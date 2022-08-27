Read full article on original website
Walmart Re-Opening Called “Problematic” Due to FireJoel EisenbergPeachtree City, GA
Free Senior Preview Coming to Marietta's North Georgia State Fair on Sept. 22, with Special Events for Attendees 55+DeanLandMarietta, GA
Kimball International hosted "Ignite Your Senses"ServingLooksATLAtlanta, GA
New 1950s themed Adult day care facility opens in Sandy SpringsMalika BowlingSandy Springs, GA
CEO Tasha McCaskiel strives to get women employed in media
Tasha McCaskiel, the CEO and founder of Black Girls in Media, a networking organization, spoke with rolling out about her passion for helping Black women be successful in the media industry. After year’s of detours and closed doors, McCaskiel created her own route and platform to help other women avoid...
thechampionnewspaper.com
New eatery Platez continues a grandmother’s legacy
Rolling silverware in napkins was a young Etanya Lucas’s introduction to the restaurant business. During her formative years, she watched how her grandmother prepared food, greeted customers, and expressed joy in having people enjoy a meal and return continuously to her restaurant for her food. Those experiences and Lucas’s...
saportareport.com
In hindsight, it seems obvious
Part of the fun in looking back through time is examining the origins of the things that today we take for granted. Even though it is obvious that there clearly had to be a first for just about everything, that doesn’t make it any less interesting to find out just exactly how a particular “first” went down. So, once again, we pause to consider just exactly who was the first and what had to happen to make it that way in this week’s Stories of Atlanta.
Atlanta Daily World
Event to Strengthen Tenants’ Rights in Georgia Planned for Aug. 31
A decade of underbuilding residential real estate and increased demand on multiple fronts has driven supply to record lows and rental rates and home prices to record highs. Weak eviction protections, habitability concerns, and market activity have renters, housing advocates, community activists, and researchers calling for stronger tenant protections in Georgia.
CBS 46
Atlanta church members pack 100K meals for families in need
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Dozens of members of one metro Atlanta church volunteered their time to pack meals for families in need. The volunteers got to work early Sunday inside Johns Creek United Methodist Church. Their goal is to pack more than 100,000 meals for the non-profit group Rise Against...
Atlanta Daily World
Resonant Studios and Black Voters Matters to Host Living ‘For the FKN Love’: an Intimate Evening with Arrested Development
Living ‘For the FKN Love’: an Intimate Evening with Arrested Development. (Atlanta, GA) – Georgia band, 5x nominated, 2x Grammy Award Winning, groundbreaking iconic music group and Hip Hop pioneers Arrested Development, continue their forward march of curating socially conscious music that is about self reflection and igniting change. 2022 marks the 30 year anniversary of the release of Grammy award-winning album 3 YEARS, 5 MONTHS AND 2 DAYS IN THE LIFE OF…their new album, ‘For the FKN Love’ is no exception.
nationalblackguide.com
HBCU Grad Makes History as the Youngest Principal in Atlanta Public School District
Dr. Dominique Merriweather, a 30-year-old educator who is a Morehouse College graduate, has become the first Black person to be appointed to lead Sutton Middle School in Atlanta, Georgia. He is also now the youngest principal in the entire Atlanta Public School district. Dr. Merriweather graduated from Westlake High School...
Here Are Some Of The Best Places To Start A Black-Owned Business
Location can play a key role in successfully taking a business off the ground, especially for Black entrepreneurs.
New film on 2017 Cobb Co. bank holdup shines light on veterans’ mental health
It was the Wells Fargo bank branch off Windy Hill Road in Cobb County that Brian-Brown Easley decided to walk into July 7, 2017. For the 33-year-old Marine Corps veteran, it would be where his life would end hours later. Easley passed a note to the teller that he had...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
‘Turning water into ice:’ non-profit aims to hire Atlanta water boys, youth
‘Turning water into ice:’ non-profit aims to hire Atlanta water boys, youth. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. From shootings to fighting, police have connected...
