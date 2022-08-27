ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

WOMI Owensboro

Can You Legally Bury A Body On Your Own Property in Kentucky? [VIDEO]

Talk about a million-dollar question. Can you legally bury a body on your own property in Kentucky? After a bit of digging (no pun intended) we found the answer-kind of. So Elvis is buried on his own property right?! Then why couldn't any old regular Joe decide they wanted to rest in peace in their own backyard? Many people don't want to think about their loved ones being in a strange cemetery after they have passed on from this life and the idea of keeping them close seems to be the answer.
KENTUCKY STATE
middlesboronews.com

Life expectancy for Kentuckians dropped in 2019-20

One of the most striking measures of the pandemic is the decline in life expectancy from 2019 to 2020, the year the novel coronavirus hit; it declined more in Kentucky than it did in most other states. Nationally, life expectancy declined from 77 years in 2019 to 77.8 in 2020,...
KENTUCKY STATE
k105.com

Man who saved nine people in eastern Kentucky flooding honored by lawmakers

During a special called session of the Kentucky General Assembly, lawmakers honored an eastern Kentucky man for his heroic efforts saving nine people stranded by floodwaters during historical flooding. “A total of nine individuals did Nathan Day help save that night,” said Rep. John Blanton, who serves Knott, Magoffin and...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

IMAGES | Snapshots from around the Kentucky State Fair 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People flocked to the Kentucky Expo Center for the return of the 2022 Kentucky State Fair. These images were taken Saturday, Aug. 20 when WDRB in the Morning's Bryce Jones, Grace Hayba and Monica Harkins explored the fair. The fair runs through Sunday evening. Copyright 2022...
KENTUCKY STATE
953wiki.com

Supporters celebrate passage of bill which bans transgender participation in girls’ sports

This bill was orginally vetoed by Ky Gov Andy Beshear. (Photo Courtesy of Kentucky Today Lawrence Smith) Story Courtesy of our friends at Kentucky Today -FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) --- Supporters held a signing ceremony at the State Capitol on Monday for the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which passed the 2022 session of the Kentucky General Assembly after lawmakers overrode a veto by Gov. Andy Beshear.
KENTUCKY STATE
hazard-herald.com

Bourbon, EV battery sectors in que for Kentucky incentives

(The Center Square) – Bourbon and electric-vehicle batteries, two of the fastest growing business sectors in Kentucky’s economy, are set to grow even more after state officials approved incentives for companies in those industries late last week. Among the companies approved for incentives at Thursday’s Kentucky Economic Development...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Longtime southern Indiana craft store going out of business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A longtime southern Indiana craft store is closing its doors after over 30 years. The Smith family, who is originally from Milan, Indiana, moved to New Albany to open Ben Franklin Crafts in New Albany Plaza in 1990. The store is currently independently owned by the third generation of the family.
NEW ALBANY, IN
News Break
Politics
msn.com

The Most Affordable Kentucky Road Trip Takes You To 5 Stunning Sites For Under $100

Here at OnlyInYourState, we’re all about having adventures – big and small. And while there are certainly many bucket-list-worthy trips that require a bit of planning and saving to accomplish, we firmly believe that travel shouldn’t break the bank. Luckily for us here in the Bluegrass, it doesn’t have to! We designed the following affordable Kentucky road trip to prove just that.
KENTUCKY STATE
msn.com

There’s A Cave Right Next To An Adventure Park In Kentucky, Making For A Fun-Filled Family Outing

Mammoth Cave National Park is a world-renowned attraction and bucket-list experience for many, but just because it’s such a superlative destination doesn’t mean that it’s not accessible for families. Quite the contrary; in addition to accessible, family-friendly tours and above-ground excursions offered at this national park, there is a massive adventure park and campground located right next to Mammoth Cave, making for the most epic, fun-filled family outing in Kentucky.
CAVE CITY, KY

