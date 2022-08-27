Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
‘WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story’ trailer gets compared to another 2007 musical biopic parody
The highly-anticipated trailer for the Roku Channel’s upcoming WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story dropped on Monday. But if anyone was actually expecting a straightforward biopic about the life and times of the recording artist known as “Weird Al” Yankovic, the trailer sets the tone pretty quickly. And in doing so, has fans drawing comparisons to another cult beloved musical biopic parody.
wegotthiscovered.com
An original superhero story nobody cares about swoops its way to top spot on streaming
The superhero fatigue has clearly not kicked in yet on streaming, as Amazon Prime have revealed an original which has shot its way to the top of streaming with a recognizable leading man as its grizzled crime-fighting veteran. Everybody is fully aware of the likes of Batman, Spider-Man, and Iron...
wegotthiscovered.com
A Kevin Hart film showered in hate has spent the weekend at the top of the Netflix charts
The phrase ‘love to hate’ comes to mind when it comes to Me Time, Kevin Hart‘s latest venture with Netflix. The film was recently released on the streaming platform and received a less than warm welcome from critics. But, despite all the negativity, the comedy scored a surprise victory over the weekend.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans agree on the classic Marvel character they never want to see in the MCU
The upcoming arrival of the X-Men in the MCU opens the door to so many exciting new opportunities for the franchise. Soon, comic book fans will finally be able to see the Children of the Atom exist alongside the wider Marvel universe on the big screen. While folks are ready to embrace new versions of Wolverine, Cyclops, Storm, and the like, there’s one member of the mutant super-team that most seem happy to have seen the last of in the movies. Sorry, Jean Grey, looks like you’re out the gang.
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
An ultra-macho hunky masterpiece soars to success on streaming
Gone are the days when all cinemagoers wanted was T&A, now the sophisticated masses that watch blockbusters desire nothing more than himbos strutting around on the beach before flying a fighter jet. It’s still flying in cinemas, but Top Gun: Maverick isn’t just content with being the highest-grossing film of...
wegotthiscovered.com
Johnny Depp makes first major public appearance in months at the 2022 MTV VMAs
Johnny Depp has re-emerged from the depths following his very public defamation trial, with the star making a shock appearance at the 2022 MTV VMAs, frankly out of nowhere. Months on from the trial which took over the entire English-speaking world and sparked countless discussions online, Depp has returned to the limelight in a bizarre appearance at the 2022 VMAs, following speculation he’d pop up at some stage during the proceedings.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Harry Potter’ fans are still mad that the Malfoys got away with everything
At the end of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, all the good guys got their happy ending while the Death Eaters and Voldemort’s failed their mission. However, 11 years have passed since the film was released and not everyone is happy with the final outcome. They believed it was unfair that the Malfoy family got away with their wrongdoings.
wegotthiscovered.com
Johnny Depp’s shock appearance at the 2022 VMAs sends the internet into meltdown
Like a bat outta hell, Johnny Depp has been dropped back into the public eye with a bizarre appearance at the VMAs 2022 as an astronaut. You’d be forgiven for wondering why on Earth a certain Johnny Depp was anywhere near the VMAs, but frankly, in the year we’re in, is anything surprising? Depp’s appearance was heavily speculated upon in the days and hours leading up to the awards ceremony, and now it’s finally here, the internet has some strong opinions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
A new Stephen King adaptation is coming to Netflix this October
A piece of Stephen King‘s writing getting adapted for the screen has effectively become life’s third certainty at this rate; indeed, the Steven King adaptation train has been full speed ahead for almost fifty years now, having kicked off with 1976’s Carrie all the way up to Firestarter just a few months ago.
wegotthiscovered.com
Joseph Gordon-Levitt to team up with Eddie Murphy for sequel to a beloved comedy franchise
Today is a big day for fans of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise. Not only is the movie getting a new sequel, but now we’re learning that Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige are joining the cast. The new movie is called Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley and production on...
