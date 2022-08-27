Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Extra innings can’t save Canaries
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Down to the team’s final strike twice in the ninth inning, John Nester drew a walk and Angelo Altavilla delivered an RBI single to tie Saturday night’s game. But Kansas City manufactured two runs in the top of the tenth that proved be the difference as they topped Sioux Falls 3-1 in ten innings.
The FDA announces BiPAP machine recalls…again
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says certain Philips Respironics bi-level positive airway pressure, also known as Bilevel PAP, BiPAP, or BPAP machines that may contain a plastic contaminated with a non-compatible material. Those toxins can be released into the air hoses of the...
SDSU receives grant for respiratory care
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota State University is partnering with hospitals in Brookings, Huron and Madison to expand the public health and respiratory therapy workforce. The Community Practice Innovation Center within the College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions at SDSU has received a three-year, $1.5 million federal...
National Cinema Day is Saturday and movie theaters are celebrating
DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Saturday is a day for movie watchers. September 3rd is National Cinema Day. To celebrate, movie theaters across the country are treating guests to ticket prices that match the date. The Dells Theatre in Dells Rapids is advertising every show time on Saturday will be $3.
Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce takes a stance on the ballot
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Chamber announced their takes on two important issues, Amendment D and the Slaughterhouse Zoning Ordinance. They’ve announced support of Amendment D, which calls for the expansion of Medicaid, and no on the zoning ordinance. Wholestone Foods, who will be directly impacted by...
