Winona, MN

KIMT

2 arrested after multi-county pursuit in SE Minnesota

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A multi-county pursuit following a burglary call early Saturday resulted in the arrest of two men after they were found hiding in a field. It began at 1:47 a.m. when two men were seen burglarizing an under-construction apartment complex in the 4600 block of Pines View Pl. NW.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Man Charged for Staying at Hotel for 90 Days without Paying

(ABC 6 News) – A Florida man was arraigned in Olmsted County Court after being accused of squatting at Staybridge Suites in southwest Rochester for nearly three months without paying. According to a criminal complaint, 55-year-old Steven Travis Paige is charged with felony theft by swindle and for giving...
ROCHESTER, MN
KDHL AM 920

Complaint Over Sandwich Size Causes Fight at Rochester Restaurant

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A complaint over the size of a sandwich served at Rochester restaurant led to a fight and charges last week. Prosecutors say multiple videos show 39-year-old Vanessa Wright striking an employee with a gift-card holder, employees pushing her out the store and Wright coming back in to continue the altercation. Wright can also be heard saying she was going to “beat” one of the employees, according to the criminal complaint.
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

WATCH: Motorcyclist Get Busted Going 144 MPH in Wisconsin

One motorcyclist got busted going over 80 mph the posted speed limit in Wisconsin. Everything was caught via dash cam and body cam. Earlier this year in Minnesota, a motorcyclist had a terrible excuse after he was arrested for driving speeds near 150mph. You might be wondering, why was he going so fast? The excuse he gives the cops was probably not what you were thinking. The 22 year-old was traveling while not wearing a helmet in a 65 mph zone on Highway 63. Oh, and while he was being handcuffed, the man stated "because it was hot".
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Several people hurt after 2-vehicle crash in Pierce County

OAK GROVE TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) -Several people are hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Pierce County Sunday. According to a media release from Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 9:48 p.m., Pierce County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 10 near 530th Avenue in Hager City, Wis. in Oak Grove Township.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse’s Copeland Park receives new fishing dock

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — La Crosse’s Copeland Park unveiled a new fishing pier on Monday. The newly-built dock is the second ADA compliant dock, making it accessible for everyone. The pier is located on the north end of Copeland Park. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
LA CROSSE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Late father’s stolen bike is back home after pleas for return

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A family is rejoicing after their late father’s stolen bike was returned. The bike was stolen out of the family’s garage last week. The bike belonged to Karl Vielhaber who died on August 13, 2022 from a brain tumor. He was diagnosed in April 2021. His family lived in Wisconsin for 18 years, but after word of Karl’s of diagnosis, they moved to Rochester to be closer to Mayo Clinic.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Man Charged for Choking Woman, Rendering her Unconscious

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is facing two felony charges for allegedly choking a woman until she lost consciousness. Prosecutors say the woman was married to a friend of 51-year-old Roland Outlaw. The criminal complaint says the woman told police she and her husband were in a “strained marriage” when Outlaw and her husband came to a home she was staying at on Monday. She said Outlaw approached her and started choking her until she lost consciousness.
ROCHESTER, MN
iheart.com

Man Wounded in Rochester Shooting

A Rochester man is recovering after a shooting this afternoon. Police say the victim walked into St. Mary’s Hospital with a wound to the foot. He's apparently not cooperating with the investigation, so police don't know where the shooting happened. Police say there's no threat to the public.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

63 Drivers Stopped, One Arrested in Rochester-Area Speed Crackdown

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The latest round of a high-intensity traffic enforcement effort in Rochester resulted in dozens of traffic stops and one arrest. Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Troy Christenson says troopers conducted a HEAT patrol in southeast Minnesota on Tuesday. 59 of 63 motorists troopers interacted with were stopped for speeding. There was also a warrant arrest.
ROCHESTER, MN

