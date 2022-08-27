Andrew Kleske: A pardon for Trump is unthinkable for some. For others, so is talking about it.

Kleske is the reader outreach editor and a member of The San Diego Union-Tribune Editorial Board. Email him a 150-word letter at letters@sduniontribune.com

It is not every day that a couple of contrasting letters to the editor become a referendum on the future of journalism in America. But that’s what happened last weekend for some people on Twitter .

Given similar conversations elsewhere, the range of unsolicited letters we had received on the subject and the history of one Richard Milhous Nixon, it seemed to be a question worthy of a reader debate on our website : Should Joe Biden just pardon Donald Trump to heal growing political division?

When a post with that exact question as the headline went out on Twitter, much of the chatter actually addressed it, with a robust discussion on the advantages and disadvantages of each choice.

By robust I mean replies such as, “No,” “Hell no” and “NO NO NO NO” (trailing on for another 80 or so “NOs”) reflect the dominant theme, expressed in a variety of words, memes and emojis.

Other people weighed in noting the precedent for doing so set in 1974 by then-President Gerald Ford, the rift created by ongoing investigations and, of course, a few dismissive references to “witch hunts.” Being Twitter, the debate tentacled off in too many directions to follow it all.

But it was those who thought the question should not even be raised for debate that really got the conversation going. Well-known journalist Soledad O’Brien “ quote-tweeted ” The San Diego Union-Tribune’s tweet with the letters package to her 1.3 million followers, calling it a “journalism fail.” It was one of more than 1,500 quote tweets, many of which we couldn’t quote ourselves without a lot of dashes.

“Delete your newspaper,” one person, who most likely hadn’t read the letters, posted on Twitter. “Clickbait” was a common response. For what it’s worth, we’re not in the business of page views. We’re in the business of building a community of subscribers so “clicks” are irrelevant to us and “clickbait” is not our intent.

One writer called the paper the Washington Examiner of the West Coast, while another pointed out columns in The Washington Post and Politico had explored the same question a few days prior.

To be clear, The San Diego Union-Tribune Editorial Board did not and wouldn’t weigh in on this hypothetical question — unless it emerged as an actual possibility. But our letters to the editor often don’t reflect our opinions. That’s the whole point. They reflect other people’s opinions.

Yet indignant people on Twitter elevated the argument to one of journalism ethics and were not appeased by our comment that this was a debate our readers were having and that we would welcome letters from others, including those same critics on Twitter.

I joined Twitter in March 2009 and am proud to be one of the few who still has an animated avatar that attests to my seniority on the platform. But I have grown weary, as I’m sure some others have, of the knee-jerk, drive-by nature of many of the responses any serious discussion tends to invite.

For conversations with more substance and less snark, I prefer the thoughtful, measured and fact-based nature of letters to the editor, which are edited by journalists and written by people who put their real names behind their opinions and have read the stories they are referencing, and whom you may run into at your neighborhood grocery store or restaurant or church.

Hosting such a conversation, regardless of which side we agree with, is exactly what we are supposed to do as opinion journalists. Could we have framed the question differently? Maybe. But should we have avoided the question entirely? No.

To shy away from emotional or unpopular topics would be a disservice to both those who have come to trust they’ll find thoughtful, wide-ranging debate in our Opinion section and those who might only stumble upon our journalism from time to time. It would be a dereliction of duty.

While there are a few conversations we won’t facilitate on our forum — the moon landings were fake, Elvis is alive, climate change isn’t real or isn’t being driven by humans — most remain open and we await your opinions on them.





