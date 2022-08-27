Would you believe a story from Korn Ferry Tour Q School in which a pro with a purported 36 aces (eight of them on par 4s) supposedly holed-out on an approach shot from the rough that no one saw, lost a ball that was found hours later, got into a heated, hour-long meeting with a rules official involving written testimony, rudimentary hole diagrams and a flock of turkeys, ultimately leading to the wildest disqualification in Q school history?

ASHLAND, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO