on original website
localsyr.com
‘Cookies Untapped’ fundraiser debuting in October
CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council will be hosting its first-ever cookie and beer tasting fundraiser on Friday, October 7 from 5:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. ‘Cookies Untapped’ will be hosted at the Collegian Hotel and Suites at 1060 E. Genesee St. in Syracuse. Tickets...
Magical Creature Coming To This Central NY Zoo For The First Time
Who doesn't love a photoshoot of a sheepish creature like this?. The Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse is proud to introduce one of their sheep to the zoo. Their Armenian mouflon Sheep, named Sahak, is all grown up and living within the exhibit for his first time. Amermenian mouflon are...
localsyr.com
Sea lions make a big splash at the Fair
GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s hot on the Fairgrounds, but sea lions are staying cool. They’ve been trained to do all types of tricks and it takes a lot of work. “Lots of time, lots of patience, lots of fish,” explained Jimmy Earhart the trainer at the Sea Lion Splash show.
East Utica Golf Tournament Presents Check to Local Family
A lot of hope and smiles near the first tee at the Valley View Golf Course in Utica on Monday. Organizers of the East Utica Classic charity golf tournament presented a check to the Hallam Family of Utica, whose daughter Harlow has battled seizures since the age of three months and has been diagnosed with a rare genetic mutation - one of just five in the world known to have a such a condition, according to event organizers.
wxhc.com
Smell That? Smells Like a New Pizza Hut for Cortland
Yes, the headline is correct. The Cortland area looks to be getting a new Pizza Hut location. The new location, 1099 NY-222 is located right across the street from Burger King and will be built as a Pizza Hut Pickup location. Plans will be submitted to the Cortlandville Planning Board...
localsyr.com
Heavy rain marching east thru CNY
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR)–In the words of a Family Guy cartoon: “It’s Gon’ Rain” Tuesday afternoon!. There was a concern for severe weather Tuesday afternoon, but it looks more like a heavy rain threat for much of Central New York the rest of Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday evening’s weather will feature:
localsyr.com
Local vendors overcome challenges at the State Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For David Pizio, coming out to the New York State Fair isn’t just a yearly tradition, it’s a family tradition, as well. “We’ve been here since 1939,” he said, “I’ve been here 50 years myself, my father started in ’39 out here in the same location.”
localsyr.com
CNY Lyme Alliance teaching Fair visitors about preventing ticks and diseases they carry
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For those heading out to the New York State Fair this weekend and throughout next week, there aren’t just rides, food, and attractions to enjoy — there is plenty to learn, as well. At the Cornell Cooperative Extension Master Gardener booth in the...
localsyr.com
‘Sculpture Space’ art center in Utica vandalized, left in ruins
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Vandals left the community art center ‘Sculpture Space Inc’ of Utica in ruins on Sunday, August 28, destroying equipment, property, and charity-donated artwork. Sculpture Space reported on the destruction early August 28 via their Facebook page. According to the post, vandals used paint,...
Monday was the hottest day during the NY State Fair in at least 50 years
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Today’s brutal heat not only set a record for Aug. 29, but was also Syracuse’s hottest day during the New York State Fair in at least 50 years. The high in Syracuse was 94 degrees, at 2:35 p.m. the National Weather Service said. That beat the previous Aug. 29 record of 93, set in 1953,
newyorkupstate.com
NYS Fair concert guide: Blues, country, rock and The Jacksons (Saturday, Aug. 27)
Welcome to our daily New York State Fair concert guide! We’ll be publishing a list of performers and showtimes every day of the 2022 NYS Fair on syracuse.com. The Chevy Park stage, where this year’s bigger Fair concerts will take place, is located in the New York Experience area on the west end near Gate 10 of the fairgrounds, in the back of the Midway and past the Expo Center. Chevy Court is located near Gate 1, next to the Center of Progress Building and by the Dairy Products Building. Both have limited seating available.
localsyr.com
Saylor wants to grow old with her forever family: Petsavers
JAMESVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Our furry friends at animal shelters throughout Central New York need your help!. NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week is Saylor, a young Labrador retriever mix at Second Chance Canine Adoption Shelter in Jamesville. Saylor is a happy go lucky girl who loves...
NYS Fair 2022 day 7 forecast: How hard will it rain?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- After the New York State Fair’s hottest day so far today, Tuesday promises to be the wettest. It could be raining hard during the fair’s two evening concerts Tuesday: country artists Big & Rich at Chevy Court, at 6 p.m.; ‘80s British band Boy George & Culture Club, at Chevy Park at 8 p.m. You might want to pack umbrellas and rain coats.
Heat Advisory Posted For Portions Of New York State
It is going to get crazy hot! The forecast from Buffalo to Syracuse is calling for some late summer heat. The kids may be getting ready for back-to-school but Mother Nature is not letting the summer slip away just yet. The forecast calls for temperatures to soar in the upper 80's on Monday for most of the Western New York area. This is happening as colleges and universities in the Buffalo area and throughout New York State are starting classes this week.
iheartoswego.com
Nina B. Morabito – August 22, 2022
Nina B. Morabito, 89, of Oswego, passed away on August 22, 2022, at St. Luke’s Healthcare Center in Oswego, after a long illness. She was born in Oswego, the daughter of the late Santo C. Morabito and Rocca (Potenza) Morabito. After graduation from Oswego High School in 1951, Nina...
localsyr.com
Your Stories Q&A: A new Texas Roadhouse?
(WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer! Today’s question takes us to Oswego. Someone sent an email to the Your Stories team asking: “I heard rumors about a Texas Roadhouse coming to Oswego. Is it true?”. It’s more than a delicious rumor — it’s the truth! The Oswego...
localsyr.com
Record high occurred in Syracuse Monday
It was a hot start to the week with highs jumping into the 90s across much of CNY, including Syracuse reaching 94 degrees Monday afternoon! That 94 degrees with feel like readings between 95 and 100 broke a record high that had been standing nearly 70 years in Syracuse!!. The...
Invasive bug could do major damage; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 29)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 92; Low: 73. Hot, humid; PM thunderstorm possible; 5-day forecast. BIG CROWD FOR A CRAZYSEXYCOOL NIGHT: TLC, one of the most popular musical groups of the 1990s, helped bring Friday night’s New York State Fair crowd all the way back to that decade with its concert at Chevy Park. Review, more photos. (Scott Schild photo)
spectrumlocalnews.com
Fair Director: This year's New York State Fair is bigger and better than ever
The New York State Fair is back in Syracuse, and In Focus is going along for the ride. JoDee Kenney catches up with some of the movers and shakers making it all happen, starting with interim fair director Sean Hennessey — who says that after two years of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic this year’s fair is coming back bigger and better than ever. There are the classic fair staples, like cold milk, fried food and lots of animals to get to know. But this year also brings some new exhibits like the New York State Energy & Environment Experience, which gives fairgoers a chance to learn about New York’s green energy investments… not to mention a chance to cool off in the air conditioning! And on the subject of air conditioning, who could forget the famous butter sculpture — which Hennessey notes is commemorating a very significant anniversary this year.
A small metal stand in a parking lot might have Ithaca’s best new taco
ITHACA, N.Y.—It’s a rather nondescript location in a parking lot along a busy strip of Elmira Road, but around lunch-time each day something unusual happens: a long line of people forms, stretching from a small sheet metal stand in front of some storage containers all the way out to the road, and even down the sidewalk.
