Kalamazoo, MI

1 hurt in Kalamazoo crash; 1 arrested

By Corinne Moore
 3 days ago

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver has been arrested after hitting a pedestrian in Kalamazoo early Saturday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety were sent to West Michigan Avenue near Howard Street for a crash.

Responding deputies found a 21-year-old Illinois resident who had been hit by a vehicle. They were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver involved in the crash had taken off but officers contacted the 22-year-old Kalamazoo resident a short time later, KDPS said.

Officers determined that the driver had been operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. KDPS said they were arrested on related charges.

The crash remains under investigation.

