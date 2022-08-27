Read full article on original website
Frank Smith
3d ago
haha, NY HAS MANY POT FARMS FOR SALE, NO MONEY IN IT. YA HOT PLAYED AGAIN. GOV THOUGHT THEY COULD CONTROL WEED, THEY LOST.
Reply
3
Related
Major Changes Coming September 1 For Pistol Permits In New York State
In two days, starting Thursday, September 1, 2022, there will be some major changes to how New York State residents can obtain a concealed carry license. After the Supreme Court's decision that New York's concealed carry law was unconstitutional, the state passed several new gun laws. The Supreme Court Struck...
urbancny.com
Consumer Alert: NYS Department of State Division of Consumer Protection Reminds Consumers that Gender Pricing is Prohibited in New York State
August 26 was Women’s Equality Day, A Day to Raise Awareness of Gender Inequalities and an Opportunity to Help Reduce the Gender Pricing Gap. Secretary of State, Robert J. Rodriguez, “New York’s Gender Price Equity Law Means “Pink or Blue” Should Not Matter”. In honor...
hudsonvalleyone.com
New gun regulations for New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul’s legislation to strengthen New York’s gun laws and bolster restrictions on concealed carry weapons is set to go into effect this Thursday, September 1. “The Supreme Court issued a reckless decision removing century-old limitations on who is allowed to carry concealed weapons in our state,”...
newyorkupstate.com
The tax implications of getting into the NY marijuana industry
NY Cannabis Insider’s conference schedule for the rest of 2022 is now available! Get tickets to our Syracuse half-day conference on Sept. 23 and our full-day conference in Tarrytown on November 4. New York’s Office of Cannabis Management began accepting license applications this week for the state’s first legal...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
yonkerstimes.com
New York State Department of Health Warns the Public About Alarming Increase In Opioid Overdoses
The New York State Department of Health has been made aware of a rapid increase in opioid-related overdoses in the Central New York region. Other areas of the state should also be aware and take precautions. These overdoses are likely linked to fentanyl, which is a powerful opioid that is often added to other drugs like heroin, as well as, cocaine, crystal methamphetamine and illicitly manufactured pills, including benzodiazepines and other psychostimulants like Molly and MDMA.
longisland.com
Over $500 Million Awarded to NYS from Biden Admin to Support Small Businesses Through the American Rescue Plan
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced New York State has been awarded $501.5 million in federal funds through the State Small Business Credit Initiative, which was reauthorized and expanded as part of the American Rescue Plan Act. Managed by the U.S. Department of Treasury, SSBCI provides funds to support programs for small businesses, with emphasis on those still struggling from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and helping traditionally disadvantaged small businesses succeed in the post pandemic economy.
chautauquatoday.com
Gillibrand, Hochul Launch Multimedia Campaign to Highlight Child Care Funding
Governor Kathy Hochul and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand on Tuesday launched a statewide multimedia campaign to help ensure eligible families access child care assistance. Administered by the New York State Office of Children and Family Services, eligibility for child care assistance was expanded this month to include families earning up to 300% of the federal poverty level, which is up from 200%, extending eligibility to an estimated 394,000 young children throughout New York. As of this month, a family of four earning up to $83,250 is now eligible for child care assistance when previously, the threshold was $55,500. The billboard, radio and social media campaign is focused on urging New Yorkers to access this benefit so they can receive help paying for high-quality child care, which is one of the largest expenses for families after the cost of housing.
Here’s The Poorest, Most Financially Disadvantaged County In New York State
Inflation is causing financial hardships for many New Yorkers, but there is one county that has been hit hard year after year. The gap between the poor and the wealthy seems to be widening all around New York State,. According to the Chamber of Commerce,. 2 of the richest states,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Hurricane Ida Recovery Action Plan to Assist New Yorkers Impacted by Deadly Storm
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the release of the proposed Action Plan by the Governor's Office of Storm Recovery to recover from Hurricane Ida, which struck one year ago, and to strengthen the resiliency of communities in future storm events. The proposed plan includes $41.2 million in federal funding to support initiatives that will help residents adapt to the effects of climate change while prioritizing historically underserved communities.
