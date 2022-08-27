Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
2000 Archives Taps UK Artist Airtomyearth for Limited Print Collection
Seoul-based label 2000 Archives has joined forces with London artist and stylist Jamie-Maree Shipton, better known as Airtomyearth, for an exclusive capsule collection. First launched in 2020, 2000 Archives creates garments and accessories inspired by vintage pieces, with previous collaborators including buzzy Korean label TheOpen Product. This time around, the brand — helmed by Central Saint Martins graduates Hong Da-eun and In Yoon — has tapped Airtomyearth to create a range of seven limited-edition beanies and four styles of tights. Designs feature Shipton’s pup Drippy, as well as nail art designs and photos taken by Shipton during her travels.
Reasons that Nichole Lynel is a popular Black designer
Nichole Lynel is the CEO, author, and fashion designer of Nichole Lynel The Label. Inspired by the fashion-forward women in her family, Lynel took it upon herself to create a unique lane of style for other women to partake in. Lynel chats with rolling out to discuss her upcoming fall...
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
These 3 Dated Hairstyles Add Years To Your Look, According To Professional Stylists
This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 17, 2022. Adding layers to virtually any haircut can provide volume and create texture (which are also 2 goals of many who are after an anti-aging look!) However, as hair experts explain, adding too many layers or choosing a style that doesn’t align with your face shape might add years to your look, inadvertently. We checked in with professional hair stylists and experts to learn more about 3 types of hairstyles to avoid if your goal is to capture a youthful essence, and why. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles and Lily Will, Founder & CEO of Niawigs and hair expert.
RELATED PEOPLE
Woman Mortified By Tailor-Made Dress That Looks Nothing Like What She Ordered
We've all ordered something online, only to be shocked when it arrives looks absolutely nothing like the photos on the website. One woman on TikTok was mortified when she ordered an occasion dress online, tailor made to her measurements, only for it to look very different when she tried it on.
5 Super-Flattering Hairstyles For Women Over 50, According To Stylists
This post has been updated since it was originally published on June 11, 2022. Hitting the big 5-0 is a huge accomplishment, and what better way to celebrate than amping up your hair with a new ‘do? We checked in with professional hair stylists...
Chrissy Metz's Transformation Continues To Stun Us All
Chrissy Metz has definitely gone a long way with her weight loss journey, and she is being an inspiration to all. According to an article published by Health And Healthier, the This Is Us actress “went from being 226kgs to 181kgs within a short time period of less than 5 months.” The outlet added, “In total, she lost about 100 pounds within that given frame of time.” Wow!
The Internet Is Calling Kylie Jenner Out For Her ‘Unsanitary’ Behavior In The Kylie Skin Lab
Kylie Jenner is coming under fire for being “unsanitary” in her cosmetic company’s Milan lab. The reality star and Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 24, documented a visit to the Italian factory last week to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at how their favorite makeup products are made. Her attire (or lack thereof) in the lab, as indicated by users in her comment section, seemed to upset many who viewed the videos.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Martha Stewart Celebrates Turning 81 With a Selfie After a "Bit Too Much" Chardonnay
Martha Stewart is 81 and ready for fun. The lifestyle guru — who, over the years, has had her own television shows, magazine, and houseware line, among other things — celebrated turning 81 on Aug. 3 in a way likely all too familiar to other birthday revelers. Posting...
3 Short, Flirty Haircuts Stylists Say Highlight Your Best Features & Make You Look Younger Instantly
This post has been updated since its initial 06/06/22 publish date to include more expert tips and insight. What better way to celebrate the transitioning of the seasons than with a fresh haircut? As the weather changes, you may be dreaming of a shorter, breezier style to stay cool in the last days of summer and start the autumn season off in style. Luckily, there are plenty of close-cropped options that will not only make you look more on trend than ever, but will also take years off of your face.
Beyonce & Jay-Z Watch Twins Rumi & Sir, 5, Play In Yacht Pool On Family Vacay: Photos
Beyonce and Jay-Z relaxed by the pool on their yacht, as their twins Rumi and Sir had fun in the water, on Monday, August 22. The Renaissance singer, 40, and the rapper, 52, looked like they were having a great time with their kids on vacation. The twins, both 5, also seemed like they were having lots of fun together as they splashed in the water, while mom and dad lounged on the pool deck.
Tamar Braxton Shows Off Her Curves In A Little Black Dress
Tamar Braxton took to Instagram to show off her killer curves in a sexy black dress from Area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off
Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However,...
Paris Hilton Rocks Sexy Black Swimsuit As She Straddles Husband Carter Reum In Italy: Photos
Paris Hilton is having an iconic hot girl summer! The 40-year-old hotel heiress and DJ was spotted taking a swim in Positano, Italy with her husband Carter Reum on Friday, August 12. The Simple Life alum rocked a stunning black swimsuit as she straddled her beau in the crystal blue waters of the Amalfi Coast. The adorable couple even stole some kisses while cooling off from the summer sun.
Nicole Kidman's "Jellyfish" Haircut Is Uncharacteristically Edgy
There are good haircuts, and then there are haircuts that stop you in your tracks — and Nicole Kidman's latest look firmly falls in the latter camp. The actor was recently interviewed by Jason Campbell for the cover of Perfect Magazine's latest issue, and not only was she seen with hip-length red hair, but she also sported the perfectly on-trend "jellyfish" haircut.
inputmag.com
Sneaker scammer Zadeh Kicks is selling off 60,000 pairs to cover its $85M debt
Were you or someone you know a victim of the Zadeh Kicks Ponzi scheme? You may be entitled to monetary compensation. As the sneaker retailer’s founder, Michael Malekzadeh, continues to pay his legal dues for cheating customers out of millions of dollars, authorities are putting his inventory up for sale.
11 interior design styles that never date according to experts
You can't go wrong with these iconic interior design styles. Here's everything you need to know
Jane Fonda proves she’s still a fitness icon at 84 in major fashion campaign
Long before Instagram was flooded with personal trainers and athleisure clothing dominated fashion, Jane Fonda sparked an at-home exercise revolution and became the original exercise icon.Released in 1982, Jane Fonda’s Workout was a top-selling VHS video for years – with 17 million copies sold by the mid-nineties.The series is credited with opening up the previously male-dominated world of fitness to women as a slew of copycat videos hit the market and aerobics classes boomed.Then aged 44 and with two best actress Oscars under her belt, the lycra-clad Hollywood star popularised the phrase ‘Feel the burn!’ and sent legwarmer sales through...
Interior designers share the 10 biggest mistakes people make when decorating a living room
From incorrect couch placement to rugs that are the wrong size, here are some common design mishaps you could be making in your home.
Kylie Jenner Wears A Slinky Silk Dress In Bed And Leaves Instagram Followers Speechless: 'Rise And Shine'
Kylie Jenner proved that yet another classic 90s trend is still in full swing— the silky slip dress. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 24, donned a curve-hugging item in a new Instagram post for her 364 million followers, and paid homage to an old meme in the process. Fans, of course, couldn’t get enough of it all, as seen in her comment section.
rolling out
Atlanta, GA
108K+
Followers
7K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political Newshttps://rollingout.com/
Comments / 0