Governor Kathy Hochul and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand on Tuesday launched a statewide multimedia campaign to help ensure eligible families access child care assistance. Administered by the New York State Office of Children and Family Services, eligibility for child care assistance was expanded this month to include families earning up to 300% of the federal poverty level, which is up from 200%, extending eligibility to an estimated 394,000 young children throughout New York. As of this month, a family of four earning up to $83,250 is now eligible for child care assistance when previously, the threshold was $55,500. The billboard, radio and social media campaign is focused on urging New Yorkers to access this benefit so they can receive help paying for high-quality child care, which is one of the largest expenses for families after the cost of housing.

POLITICS ・ 3 HOURS AGO