As New York State's top judge prepares to head for the exit, an old case shares the spotlight
New York Chief Judge Janet DiFiore became the state's top judge in 2016. She announced her retirement in July, effective Wednesday. Years ago, as Westchester County DA, Janet DiFiore helped free Jeffrey Deskovic from prison; now he calls her later tenure as top judge a failure. [ more › ]
Here’s Where You Can Legally Buy Recreational Marijuana In New York State Now
New York State is still in the process of setting up the infrastructure for its adult-use retail cannabis industry. The first farms in the state have already been growing marijuana. The application process is now open for legal recreational dispensaries. The application portal opened on August 25 on New York State Business Express. It will remain open for a month, closing on September 26. Up to 150 licenses will be granted around the state. They will be distributed based on the population in the area.
urbancny.com
Governor Hochul Breaks Ground on $34.7 Million Project to Upgrade Agricultural Facilities at The New York State Fairgrounds
Project Includes New State-of-the-Art Greenhouse to Promote New York Agriculture. New Barns, Concession Stand To Be Built To Continue Upgrades of the State’s Largest Festival. Groundbreaking Comes at the Start of the 2022 Great New York State Fair, Marking the Fair’s Full Return. Highlights Partnerships To Drive Agricultural...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrfalp.com
Governor Hochul Says Over 6,000 Guns Seized in New York State So Far This Year
Governor Kathy Hochul says that over 6,000 guns have been seized in the state’s effort to fight gun violence. Hochul said that the New York Police Department took custody of over 4,700 guns and police across the state seized over 1,500. Hochul said that that’s the highest number in the state’s history.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces NYS Citizen Preparedness Corps Training to Resume for National Preparedness Month
Following a hurricane preparedness briefing with Long Island officials, Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the New York State Citizen Preparedness Corps initiative will resume offering its training courses later this month ahead of National Preparedness Month in September. Established in 2014, the Citizen's Preparedness Corps has provided nearly 350,000 New Yorkers with the training and resources necessary for not only preparing for any type of disaster, but how to respond and recover as well. Trainings paused in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
2 Rochester Men Arrested For Sneaking Contraband Into New York State Prison
New York State Police arrested two men from Rochester - one is accused of sneaking contraband into a prison the other is accused of promoting contraband in a prison. A 22-year-old man and a 26-year-old man were arrested on Friday, August 26, 2022. It is not clear if the men were together, but the incidents happened at the same prison. Guy M. Nguindou was charged with promoting prison contraband and Willie T. Manor was charged with introducing contraband into Attica Correctional Facility. NYS Police did not specify what item(s) the men were found to have. Both men were transported to the NY State Police precinct in Warsaw. Nguindou and Manor are both due in the town of Attica court in September 2022.
Man charged for selling drugs at New York State Fair
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneida County have reported that a California man was arrested on August 27th and charged with multiple felonies for allegedly selling narcotics at the New York State Fair. According to NYS Police, an investigation has been ongoing by the Violent Gang & Narcotics Team […]
New York State Mom Gave Her Baby Fentanyl For Sad Shameful Reason
Any tragic death from America’s growing crisis with opioids leads to questions, but as an Upstate community mourns the loss of an 11-month-old to fentanyl toxicity they have only one – how could she? She being the baby’s mother, who, along with her boyfriend, now faces criminal charges for her role in the child’s heartbreaking death.
Sheriff Warning Residents In These Popular Erie County Towns
You can never be too careful when it comes to protecting you belongings or personal property. The Erie County Sheriffs have a new warning for residents in various towns around Western New York. When someone steals your things or trespasses on your property, you simply feel violated. It is more...
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York health officials issue overdose death warning
New York state and local health officials are raising concerns over a spike in opioid-related overdoses in parts of central New York and warning the fatalities could spread to other parts of the state. The rise in deaths is believed to be linked to the powerful opioid fentanyl, which is...
Smoking and cannabis at the 2022 New York State Fair: What you should know
Haileigh Marle of Fulton and a couple of friends found a somewhat secluded and slightly shady spot to take a break at the New York State Fair one day last week. It was one of the fair’s new designated smoking areas. Inside, Haileigh vaped some some legal recreational marijuana....
Comments / 2