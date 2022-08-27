SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Down to the team’s final strike twice in the ninth inning, John Nester drew a walk and Angelo Altavilla delivered an RBI single to tie Saturday night’s game. But Kansas City manufactured two runs in the top of the tenth that proved be the difference as they topped Sioux Falls 3-1 in ten innings.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO