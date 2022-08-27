ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story’ trailer gets compared to another 2007 musical biopic parody

The highly-anticipated trailer for the Roku Channel’s upcoming WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story dropped on Monday. But if anyone was actually expecting a straightforward biopic about the life and times of the recording artist known as “Weird Al” Yankovic, the trailer sets the tone pretty quickly. And in doing so, has fans drawing comparisons to another cult beloved musical biopic parody.
Fans agree on the classic Marvel character they never want to see in the MCU

The upcoming arrival of the X-Men in the MCU opens the door to so many exciting new opportunities for the franchise. Soon, comic book fans will finally be able to see the Children of the Atom exist alongside the wider Marvel universe on the big screen. While folks are ready to embrace new versions of Wolverine, Cyclops, Storm, and the like, there’s one member of the mutant super-team that most seem happy to have seen the last of in the movies. Sorry, Jean Grey, looks like you’re out the gang.
An ultra-macho hunky masterpiece soars to success on streaming

Gone are the days when all cinemagoers wanted was T&A, now the sophisticated masses that watch blockbusters desire nothing more than himbos strutting around on the beach before flying a fighter jet. It’s still flying in cinemas, but Top Gun: Maverick isn’t just content with being the highest-grossing film of...
Johnny Depp makes first major public appearance in months at the 2022 MTV VMAs

Johnny Depp has re-emerged from the depths following his very public defamation trial, with the star making a shock appearance at the 2022 MTV VMAs, frankly out of nowhere. Months on from the trial which took over the entire English-speaking world and sparked countless discussions online, Depp has returned to the limelight in a bizarre appearance at the 2022 VMAs, following speculation he’d pop up at some stage during the proceedings.
‘Harry Potter’ fans are still mad that the Malfoys got away with everything

At the end of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, all the good guys got their happy ending while the Death Eaters and Voldemort’s failed their mission. However, 11 years have passed since the film was released and not everyone is happy with the final outcome. They believed it was unfair that the Malfoy family got away with their wrongdoings.
Johnny Depp’s shock appearance at the 2022 VMAs sends the internet into meltdown

Like a bat outta hell, Johnny Depp has been dropped back into the public eye with a bizarre appearance at the VMAs 2022 as an astronaut. You’d be forgiven for wondering why on Earth a certain Johnny Depp was anywhere near the VMAs, but frankly, in the year we’re in, is anything surprising? Depp’s appearance was heavily speculated upon in the days and hours leading up to the awards ceremony, and now it’s finally here, the internet has some strong opinions.
A new Stephen King adaptation is coming to Netflix this October

A piece of Stephen King‘s writing getting adapted for the screen has effectively become life’s third certainty at this rate; indeed, the Steven King adaptation train has been full speed ahead for almost fifty years now, having kicked off with 1976’s Carrie all the way up to Firestarter just a few months ago.
All Indiana Jones films, ranked worst to best

The newest and fifth film in the Indiana Jones franchise is due to release on June 30, 2023, and it may be the last. And while not much is known about the plot or setting, we know that the director of the previous movies, Steven Spielberg, is being replaced by James Mangold, a director known for emotional films. As such, it’s quite likely that the fifth film will be more poignant than its predecessors, which hopefully means that a satisfying ending will wrap up this glorious franchise. And fans eagerly await its release. But until then, satisfy your Indiana Jones hankering with this ranked list of all the Indiana Jones films.
Fans snap their rose-tinted glasses for movies that are worse than they remember

Nostalgia just isn’t as good as it once was, and film fans are delving deep into their past to determine if their favorite movies are actually as good as they remember. Everyone had formative movies in their lives, films that shaped who they’d become and what types of ideas they are particularly receptive to. The brain, unfortunately, also matures a lot past formative movies, and nostalgia can only keep you alive for so long.
Social media rips into Chris Rock following Nicole Brown Simpson joke

Chris Rock may have stepped away from hosting next year’s Oscars, but he’s currently under fire for extreme insensitivity after likening his slap from Will Smith to the infamous murder of Nicole Brown Simpson. When asked if he was interested in taking on the ceremony again, Rock said...
Where can you stream ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ and is it free?

People waiting for a tell-all documentary on “Weird Al” Yankovic will have to wait longer, because Al’s new biopic is just as satirical as his songs. Weird: The Al Yankovic Story stars Daniel Radcliffe as the titular parody artist in a parody of his life. Although it’s marketed as an “untold true story,” Weird shows Al drinking alcohol and doing drugs despite having abstained from both, being extremely difficult to work with despite having a glowing reputation, and embarking on a torrid affair with Madonna despite no sexual relationship existing between the two (that we know of). By fabricating all of those conflicts, the movie mocks melodramatic musician biopics. It’s written by Weird Al, so did you really expect anything else?
Movie fans name the worst performances by great actors

It should be common knowledge by now that not a single person’s track record includes perfection; a masterful chef may still produce something a bit too salty, the world’s greatest mathematician may still make an elementary error, and some of Hollywood’s most elite stars can still turn in an unwatchable performance.
Here’s your first look as Christian Bale in eerie Netflix mystery ‘The Pale Blue Eye’

If you’ve been wondering what physical transformation Christian Bale will be undergoing now that his much-lauded performance as Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder is behind him, look no further. Netflix has just released a first look at the actor as fictional detective Augustus Landor in their upcoming adaptation of Louis Bayard’s 2006 novel The Pale Blue Eye, and, true to form, the actor looks completely different from his former role.
