NFL

FanSided

NASCAR: New driver of the #9 car for the 2023 season?

With Noah Gragson set to move to the NASCAR Cup Series full-time, will JR Motorsports replace him behind the wheel of the #9 Chevrolet?. A long-rumored announcement was made earlier this month when Petty GMS Motorsports confirmed that Noah Gragson is set to join the team as the full-time driver of the #42 Chevrolet for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. Gragson currently competes part-time in the Cup Series for Kaulig Racing and Beard Motorsports.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Look: NASCAR Fans Furious With Bubba Wallace Ruling

Sunday's Cup Series race has been an eventful one, with several big-time crashes. Unfortunately, Bubba Wallace appears to have been on the receiving end of a bad ruling. Wallace has reportedly been put on the DVP - damaged vehicle policy - by NASCAR. "Wallace is listed by NASCAR as being...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Look: Kelley Earnhardt Is Very Frustrated On Sunday Afternoon

Kelley Earnhardt's fears were confirmed on Sunday. After tweeting her frustration about the rain messing with her plans to have little brother Dale Jr. attend her 50th birthday party, Earnhardt sent out a follow-up post:. "This tweet has not aged well." Her tweet got some replies from NASCAR fans. "Maybe...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Another Joe Gibbs Racing announcement coming?

Joe Gibbs Racing still have a seat open for two NASCAR Xfinity Series races, but the driver for one of them should be considered a lock. Joe Gibbs Racing announced in June that reigning ARCA Menards Series East champion and current points leader Sammy Smith is set to drive the “star car”, the #18 Toyota, in eight of the remaining races on the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule. His schedule has since been expanded to nine races.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: First points leader of 2022 is out of the playoffs

All but one of the drivers who have occupied the top spot in the NASCAR Cup Series standings this year have qualified for the playoffs. In the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, the first driver to sit atop the point standings failed to qualify for the playoffs. Richard Childress Racing’s...
MOTORSPORTS
Yardbarker

Martin Truex Jr. unhappy with crew chief after crash

Martin Truex Jr. had to fight for a playoff spot during Sunday’s Cup Series regular season finale at Daytona, and he was openly unhappy with his crew chief late in the race. One scenario for Truex to make the playoffs involved him having to finish ahead of Ryan Blaney in points. Blaney was involved in a wreck early on Sunday, which put Truex in a favorable position. Truex finished second in Stage 2 and picked up nine huge points. Things then tightened significantly when he was involved in a crash of his own during a restart in Stage 3.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Watch: Massive Crash In NASCAR Race On Sunday Afternoon

The 2022 Coke Zero Sugar 400 is underway at the iconic Daytona International Speedway, but a massive crash in the rain is threatening to put a damper in everyone's mood. With just 23 laps remaining in the race, Denny Hamlin held the lead when several of the race cars appeared to swerve on the slick, rainy track at Daytona. A massive crash ensued, causing a pileup that got over half of the cars involved.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Kyle Busch makes ‘announcement’ at Daytona

Kyle Busch made an “announcement” at Daytona International Speedway, though it wasn’t exactly what NASCAR fans were hoping for. When fans got ahold of the NASCAR Press Pass schedule for Saturday at Daytona International Speedway ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season-ending Coke Zero Sugar 400, the fact that Kyle Busch’s name was listed at 4:00 p.m. ET immediately translated to speculation that he would have something to announce.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday's Massive Crash

A huge crash just went down at NASCAR's Coke Zero Sugar 400 in Daytona. Going into the first and second turns nearly half the field got caught up in a collision that allowed Austin Dillon's No. 3 car to steal the lead. The NASCAR world reacted to Sunday's wreck on...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Look: NASCAR Driver Announced His Engagement Saturday

Kyle Weatherman had a special day on Saturday. Not only did he race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, but he also announced that he is now engaged to his girlfriend. He posted a couple of pictures to his Twitter account on Saturday night. Prior to posting this, Weatherman got 22nd...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Old Opinion On Danica Patrick

An old opinion on Danica Patrick from Skip Bayless is going viral on social media on Sunday. Patrick, who raced IndyCar and NASCAR, had a close finish at the Daytona 500 back in 2013. Former ESPN personality Skip Bayless believes NASCAR should've gone out of the way to let Patrick...
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Chase Elliott’s Southern 500 car has special design, meaning

When 16-year-old Dani (Gamel) Cuevas pondered how to capture her stay at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta in a design of Chase Elliott’s Cup car, she quickly found inspiration. “When I was in the hospital, I spent a lot of time with therapy dogs,” Dani told NBC Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
