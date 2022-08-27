ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CEO Tasha McCaskiel strives to get women employed in media

Tasha McCaskiel, the CEO and founder of Black Girls in Media, a networking organization, spoke with rolling out about her passion for helping Black women be successful in the media industry. After year’s of detours and closed doors, McCaskiel created her own route and platform to help other women avoid...
thechampionnewspaper.com

New eatery Platez continues a grandmother’s legacy

Rolling silverware in napkins was a young Etanya Lucas’s introduction to the restaurant business. During her formative years, she watched how her grandmother prepared food, greeted customers, and expressed joy in having people enjoy a meal and return continuously to her restaurant for her food. Those experiences and Lucas’s...
saportareport.com

In hindsight, it seems obvious

Part of the fun in looking back through time is examining the origins of the things that today we take for granted. Even though it is obvious that there clearly had to be a first for just about everything, that doesn’t make it any less interesting to find out just exactly how a particular “first” went down. So, once again, we pause to consider just exactly who was the first and what had to happen to make it that way in this week’s Stories of Atlanta.
Atlanta Daily World

Event to Strengthen Tenants’ Rights in Georgia Planned for Aug. 31

A decade of underbuilding residential real estate and increased demand on multiple fronts has driven supply to record lows and rental rates and home prices to record highs. Weak eviction protections, habitability concerns, and market activity have renters, housing advocates, community activists, and researchers calling for stronger tenant protections in Georgia.
Society
CBS 46

Atlanta church members pack 100K meals for families in need

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Dozens of members of one metro Atlanta church volunteered their time to pack meals for families in need. The volunteers got to work early Sunday inside Johns Creek United Methodist Church. Their goal is to pack more than 100,000 meals for the non-profit group Rise Against...
Atlanta Daily World

Resonant Studios and Black Voters Matters to Host Living ‘For the FKN Love’: an Intimate Evening with Arrested Development

Living ‘For the FKN Love’: an Intimate Evening with Arrested Development. (Atlanta, GA) – Georgia band, 5x nominated, 2x Grammy Award Winning, groundbreaking iconic music group and Hip Hop pioneers Arrested Development, continue their forward march of curating socially conscious music that is about self reflection and igniting change. 2022 marks the 30 year anniversary of the release of Grammy award-winning album 3 YEARS, 5 MONTHS AND 2 DAYS IN THE LIFE OF…their new album, ‘For the FKN Love’ is no exception.
wclk.com

SEPTEMBER 18: 'Jazz in the Garden' featuring Tony Hightower

The Hammonds House Museum presents Jazz in the Garden featuring Atlanta-based vocalist, TONY HIGHTOWER, on Sunday, September 18 from 3:30-5:30pm. The event is in conjunction with Joe Barry Carroll's "My View From Seven Feet" exhibition, which closes that weekend. "We should be careful in all of our providing for others...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

DeKalb County distributes 5,000 boxes of food

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — DeKalb County Government is partnered with area faith leaders to distribute 5,000 boxes of 100% percent Georgia-grown fruits and vegetables, eggs, and chicken on Saturday. Those in attendance received about $45 worth of food on a first-come, first-served basis, according to a release. “Hardworking families...
Malika Bowling

New 1950s themed Adult day care facility opens in Sandy Springs

An Adult day enrichment center which has been specifically designed to support those living with Alzheimer's and dementia just opened in Sandy Springs. This is a one-of-a-kind reminiscent experiences that are engaging, meaningful, as well as therapeutic, designed as an American town from the 1950’s with store front activity centers for “members” to do activities: Starlight Movie Theater to watch an old movie, get a soda at Rosie’s Diner, sit in the 1959 Ford car at the garage or play pool or read a book at the “towns” library.
11Alive

No, The Varsity is not closing down for redevelopment purposes

ATLANTA — The rumors on social media are swirling this week regarding one of Atlanta's most iconic and beloved establishments. A viral social media post on Facebook claims that The Varsity on North Avenue in Atlanta is shutting its doors due to the land being sold to a "foreign conglomerate" that will be building a multi-use facility.
CBS 46

Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus to open 2022 season with ‘@QueerZ’ Oct. 15

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus will open its 41st season with the East Coast premiere of @QueerZ Oct. 15. The choral theater piece written by Julian Hornik focuses on LGBTQ+ Gen Zers as they come of age. Saying it’s a complicated time to come of age as a queer person is an understatement. American society is more accepting than ever, but trans rights are being rolled back by Republican governments around the country, queer people of color are still under threat and queer people in rural communities still feel unsafe.
wclk.com

UPFRONT featuring Tony Award-winning performer and music legend Melba Moore

Check out this weekend's edition of UPFRONT/Inside Atlanta's Entertainment Industry. In our first segment, we’re chatting with sought after writer and director Cas Sigers-Beedles. She is here to talk about her upcoming film “Unthinkably Good Things,” which premieres this weekend on all Hallmark platforms. The project is the first film under Hallmark’s iconic Mahogany label and follows the lives of three girlfriends who are at a crossroads in their lives and careers.
CBS 46

Atlanta native, actor Chris Tucker hosts his annual celebrity golf tournament

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The annual Celebrity Golf Tournament hosted by Atlanta native and award-winning actor, comedian, and philanthropist Chris Tucker took place at the Eagles Landing Golf Course in Stockbridge on Monday. The annual golf tournament raises funds for important programs that support children and education in the Atlanta...
