The Altamont Indians used a big fourth inning and staved off a comeback attempt to beat Teutopolis 7-4 on Monday. After getting out to a 1-0 lead on an RBI single from Mason Robinson, both teams were held scoreless over the next two innings. T-Town would tie the game up in the top of the 4th inning, but Altamont would start rolling in the bottom half of the inning. After back-to-back singles to start the inning, D Elam would hit a 2-run double to left field to give the Indians the lead back at 3-1. Small ball and several singles would then help push the Altamont lead to 7-1. The Wooden Shoes would tack on 3 runs in the top of the 7th inning in a comeback attempt to make it 7-4 before the Indians would get two groundouts to close out the win. Altamont is now 2-2 on the season and will play at home again on Tuesday taking on Neoga.

ALTAMONT, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO