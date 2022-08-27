ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

DeSantis suspends 4 Broward school board members after Parkland report

By By Andrew Atterbury
POLITICO
POLITICO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cIFke_0hXhLTYu00
In a statement, DeSantis said that he hopes the action “brings the Parkland community another step towards justice.” Lynne Sladky/AP Photo

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended four Broward County School Board members Friday in the wake of an explosive grand jury report that called for their ouster over a “neglect of duty and incompetence” in managing a multimillion dollar bond for campus security.

The move — the latest fallout for Broward school leaders since the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School — coincided with DeSantis appointing four new board members, giving Florida’s Republican governor new allies in a Democrat-leaning area.

In a statement, DeSantis said that he hopes the action “brings the Parkland community another step towards justice.”

“It is my duty to suspend people from office when there is clear evidence of incompetence, neglect of duty, misfeasance or malfeasance,” DeSantis said in a statement. “This action is in the best interest of the residents and students of Broward County and all citizens of Florida.”

The Parkland grand jury, in a 2021 report released just last week, said that five board members — Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray, Laurie Rich Levinson and Rosalind Osgood — along with the district’s top leadership “need to go” after examining their performance on a massive school bonding program aiming to bolster school safety and other areas. Commissioned by DeSantis, the grand jury was called to probe school safety in Florida after a lone gunman in 2018 shot 34 people, killing 17 at Stoneman Douglas.

“What Governor DeSantis did is un-American and undemocratic. He doesn’t care about democracy and overturned the will of the voters,” Levinson said in a statement. “This action is authoritarian-like and has no place in the United States of America where the voters decide who represents them.”

The Broward bond project, approved by voters about four years before the Parkland shooting, was promised to be completed by the end of 2021 for $987 million yet is now estimated to wrap up in 2025 for nearly $1.5 billion, according to the grand jury, which questioned if the district would even make that deadline. The grand jury claimed the board members failed to hold school officials accountable and were slammed for “deceit, malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect of duty and incompetence.”

“We applaud the Governor’s action to follow the recommendation from Florida’s 20 th Statewide Grand Jury and remove the Broward School Board members — citing their gross-negligence, misfeasance, malfeasance, and shear incompetence caused the mishandling of many of the aspects of the tragic date that took the lives so many at Marjory Stoneman Douglas,” said Stand with Parkland president Tony Montalto in a statement.

Out of the four sitting school board members scrutinized in the report, the terms of Levinson and Murray are set to expire in November with neither seeking reelection.

Korn is pursuing another term and is now engaged in a runoff election for the seat; Good’s term is set to expire in 2024.

Osgood, meanwhile, is now a state senator and “therefore not subject to the Governor’s executive suspension authority,” according to the DeSantis administration.

To replace the board members, DeSantis appointed Torey Alston, Manual “Nandy” A. Serrano, Ryan Reiter and Kevin Tynan. It’s unclear which appointment is associated with each separate board term.

Alston previously served as the chief of staff at the Florida Department of Transportation under the DeSantis administration. And DeSantis previously appointed him to the Broward County Commission.

Serrano is member of the Florida Sports Foundation Board of Directors and CEO and founder of Clubhouse Private Wealth, a financial consulting firm.

Reiter is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and director of government relations for Kaufman Lynn Construction in Delray Beach.

Tynan, an attorney with Richardson and Tynan, previously served on the Broward County School Board.

Comments / 209

Lee Morgan
2d ago

Evidently DeSantis isn't able or willing to keep guns out of the hands of the crazies that commit these mass murders. Its not Freedom when kids are afraid to attend Florida schools.

Reply(20)
42
Jessie Nash
2d ago

All those suspended were Democrats, and then replaced by all Republicans. That’s not suspicious. What’s all this “malfeasance” they are even guilty of?