CBS 46
Excel Church holds ‘Free Groceries To Go’ food drive despite fire
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Excel Church Worldwide is going ahead with its Free Groceries To Go food drive despite a massive fire that tore through the church. The church has held the food drives on a regular basis for 15 years; the previous drive was July 2. Less than a...
wclk.com
SEPTEMBER 18: 'Jazz in the Garden' featuring Tony Hightower
The Hammonds House Museum presents Jazz in the Garden featuring Atlanta-based vocalist, TONY HIGHTOWER, on Sunday, September 18 from 3:30-5:30pm. The event is in conjunction with Joe Barry Carroll's "My View From Seven Feet" exhibition, which closes that weekend. "We should be careful in all of our providing for others...
DeKalb County distributes 5,000 boxes of food
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — DeKalb County Government is partnered with area faith leaders to distribute 5,000 boxes of 100% percent Georgia-grown fruits and vegetables, eggs, and chicken on Saturday. Those in attendance received about $45 worth of food on a first-come, first-served basis, according to a release. “Hardworking families...
New 1950s themed Adult day care facility opens in Sandy Springs
An Adult day enrichment center which has been specifically designed to support those living with Alzheimer's and dementia just opened in Sandy Springs. This is a one-of-a-kind reminiscent experiences that are engaging, meaningful, as well as therapeutic, designed as an American town from the 1950’s with store front activity centers for “members” to do activities: Starlight Movie Theater to watch an old movie, get a soda at Rosie’s Diner, sit in the 1959 Ford car at the garage or play pool or read a book at the “towns” library.
No, The Varsity is not closing down for redevelopment purposes
ATLANTA — The rumors on social media are swirling this week regarding one of Atlanta's most iconic and beloved establishments. A viral social media post on Facebook claims that The Varsity on North Avenue in Atlanta is shutting its doors due to the land being sold to a "foreign conglomerate" that will be building a multi-use facility.
Megan Thee Stallion Collaborates With Southern Black Girls For Month-Long Tour
Recording artist Megan Thee Stallion has partnered with the Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium for a month-long tour, according to The Root. The rapper’s foundation — the Pete and Thomas Foundation — is collaborating with the organization for its inaugural “Joy is our Journey Dream Bus Tour!”
CBS 46
Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus to open 2022 season with ‘@QueerZ’ Oct. 15
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus will open its 41st season with the East Coast premiere of @QueerZ Oct. 15. The choral theater piece written by Julian Hornik focuses on LGBTQ+ Gen Zers as they come of age. Saying it’s a complicated time to come of age as a queer person is an understatement. American society is more accepting than ever, but trans rights are being rolled back by Republican governments around the country, queer people of color are still under threat and queer people in rural communities still feel unsafe.
CBS 46
Atlanta rapper Pastor Troy hosted a ‘high energy’ rap battle in Atlanta Sunday
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A “high energy” rap battle was hosted by Atlanta rap pioneer Pastor Troy in southwest Atlanta on Sunday afternoon. Dozens of attendees enjoyed an intense, back-and-forth rap battle, food and other entertainment at the 6IX Restaurant and Lounge on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW.
wclk.com
UPFRONT featuring Tony Award-winning performer and music legend Melba Moore
Check out this weekend's edition of UPFRONT/Inside Atlanta's Entertainment Industry. In our first segment, we’re chatting with sought after writer and director Cas Sigers-Beedles. She is here to talk about her upcoming film “Unthinkably Good Things,” which premieres this weekend on all Hallmark platforms. The project is the first film under Hallmark’s iconic Mahogany label and follows the lives of three girlfriends who are at a crossroads in their lives and careers.
CBS 46
Atlanta native, actor Chris Tucker hosts his annual celebrity golf tournament
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The annual Celebrity Golf Tournament hosted by Atlanta native and award-winning actor, comedian, and philanthropist Chris Tucker took place at the Eagles Landing Golf Course in Stockbridge on Monday. The annual golf tournament raises funds for important programs that support children and education in the Atlanta...
rolling out
