Citrus County, FL

Citrus County Chronicle

Hospital board trustee's remarks cringe worthy

Rick Harper, hospital board trustee, is typical of wealthy people that move to Citrus County and take up positions of power while remaining unenlightened about the common man's trials and tribulations. Some of the things he said to Barabara Sprague of the Community Food Bank of Citrus made me cringe....
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Attorneys of Ocala woman charged with murder withdraw ask for detention hearing

Defense attorneys for an Ocala woman accused of killing her ex-boyfriend at his Pine Ridge home in Beverly Hills withdrew their request for a judge to give their client a bond. Jacqueline Johnson-Cabrera appeared Tuesday, Aug. 30, before Citrus County Circuit Court Judge Joel Fritton for what was scheduled as...
OCALA, FL
Citrus County, FL
Citrus County, FL
Florida Government
Citrus County Chronicle

HOT CORNER – HARPER'S COMMENTS

I am spitting mad. Just read the article about the “Hospital Board donates to local food bank” about Mr. Harper (the Friday, Aug. 26, front-page story). Who is Mr. Harper? He doesn’t know anything about people being hungry, does he? In the ’70s, I lived in Florida for a year. There was no food bank. Nobody ever even thought about food banks. I was married and I had three children. I was not able to work at the time and my husband was working for $1 an hour…We had no food most of the time and I had to go to a supermarket and beg for food and they told me I could go out in the back and there were barrels back there and that they donated the food that was in the barrels to farmers for their animals and I could help myself and I did so…I picked out vegetables and fruit that were less rotten than the others, brought them home, washed them off and used them for my family. So this Mr. Harper doesn’t know anything about hunger and if he thinks that (food bank) encourages people to not work, I have news for him…
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

MPO meeting to focus on traffic safety

Citrus County had 18 traffic fatalities from Jan. 1 to Aug. 8 this year, down from 34 from the same time period in 2021. Peter Hsu, safety administrator for the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), will present the latest traffic data gathered from its Project Zero report during Thursday’s meeting of the Hernando-Citrus Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO).
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
bulletin-news.com

Incumbent Kathy Castor claims victory in congressional district race

On Tuesday, Kathy Castor and Alan Cohn easily won the congressional districts 14 and 15, respectively. A five-person race in District 15, which includes portions of Polk, Hillsborough, and Pasco, was won by Cohn with 33% of the vote. The main election in November will pit Cohn against Laurel Lee,...
POLK COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Student fight at Lecanto High School leads to campus-wide lockdown

A fight between two students Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 30, at Lecanto High School classroom led to a campus-wide lockdown. “In an attempt to call administration, the teacher activated the crisis alert system,” states a Citrus County School District Facebook post. “However, rather than initiating a local staff alert, she initiated a campus-wide lockdown alert.”
LECANTO, FL
ocala-news.com

Crystal River postal employee sentenced for possessing stolen mail

Senior U.S. District Judge John Antoon II has sentenced a 20-year-old former Crystal River mail carrier for possessing stolen mail. Aleia Deborah Green, of Brooksville, was sentenced to the maximum term of probation – five years – and she was ordered to make full restitution to the 23 victims of her offense, in the amount of $956.53. Green had pleaded guilty on June 1, 2022.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Hiring event offers part-time positions

The Villages Recreation and Parks Department is welcoming new part-timers into its ranks. The department hopes to bring in more people from the community to serve as recreation assistants, fitness assistants and facility specialists. Two events will offer on-the-spot interviews and same-day hiring opportunities from 9 a.m. to noon Sept....
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Someone has to pay for those new roofs

Like car insurance, if you file a claim your premium will go up. If you scammed your insurance company for a new roof you should have to pay but, the rest of us who paid for own roofs should not have to pay for yours. We dropped Progressive in The Villages because the only reason they could give was, “someone has to pay for those new roofs.”
villages-news.com

Villager won't face prosecution after alleged attack on live-in lady friend

A Villager won’t face prosecution after an alleged attack earlier this year on his live-in lady friend. Michael Makay, 58, who lives on the Historic Side of The Villages, was found in his golf cart on the night of May 13 near Panera at Spanish Springs as officers were investigating a report he had attacked his live-in girlfriend, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. They both had been drinking prior to an argument. When officers found the Indiana native, he denied he had done anything wrong.
LADY LAKE, FL
995qyk.com

See How Brooksville Carrier Got Busted For Stealing Mail

See How Brooksville Carrier Got Busted For Stealing Mail. It is a federal offense, ya know? Some kids in my neighborhood found that out the hard year last year too. Stealing mail and even destroying mail boxes can land you in the pokey quick. This 20 year old Brooksville mail contract carrier named Aleia got popped by federal agents.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

2 found fatally shot in Lake County home

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Two people were found shot to death Thursday night at a home in Altoona, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
Citrus County Chronicle

Sheriff's detectives apprehend felons during warrant search

A pair of felons ran afoul of law enforcement again Friday, Aug. 26, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office news release. Joseph Singh II, 42, and Michael Guinan Jr., 35, were both apprehended by CCSO detectives Friday when the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Impact Unit (TIU) executed a search warrant at 6959 N. Charles Terrace in Hernando, stated the release, issued in the late evenings hours Friday, Aug. 26. Detectives were aware of ongoing narcotics sales at the residence and conducted an investigation that led to the execution of the narcotics search warrant.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Bad timing for the weekend as the Gilchrist Blue Springs State Park closed its spring swimming area Friday morning. State DEP workers tell TV20 that recent heavy rains “eroded the entry point to the swimming area.”. The temporary closure remains in effect until further notice.