Reply(11)
35
Eyes and Ears of PA
2d ago

Great job Governor DeSantis! ❤️ Keep up the good work! You are the best. I wish we had one of you in each of our states as Governor. You rock!!! 🇺🇸 👍❤️

Reply(16)
51
Related
clayconews.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Suspends Four School Board Members from Office in Broward County, Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The office of Florida Governor Ron Desantis is reporting that on Friday, August 26th the governor suspended Broward School Board Members Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson from office following the recommendations of the Twentieth Statewide Grand Jury to suspend these board members due to their incompetence, neglect of duty, and misuse of authority.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Deerfield News

GOVERNOR HAS REMOVED A DULY ELECTED STATE ATTORNEY AND 4 BROWARD SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS IS SHERIFF TONY NEXT

Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach,Fl-Governor Ron DeSantis has removed five elected officials from their positions this year. A Florida state attorney and four Broward County school board members. Florida Bulldog is questioning if Sheriff Tony is next and raises some valid questions. Florida Bulldog uncovered that Sheriff Tony shot and killed a...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parkland, FL
Education
County
Broward County, FL
Parkland, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Delray Beach, FL
Broward County, FL
Government
City
Parkland, FL
Local
Florida Government
mypanhandle.com

Watch: Group displays Nazi symbols on Florida bridge

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A video taken Saturday shows a group displaying Nazi symbols on a bridge in Pinellas County, Florida. In the video, a group of six people can be seen holding the Nazi flag and anti-abortion banners. One of the banners said “End abortion, Save white...
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Evidence of incompetence’: Gov. DeSantis suspends 4 South Florida school board members

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended four Broward County school board members on Friday citing “evidence of incompetence.”. In a statement, the governor said he suspended Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson following the recommendation of a grand jury reviewing the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

DeSantis suspends four Broward School Board members accused of ‘incompetence and neglect of duty’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took a grand jury up on its recommendation Friday afternoon to remove four Broward School Board members after a scathing report that accused them of having “engaged in acts of incompetence and neglect of duty.” The removals are effective immediately for the four sitting members: Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Laurie Rich Levinson and Ann Murray. The School Board members ...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

What happened? Almost no FL university students responded to a new “intellectual freedom” survey

Since its inception in the legislature, the survey has been criticized as a means for Republican lawmakers to cast Florida universities and colleges as liberal bastions. Florida’s public university students seemed reluctant to fill out a controversial survey on so-called “intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity” that was prompted by the Legislature, as about 8,800 of some 368,000 students bothered to submit responses.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stoneman Douglas
click orlando

‘Florida is arresting returning citizens for voting:’ Florida Rights Restoration Coalition holds Orange County convention

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida voters approved Amendment 4 in 2018 to restore voting rights to nearly 1.4 million Floridian former felons, according to the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition. FRRC, the group fighting to restore the voting rights of returning citizens, held a weekend convention at the Doubletree SeaWorld...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Two fishermen drown at Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge

Two fishermen drowned on Sunday at the Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge in unincorporated Boca Raton, just north of the Palm Beach County-Broward County line. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said that a family was fishing at the dead end of Lox Road, when for unknown reasons two adult males entered the water, went into distress, fell underwater and did not ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#School Security#School Safety#K12#Broward School Board#Republican#Democrat
wild941.com

Florida Student Gets Shot Over $1

Out in Miami Beach, FL, a Florida man was arrested & accused of hitting a lick on a student & taking $1 from him. According to WFLA, 25-year old Ranier Figueroa, is the main culprit in shooting an Argentinian student, after him & a friend approached the student asking for a dollar. Figueroa demanded that the student give him everything he had. It’s reported by police that Ranier shot the student, took his dollar & ran off with his friends wallet.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
POLITICO

Marching toward another veto

NEWSOM v. UFW: California lawmakers are a step closer to passing legislation that would make it easier for farmworkers to vote in union elections — but face a Newsom-sized wall standing in the way of it becoming law. The state Senate passed a bill, AB 2183, this afternoon that...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
businessobserverfl.com

Insider's look at where $3B in state transportation projects is going

The Florida Department of Transportation is driving more than $3 billion in spending across 28 major projects along Florida’s Gulf Coast. Nearly half of that is being spent in the Tampa Bay area on a new bridge and a new tollway. The 5.8-mile Howard Frankland Bridge connecting Tampa and St. Petersburg will cost $865 million to build, according to the FDOT’s website, and the Gateway Expressway system in Pinellas will cost $594.7 million. The tollway should be done next year, while the bridge is currently estimated to be completed in 2025.
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
252K+
Followers
15K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy