'Justice Bus' returns to Toledo libraries this fall
TOLEDO, Ohio — Expert legal advice can be prohibitively costly for many families and consumers, but the Toledo Lucas County Public Library system is seeking ways to alleviate the financial difficulty in a partnership with the Ohio Justice Bus. The Justice Bus is a mobile legal aid office that...
sent-trib.com
Health department conducts inspections
The Wood County Heatlh Department stayed busy in mid-August, inspecting eating establishments in Perrysburg, Walbridge and Bowling Green. The following inspections were done Aug. 9. Pilot Travel Center, 26415 Warns Road, Perrysburg, had one critical and two non-critical offenses. Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper...
hometownstations.com
Cupp Announces Release of $800,000 Local Projects in Allen County
8/29/22 Press Release from the Ohio House of Representatives: COLUMBUS – Bob Cupp, Allen County State Representative and Ohio House Speaker (R-Lima) today announced the approval of significant funding for Allen County roadwork improvements and state building renovations. The two projects were approved today by the State Controlling Board.
13abc.com
TARTA to launch on-demand microtransit pilot program
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority announced plans to launch a microstransit pilot program for the county on Monday. TARTA credited a $3.2 million grant from the Ohio Department of Transportation for its latest innovation. The on-demand microtransit pilot will be launched in the first quarter...
13abc.com
Falling trailer kills man in Defiance
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was killed in Defiance Monday when a trailer fell on top of him, according to authorities. The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office said family members found Robert Hurst, 62, after a trailer fell on him on Walnut Grove Road in Defiance. Officials said the incident was a farming accident.
Crews on scene of house fire in Sylvania
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Crews were at the scene of a fire in the 5800 block of Heidaway Lane in Sylvania early Monday night. Sylvania Fire Department crews are working to tackle the fire at a condo near Sylvania-Metamora Road. Significant flames and smoke are visible from the road. It's...
Toledo woman killed by falling tree in backyard
A woman has died after a large tree fell on her in the backyard of an Ohio home.
sent-trib.com
College Graduates
The following Wood County residents were eligible to participate in Ohio Northern University’s spring commencement ceremonies:. Brooke DeVriendt, Bowling Green, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Kaylee Fair, Bowling Green, Bachelor of Arts; Devon Jackson, Bowling Green, Bachelor of Science; Riley Jackson, Bowling Green, Bachelor of Science; Connor Law, North Baltimore, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering; Alexis Miller, Bloomdale, Doctor of Pharmacy; Lauren Rosendale, Bowling Green, Doctor of Pharmacy; and Michael Shilling Bowling Green, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
sent-trib.com
Glenn Chamberlain
Glenn Chamberlain, 88, of Bowling Green passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center surrounded by his loving family. Glenn was born on December 3, 1933 in Rudolph, Ohio to the late Frank and Hazel (Reese) Chamberlain. He married the love of his life Cecilia Neiling on April 24, 1954 in the St. Louis Catholic Church in Custar and she survives after 68 years of marriage. Also surviving are his children: Shelia (Bob) Bronson of Perrysburg, Ohio, Randy (Sharon) Chamberlain of The Villages, Florida, Rex (Deb) Chamberlain of Hickory, North Carolina, Roy (Kim) Chamberlain of Fort Ville, Indiana, Ross Chamberlain of Bowling Green, Ryan (Kim) Chamberlain of Strasburg, Virginia and Stacy Chamberlain of Toledo, 12 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and his sister Pauline Heilman. He was preceded in death by his siblings: Lloyd, Lyle and LeRoy Chamberlain and Janet Swarms.
sent-trib.com
Walter “Walt” D. Reinbolt
Walter “Walt” D. Reinbolt, age 72, of Luckey, OH passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. He was born on December 2, 1949 in Toledo, OH to Bill and Edna (Roth) Reinbolt. He went on to become a member of the 1968 graduating Class at Rossford High School. On August 3, 1986 he married Nina L. Kline in Luckey, OH. Walt and Nina have celebrated 36 years of marriage together.
sent-trib.com
Downtown Forward: BG announces collaboration
The City of Bowling Green, the Center for Regional Development and Bowling Green State University will officially announce Downtown Forward, a collaborative initiative to enhance downtown. The Downtown Forward partnership was formed after the City of Bowling Green was selected to participate in the Reimagining Rural Regions program with the...
13abc.com
Bowling Green’s OVI checkpoint results
Bowling Green, Ohio (WTVG) - On Aug. 26, Friday night, the Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted a sobriety check point along Wooster St., in Bowling Green. The checkpoint was operating from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. According to a press release, 1,084 vehicles drove through the checkpoint and were checked....
Sidney Daily News
Campbell and Spivey to wed
FORT LORAMIE — Alyssa Ann Campbell, of Fort Loramie, and Anthony Ray Spivey, of Swanton, announce their plans to wed on Oct. 15, 2022, at The Barn at Walnut Creek in Findlay. The bride-to-be is the daughter of John A. and Toni Campbell, of Fort Loramie. She is a...
13abc.com
TPD: Toledo man arrested in Douglas Rd. shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is facing a felonious assault charge after police say he shot a woman, sending her to the hospital Monday night. It happened in the 4100 block of Douglas Road around 6:30 p.m. Monday night. Police say 71-year-old Robert Demars shot a 37-year--old woman in the spine after an altercation between them inside the home.
13abc.com
Final section of DiSalle bridge demolished
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Last night, the remaining section of the DiSalle bridge was demolished by explosives at 10 p.m. This section of the bridge was over the Maumee River in Toledo. Before the demolition began, the area around the bridge was checked and traffic on I-75 was slowed. Traffic...
13abc.com
Woman killed after tree falls on her in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman is dead after a tree fell on her during Monday night’s storms in Toledo, officials confirm. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday night in the 4000 block of Beverly. “Crews responded a short time later and found that there was an adult patient...
13abc.com
Motorcycle crash on Airport Highway
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early this morning a crash on Airport Highway left a motorcycle embedded into the front of another car. The call came in around 3:30 a.m. this morning. Toledo Police Department told 13abc that no one was seriously injured, but the driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
Train hits vehicle, killing Sandusky woman
SANDUSKY, Ohio — A 36-year-old Sandusky woman was killed when her vehicle was struck by a train, reportedly after she drove around the crossing arm, according to the State Highway Patrol. The collision occurred at about 8 a.m. Friday at the crossing on Campbell Street, the patrol says. A...
Lima News
Ohio Democrats try to put daylight between themselves and President Joe Biden
COLUMBUS – A new campaign ad from Rep. Marcy Kaptur, the longtime Toledo Democrat who’s running a tough race for re-election this year, would almost make you think it’s coming from a Republican. It kicks off by calling out President Joe Biden for “letting Ohio’s solar manufacturers...
sent-trib.com
Enroll in LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy
He LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy, which wrapped up a successful second semester with over 100 participants, is now open for registration for the fall. The academy is a platform of programming offered through the Wood County Committee on Aging Inc. in partnership with the Bowling Green State University Optimal Aging Institute. Academy courses focus on education, engagement and life enrichment and are facilitated by volunteer instructors with a passion for their chosen subjects. Courses are intended to be enjoyable and stimulating for all participants and include opportunities for social interaction.
