I am spitting mad. Just read the article about the “Hospital Board donates to local food bank” about Mr. Harper (the Friday, Aug. 26, front-page story). Who is Mr. Harper? He doesn’t know anything about people being hungry, does he? In the ’70s, I lived in Florida for a year. There was no food bank. Nobody ever even thought about food banks. I was married and I had three children. I was not able to work at the time and my husband was working for $1 an hour…We had no food most of the time and I had to go to a supermarket and beg for food and they told me I could go out in the back and there were barrels back there and that they donated the food that was in the barrels to farmers for their animals and I could help myself and I did so…I picked out vegetables and fruit that were less rotten than the others, brought them home, washed them off and used them for my family. So this Mr. Harper doesn’t know anything about hunger and if he thinks that (food bank) encourages people to not work, I have news for him…

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO