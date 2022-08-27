Read full article on original website
NASCAR: New driver of the #9 car for the 2023 season?
With Noah Gragson set to move to the NASCAR Cup Series full-time, will JR Motorsports replace him behind the wheel of the #9 Chevrolet?. A long-rumored announcement was made earlier this month when Petty GMS Motorsports confirmed that Noah Gragson is set to join the team as the full-time driver of the #42 Chevrolet for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. Gragson currently competes part-time in the Cup Series for Kaulig Racing and Beard Motorsports.
Look: NASCAR Fans Furious With Bubba Wallace Ruling
Sunday's Cup Series race has been an eventful one, with several big-time crashes. Unfortunately, Bubba Wallace appears to have been on the receiving end of a bad ruling. Wallace has reportedly been put on the DVP - damaged vehicle policy - by NASCAR. "Wallace is listed by NASCAR as being...
Look: Kelley Earnhardt Is Very Frustrated On Sunday Afternoon
Kelley Earnhardt's fears were confirmed on Sunday. After tweeting her frustration about the rain messing with her plans to have little brother Dale Jr. attend her 50th birthday party, Earnhardt sent out a follow-up post:. "This tweet has not aged well." Her tweet got some replies from NASCAR fans. "Maybe...
NASCAR: Another Joe Gibbs Racing announcement coming?
Joe Gibbs Racing still have a seat open for two NASCAR Xfinity Series races, but the driver for one of them should be considered a lock. Joe Gibbs Racing announced in June that reigning ARCA Menards Series East champion and current points leader Sammy Smith is set to drive the “star car”, the #18 Toyota, in eight of the remaining races on the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule. His schedule has since been expanded to nine races.
NASCAR: First points leader of 2022 is out of the playoffs
All but one of the drivers who have occupied the top spot in the NASCAR Cup Series standings this year have qualified for the playoffs. In the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, the first driver to sit atop the point standings failed to qualify for the playoffs. Richard Childress Racing’s...
Yardbarker
Martin Truex Jr. unhappy with crew chief after crash
Martin Truex Jr. had to fight for a playoff spot during Sunday’s Cup Series regular season finale at Daytona, and he was openly unhappy with his crew chief late in the race. One scenario for Truex to make the playoffs involved him having to finish ahead of Ryan Blaney in points. Blaney was involved in a wreck early on Sunday, which put Truex in a favorable position. Truex finished second in Stage 2 and picked up nine huge points. Things then tightened significantly when he was involved in a crash of his own during a restart in Stage 3.
Watch: Massive Crash In NASCAR Race On Sunday Afternoon
The 2022 Coke Zero Sugar 400 is underway at the iconic Daytona International Speedway, but a massive crash in the rain is threatening to put a damper in everyone's mood. With just 23 laps remaining in the race, Denny Hamlin held the lead when several of the race cars appeared to swerve on the slick, rainy track at Daytona. A massive crash ensued, causing a pileup that got over half of the cars involved.
Daytona Race Results: August 28, 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)
NASCAR race results from Daytona International Speedway. The NASCAR Cup Series was scheduled to race last night in Daytona Beach, Florida. Rain has pushed this to a Sunday morning race at the Daytona International Speedway! It’s the regular season finale on the 2.5-mile oval. View Daytona results for the...
NASCAR: Kyle Busch makes ‘announcement’ at Daytona
Kyle Busch made an “announcement” at Daytona International Speedway, though it wasn’t exactly what NASCAR fans were hoping for. When fans got ahold of the NASCAR Press Pass schedule for Saturday at Daytona International Speedway ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season-ending Coke Zero Sugar 400, the fact that Kyle Busch’s name was listed at 4:00 p.m. ET immediately translated to speculation that he would have something to announce.
NBC Sports
Austin Dillon wins Daytona by bumping Cindric; Blaney in, Truex out of playoffs
Austin Dillon won the regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway to snatch a NASCAR Cup Series playoff spot, taking the lead by shoving Austin Cindric aside with three laps remaining. Ryan Blaney secured the final playoff spot on points, and Martin Truex Jr. was eliminated. In scoring his fourth career...
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday's Massive Crash
A huge crash just went down at NASCAR's Coke Zero Sugar 400 in Daytona. Going into the first and second turns nearly half the field got caught up in a collision that allowed Austin Dillon's No. 3 car to steal the lead. The NASCAR world reacted to Sunday's wreck on...
ETOnline.com
Inside NASCAR's Austin Dillon and Wife Whitney's Stunning North Carolina Home and New Reality Show (Exclusive)
Austin Dillon and his wife, Whitney, are getting ready to show the world another side to NASCAR. ET spoke to the couple at their home in North Carolina, about their new reality TV show, Life in the Fast Lane, and why they decided to let the cameras into their lives.
Look: NASCAR Driver Announced His Engagement Saturday
Kyle Weatherman had a special day on Saturday. Not only did he race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, but he also announced that he is now engaged to his girlfriend. He posted a couple of pictures to his Twitter account on Saturday night. Prior to posting this, Weatherman got 22nd...
Squatters Tried to Swipe Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s $16 Million North Carolina Mansion
Authorities arrested a couple that tried moving into the mansion and 140-acre estate that NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. recently put up for sale. The post Squatters Tried to Swipe Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s $16 Million North Carolina Mansion appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR World Reacts To Old Opinion On Danica Patrick
An old opinion on Danica Patrick from Skip Bayless is going viral on social media on Sunday. Patrick, who raced IndyCar and NASCAR, had a close finish at the Daytona 500 back in 2013. Former ESPN personality Skip Bayless believes NASCAR should've gone out of the way to let Patrick...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Opens Up On The Loss Of His Father And Dale Sr.’s Leadership: “I Had This Odd, Strange Feeling Of Being Freed”
February 18th, 2001 was a dark day in NASCAR history. It was the day Dale Earnhardt Sr. tragically passed away after being killed on impact during the final lap at the Daytona 500. And his son, Hall of Fame driver and now-broadcaster Dale Earnhardt Jr., recently opened up about how...
Richard Petty’s Black Flag at Darlington Came 25 Years After His NASCAR Retirement
It’s been more than 25 years since Richard “The King” Petty retired from NASCAR for good. But, while the 1992 season finale in Atlanta was the last time the seven-time Cup Series champion officially competed in a NASCAR-sanctioned event, it wasn’t the last time he would drive around a NASCAR track.
Huge NASCAR crash as rain falls at Daytona (Video)
Watch the video as most of the field wrecks in the rain at near 200mph. The NASCAR Cup Series was scheduled to race on Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway. Rain moved into the Daytona Beach area and pushed the race to Sunday morning. Watch the NASCAR crash video below.
NBC Sports
Chase Elliott’s Southern 500 car has special design, meaning
When 16-year-old Dani (Gamel) Cuevas pondered how to capture her stay at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta in a design of Chase Elliott’s Cup car, she quickly found inspiration. “When I was in the hospital, I spent a lot of time with therapy dogs,” Dani told NBC Sports.
Saturday night's Cup race postponed; read Kyle Larson's comments
Rain forces Coke Zero Sugar 400 to be rescheduled to Sunday morning
FanSided