wegotthiscovered.com
All Indiana Jones films, ranked worst to best
The newest and fifth film in the Indiana Jones franchise is due to release on June 30, 2023, and it may be the last. And while not much is known about the plot or setting, we know that the director of the previous movies, Steven Spielberg, is being replaced by James Mangold, a director known for emotional films. As such, it’s quite likely that the fifth film will be more poignant than its predecessors, which hopefully means that a satisfying ending will wrap up this glorious franchise. And fans eagerly await its release. But until then, satisfy your Indiana Jones hankering with this ranked list of all the Indiana Jones films.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans snap their rose-tinted glasses for movies that are worse than they remember
Nostalgia just isn’t as good as it once was, and film fans are delving deep into their past to determine if their favorite movies are actually as good as they remember. Everyone had formative movies in their lives, films that shaped who they’d become and what types of ideas they are particularly receptive to. The brain, unfortunately, also matures a lot past formative movies, and nostalgia can only keep you alive for so long.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
Social media rips into Chris Rock following Nicole Brown Simpson joke
Chris Rock may have stepped away from hosting next year’s Oscars, but he’s currently under fire for extreme insensitivity after likening his slap from Will Smith to the infamous murder of Nicole Brown Simpson. When asked if he was interested in taking on the ceremony again, Rock said...
wegotthiscovered.com
Where can you stream ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ and is it free?
People waiting for a tell-all documentary on “Weird Al” Yankovic will have to wait longer, because Al’s new biopic is just as satirical as his songs. Weird: The Al Yankovic Story stars Daniel Radcliffe as the titular parody artist in a parody of his life. Although it’s marketed as an “untold true story,” Weird shows Al drinking alcohol and doing drugs despite having abstained from both, being extremely difficult to work with despite having a glowing reputation, and embarking on a torrid affair with Madonna despite no sexual relationship existing between the two (that we know of). By fabricating all of those conflicts, the movie mocks melodramatic musician biopics. It’s written by Weird Al, so did you really expect anything else?
wegotthiscovered.com
Movie fans name the worst performances by great actors
It should be common knowledge by now that not a single person’s track record includes perfection; a masterful chef may still produce something a bit too salty, the world’s greatest mathematician may still make an elementary error, and some of Hollywood’s most elite stars can still turn in an unwatchable performance.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Triangle of Sadness’ and ‘Black Lightning’ star Charlbi Dean dies of sudden illness at the age of 32
Charlbi Dean, the South African actor and model known for the films Triangle of Sadness and Spud and the CW superhero show Black Lightning, has died from a sudden illness at the age of 32. The news of Dean’s passing included that a representative for the actor said she “passed...
wegotthiscovered.com
Does Kelsey Asbille know what Kayce meant when he said ‘I saw the end of us’ on ‘Yellowstone?’
Drama, romance, and heartache; mix them in with cowboy hats and tight jeans, and you get the makings of an incredible television series. Paramount’s Yellowstone is one of the most well-crafted, emotionally driven, and incredibly acted shows on television. The relationships in the series take viewers on an emotional...
wegotthiscovered.com
Here’s your first look as Christian Bale in eerie Netflix mystery ‘The Pale Blue Eye’
If you’ve been wondering what physical transformation Christian Bale will be undergoing now that his much-lauded performance as Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder is behind him, look no further. Netflix has just released a first look at the actor as fictional detective Augustus Landor in their upcoming adaptation of Louis Bayard’s 2006 novel The Pale Blue Eye, and, true to form, the actor looks completely different from his former role.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ fans debate whether Darth Vader would have been a better Emperor than Palpatine
The Galactic Empire ruled the Star Wars universe with an iron fist, going so far as to wipe out an entire planet just to prove their might. But their overconfidence proved to be their downfall as they fatally underestimated the tenacity and resolve of the Rebel Alliance. But could things...
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel theorist predicts how ‘Black Panther 2’ will change the MCU forever
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is up next on the Marvel production line to get released, and with just one trailer released so far fans are getting very creative with their predictions. With the untimely death of Chadwick Boseman, a lot had to be reworked for the sequel and one of...
Comments / 0