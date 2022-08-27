Read full article on original website
Related
Can You Legally Bury A Body On Your Own Property in Kentucky? [VIDEO]
Talk about a million-dollar question. Can you legally bury a body on your own property in Kentucky? After a bit of digging (no pun intended) we found the answer-kind of. So Elvis is buried on his own property right?! Then why couldn't any old regular Joe decide they wanted to rest in peace in their own backyard? Many people don't want to think about their loved ones being in a strange cemetery after they have passed on from this life and the idea of keeping them close seems to be the answer.
middlesboronews.com
Life expectancy for Kentuckians dropped in 2019-20
One of the most striking measures of the pandemic is the decline in life expectancy from 2019 to 2020, the year the novel coronavirus hit; it declined more in Kentucky than it did in most other states. Nationally, life expectancy declined from 77 years in 2019 to 77.8 in 2020,...
k105.com
Man who saved nine people in eastern Kentucky flooding honored by lawmakers
During a special called session of the Kentucky General Assembly, lawmakers honored an eastern Kentucky man for his heroic efforts saving nine people stranded by floodwaters during historical flooding. “A total of nine individuals did Nathan Day help save that night,” said Rep. John Blanton, who serves Knott, Magoffin and...
spectrumnews1.com
Voter Viewpoints: Economy, abortion key issues for one Kentucky farmer
BLOOMFIELD, Ky. — Leading up to election day, Spectrum News 1 is meeting with voters to hear about the issues they’ll be focused on when they cast a ballot. Spectrum News 1 is meeting with voters to get their perspectives on the issues ahead of the election. Nathan...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdrb.com
IMAGES | Snapshots from around the Kentucky State Fair 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People flocked to the Kentucky Expo Center for the return of the 2022 Kentucky State Fair. These images were taken Saturday, Aug. 20 when WDRB in the Morning's Bryce Jones, Grace Hayba and Monica Harkins explored the fair. The fair runs through Sunday evening. Copyright 2022...
Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife looking for new conservation officers
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife is on the hunt for new conservation officers.
Watch Adorable Kentucky Toddler Ask For Late Night Tacos
We all know how it is to get hungry around bedtime and crave Mexican food. Why do you think Taco Bell is open until 2 or 3 am? We all know why, but that's not always the case. Sometimes, we just want it, no matter what time of day. When...
Franklin County judge rules state revenue department improperly collected medical debt for the University of Kentucky
Judge Wingate wrote that the revenue department "improperly collected debts of UK HealthCare using impermissible means."
IN THIS ARTICLE
953wiki.com
Supporters celebrate passage of bill which bans transgender participation in girls’ sports
This bill was orginally vetoed by Ky Gov Andy Beshear. (Photo Courtesy of Kentucky Today Lawrence Smith) Story Courtesy of our friends at Kentucky Today -FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) --- Supporters held a signing ceremony at the State Capitol on Monday for the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which passed the 2022 session of the Kentucky General Assembly after lawmakers overrode a veto by Gov. Andy Beshear.
hazard-herald.com
Bourbon, EV battery sectors in que for Kentucky incentives
(The Center Square) – Bourbon and electric-vehicle batteries, two of the fastest growing business sectors in Kentucky’s economy, are set to grow even more after state officials approved incentives for companies in those industries late last week. Among the companies approved for incentives at Thursday’s Kentucky Economic Development...
Mother Of Missing Kentucky Woman Crystal Rogers Says ‘Justice Is Coming:'
Sherry Ballard says they're waiting on prosecutors to get "on board" a year after investigators found multiple items of interest in a development where prime suspect Brooks Houck built several homes. The mother of missing Kentucky woman Crystal Rogers believes the FBI is nearing the end of their investigation. It’s...
wdrb.com
Longtime southern Indiana craft store going out of business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A longtime southern Indiana craft store is closing its doors after over 30 years. The Smith family, who is originally from Milan, Indiana, moved to New Albany to open Ben Franklin Crafts in New Albany Plaza in 1990. The store is currently independently owned by the third generation of the family.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
See Inside the Astounding 510-Foot Long Ark Experience in Kentucky
Although the state of Kentucky may be known for its fried chicken, bourbon, Bluegrass music, and horse racing, it is also the home of the largest timber-frame wood structure in the world. Go ahead and add that one to your trivia night repertoire!. Did Someone Say, "Road Trip?" This 510-feet...
EPA tells Kentucky, 14 others they missed air pollution plan deadline
The EPA has issued notices to 15 states for failure to submit plans for air pollution reduction, four months after a lawsuit on the matter from a coalition of environmental groups.
msn.com
The Most Affordable Kentucky Road Trip Takes You To 5 Stunning Sites For Under $100
Here at OnlyInYourState, we’re all about having adventures – big and small. And while there are certainly many bucket-list-worthy trips that require a bit of planning and saving to accomplish, we firmly believe that travel shouldn’t break the bank. Luckily for us here in the Bluegrass, it doesn’t have to! We designed the following affordable Kentucky road trip to prove just that.
Vote for Haunted Kentucky Sanatorium For Best Haunted Destination in America
USA Today is counting down the 10 best-haunted destinations in America, and Kentucky has a location gunning for the top spot!. USA Today is counting down the 10 "Best Haunted Destinations in America" they have 20 destinations that are in the running. Here's what they have to say about the contest:
"They can't stay in tents'; Woman concerned for family living in flood-damaged eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While the state finalizes a big relief package, Kentuckians from all over the state continue to volunteer in eastern Kentucky. Many Appalachians are now living in tents, some in their own yards, as they wait for help. WHAS11 talked to a woman who is concerned for...
Rescued animals from eastern Kentucky waiting to be adopted
The Lexington Humane Society has just arrived from Floyd County with 23 animals that survived the deadly floods.
msn.com
There’s A Cave Right Next To An Adventure Park In Kentucky, Making For A Fun-Filled Family Outing
Mammoth Cave National Park is a world-renowned attraction and bucket-list experience for many, but just because it’s such a superlative destination doesn’t mean that it’s not accessible for families. Quite the contrary; in addition to accessible, family-friendly tours and above-ground excursions offered at this national park, there is a massive adventure park and campground located right next to Mammoth Cave, making for the most epic, fun-filled family outing in Kentucky.
Comments / 3