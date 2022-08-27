The newest and fifth film in the Indiana Jones franchise is due to release on June 30, 2023, and it may be the last. And while not much is known about the plot or setting, we know that the director of the previous movies, Steven Spielberg, is being replaced by James Mangold, a director known for emotional films. As such, it’s quite likely that the fifth film will be more poignant than its predecessors, which hopefully means that a satisfying ending will wrap up this glorious franchise. And fans eagerly await its release. But until then, satisfy your Indiana Jones hankering with this ranked list of all the Indiana Jones films.

MOVIES ・ 14 HOURS AGO