Chula Vista, CA

Opinion: Chula Vista officials wrong to close park that became camp for homeless people

By U-T Letters
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago
An August 23 picture shows Harborside Park in Chula Vista, where an estimated four dozen people lived at the park in tents. (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Re “ Chula Vista approves closure of troubled Harborside Park ” (Aug. 24): First, the Chula Vista Elementary School District tries to hide homeless people camping at the park next door to Harborside Elementary School with a tarp. Now, the city of Chula Vista throws its hands up and surrenders the park. This is a civic embarrassment.

For all the talk of equity and social justice by elected officials, it is clear they are treating the west side as second-class citizens. They are closing the only green space in the neighborhood. Other cities and school districts have figured out how to address these issues.

The Los Angeles City Council took significant action by no longer allowing encampments within 500 feet of schools and daycare centers. This was supported by the Los Angeles schools superintendent.

In Chula Vista, however, Chula Vista Elementary School District Superintendent Eduardo Reyes and the board advocated for park closure. Shameful. It’s time to stand up for our children, parents and staff of Harborside Elementary.

Bertha J. Lopez

Chula Vista

I was sad to see the Chula Vista City Council’s recent decision to close the Harborside Park to homeless people. It is another reminder of how difficult it is in the near term to assist homeless people who have no other place to camp (until a permanent solution is found). I guess the only way to find a solution to the homelessness problem is to bring suit against the city of Chula Vista to force the city to find an alternative site for homeless people to camp.

It would be nice to see the American Civil Liberties Union or a socially engaged law firm weigh in on this matter for homeless people affected by this decision. This action by the city of Chula Vista is a sad commentary on society’s feelings for homeless people. Society wants a solution to the homelessness problem. It just doesn’t the solution in its backyard.

Bob Collins

El Cajon

Comments / 12

Amanda Tryon
3d ago

Sad, I live in My car with My Daughter's in Chula Vista and there is nowhere for us to go!!! So Maybe Chula Vista Should figure something out, it's very sad!

Reply(1)
3
Smokey
2d ago

There is plenty of money in government to help give homeless people a hand-up. No new taxes needed. In 2001, I was homeless after giving my apartment to my ex and moving out. I lived in my car at the beach, Bay Park, etc. Showered at the public restroom at PB. I was working, but couldn't afford two months rent up front. I found a Filipino family who let me sleep on their washroom floor for two weeks. That allowed me to save up enough money to put down on a room in a trailer home in El Cajon. Beggers can't be choosers. I worked three jobs, went to grad school full-time, slept 4 hours a day for two years, and graduated with an MBA. Fast forward 20 years and I am now the CFO of a company, own a home, etc. If I can do it, anyone can.

Reply(1)
2
 

