i70sports.com
Indians Get 7-4 Win Over Teutopolis on Monday
The Altamont Indians used a big fourth inning and staved off a comeback attempt to beat Teutopolis 7-4 on Monday. After getting out to a 1-0 lead on an RBI single from Mason Robinson, both teams were held scoreless over the next two innings. T-Town would tie the game up in the top of the 4th inning, but Altamont would start rolling in the bottom half of the inning. After back-to-back singles to start the inning, D Elam would hit a 2-run double to left field to give the Indians the lead back at 3-1. Small ball and several singles would then help push the Altamont lead to 7-1. The Wooden Shoes would tack on 3 runs in the top of the 7th inning in a comeback attempt to make it 7-4 before the Indians would get two groundouts to close out the win. Altamont is now 2-2 on the season and will play at home again on Tuesday taking on Neoga.
i70sports.com
CHBC Volleyball Falls in Two Sets to Okaw Valley
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City volleyball fell at home to Okaw Valley in two sets 18-25, 15-25 on Monday. The loss puts CHBC at 4-3 on the season and the Bobcats will take on Ramsey in an Egyptian Illini Conference matchup on Thursday at home. CHBC Statistics:. Karlee Smith – 8 kills, 1...
i70sports.com
SEB Wins Third In a Row with Three Set Victory Over Nokomis
St. Elmo-Brownstown volleyball has won three matches in a row after beating Nokomis at home in three sets on Monday 25-21, 16-25, 25-16. The three straight match wins since SEB’s season opening loss puts the Eagles at 3-1 on the season. They will go back on the road Thursday when they travel to South Central for their first National Trail Conference match of the season.
i70sports.com
Mulberry Grove Suffers Tough Luck Loss to CORL in Extra Innings
Mulberry Grove baseball came up just short on Monday, falling on the road at Christ Our Rock Lutheran, 2-1 in a 9-inning game. After two scoreless innings, the Aces struck first with Carter Scoggins hitting a solo home run to left field for a 1-0 Mulberry Grove lead. After another scoreless inning, CORL would tie the game up at 1-1 in the bottom of the 5th inning. After two more scoreless innings with the teams deadlocked at 1-1 at the end of 7 innings, the game moved to extras and after an inning and a half, CORL would end it in walk-off fashion on an RBI single as the Aces would fall 2-1. Mulberry Grove is now 1-3 on the season and will play at Brownstown-St. Elmo on Wednesday.
i70sports.com
Bombers Baseball Gets Win #2 With 9-4 Win Over OPS
Brownstown-St. Elmo baseball bounced back after two losses last week to get a 9-4 win on the road over Odin-Patoka-Sandoval on Monday. After OPS got on the scoreboard first, taking a 2-0 lead over BSE, the Bombers put a run across in the second to pull within a run, 2-1. After holding OPS scoreless for two innings, the Bombers got their offense rolling in the 4th inning putting 7 runs on the board for an 8-2 lead and held that lead to put away the 9-4 win. Jarrett Pasley got the win on the mound going the first 4 1/3 innings giving up 3 runs on 4 hits and striking out 4. Kyle Behl went 3-4 with an RBI and Pasley went 2-3 with a triple and an RBI to lead BSE offensively in the game. The Bombers are now 2-3 on the season and will be back home to host Wayne City/Webber Tuesday at 4:30.
i70sports.com
After strong Week 1 win over Pana, the Vandals get set for Carlinville this Friday night
The Vandals had a very strong performance on both sides of the ball in their 34 to 10 win over Pana on Friday night in Week 1 of the season. Matthew Hagy threw for 203 yards and hit 3 different receivers for Touchdowns. Matthew also ran for 75 yards and...
MyWabashValley.com
Casey Popcorn Festival is back with four days of fun
CASEY, Ill. (Good Day Live) – The Casey Popcorn Festival is almost here! Four days of family-friendly fun, shopping, great entertainment, popcorn, and more. Watch the attached interview and click here for the complete schedule of events. September 2-5, 2022 in Casey’s Fairview Park.
For sale: 154-year-old Carlinville church renovated as home
CARLINVILLE, Ill. – A historic former church in Carlinville, Illinois, is being sold as a fully-renovated private residence. St. Joseph’s Catholic Church was built in 1868, just a few years after the city’s founding. St. Joseph’s and St. Mary’s parishes merged about two decades ago and a new church was built across town.
Last natural mineral spa in Illinois to be auctioned off
Illinois' last natural mineral spa is being auctioned off next month.
freedom929.com
FAYETTE COUNTY TRAFFIC CRASH
(EFFINGHAM) A St. Elmo woman is dead after a Friday afternoon two vehicle traffic crash that occurred at 2:03 along U.S. Route 40 in St. Elmo, in Fayette County. The Illinois State Police report that 66 year old Beverly A. Crawford was westbound on Route 40, just east of Spring Street, at the east edge of St. Elmo, when for unknown reasons, her SUV swerved and crossed the center line and struck an eastbound semi-truck, driven by 59 year old Douglas W. Tuttle from West Union. Crawford was pronounced deceased at the accident scene. A passenger in the SUV, 67 year old Rodney E. Crawford, also from St. Elmo, was airlifted by helicopter from the scene to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries. Tuttle was not injured and was not ticketed. Emergency personnel from Fayette County and St. Elmo assisted the ISP at the crash site. Traffic was diverted around the scene for nearly six hours.
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County Coroner identifies man found in Salem Reservoir
Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon has identified the man found dead in the Salem Reservoir Sunday morning as 26-year-old Quienton Jolliff of Salem. Cannon says a preliminary investigation indicates that Jolliff had been fishing from the bank and had apparently lost consciousness subsequent to drug usage and fell or rolled from the embankment into the water.
timesnewspapers.com
Spend A Day In Beautiful Amish Country: Arthur, IL
For a new appreciation of the simpler things in life, visit Arthur, Illinois, in the heart of Illinois Amish Country. The area covers approximately 64 square miles and is located in central Illinois, about two and a half hours from St. Louis. Founded over 150 years ago, the Amish community...
WTHI
Richland County 5th grade teacher faces three counts of aggravated battery
RICHLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - A Richland County teacher is facing charges of aggravated battery. The Richland County state attorney's office filed three felony charges against Kyle Shipman. According to court documents, each of the incidents happened inside the Richland County Elementary school. The school website lists Shipman as a...
Ambulance overturns in Litchfield, Illinois crash
An ambulance with two paramedics inside overturned during a crash Wednesday afternoon in Litchfield, Illinois.
southernillinoisnow.com
Heavy rains flood roads in northern Jefferson County; flood warning until 2:45 Monday afternoon
The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for northwestern Jefferson County until 2:45 Monday afternoon. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department reported flash flooding issues with between two and five inches of rain Monday morning. Additional rainfall of half to one inch of rain is possible in the warned area.
foxillinois.com
Pana man arrested for possession of meth
PANA, ill. (WCCU) — A Pana man is facing meth charges after an arrest last week. Daniel Durbin, 40, was charged on Monday, Aug. 29 with unlawful possession of methamphetamine with prior unlawful possession of methamphetamine conviction. Shelby County State's Attorney Nichole Kroncke says that on August 26, Durbin...
advantagenews.com
Man found guilty of committing Route 3 murder
A Madison County jury on Friday found a Granite City man guilty of first-degree murder for an August 2021 shooting death on Route Three. Thirty-five-year-old Mantia Johnson will be sentenced at a later date. State’s attorney Tom Haine says Johnson fired the shots that killed Ahmaad Nunley and wounded Shamyia...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia investigating gunshot fired during noon hour, lose suspect following high-speed chase
The Centralia Police Department is investing a single gunshot fired during the noon hour Saturday in the northeast section of the city. A chase of a possible suspect followed at more than 80 miles per hour going the wrong direction on Elm Street. Centralia Police Lieutenant Steve Whritenour says an...
Breeze-Courier
Behind Closed Doors: What’s in store for the 100 E. Market building?
“It has been said that, at it’s best, preservation engages the past in a conversation with the present over a mutual concern for the future.” — William Murtagh, the rst keeper of the National Register of Historic Places. TAYLORVILLE — The building located at 100 E. Market...
advantagenews.com
Police warn of scam jury duty calls
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of scam calls that claim to be coming from one of their department leaders. Authorities have learned that some residents are receiving calls from someone claiming to be Jeff Connor who is running for sheriff and that scammer tells the person answering the phone that they have failed to report for jury duty and a warrant has been issued for their arrest.
