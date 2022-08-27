ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

A Retiree Finds Somewhere to Call Home in Brooklyn

Randall King, a retired fire inspector, was the first resident to move into Fountain Seaview apartments, a new affordable housing complex in East New York, Brooklyn.Credit…Ashok Sinha for The New York Times For Randall King, finding safe and affordable housing has been a pursuit since childhood. The 66-year-old arrived...
BROOKLYN, NY
matadornetwork.com

The 8 Best Places To Eat Along the Coney Island Boardwalk

Located at the Southern end of Brooklyn, Coney Island is a must-visit for a weekend day trip. The carnival rides, live music, and proximity to the beach are what attract more than five million people to the boardwalk each year, including couples, families, and locals. Along the boardwalk, you’ll find entrances to two major parks: Luna Park and Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park, which house New York’s most iconic roller coasters – the most well known of which is the Coney Island Cyclone – as well as a Ferris wheel, and rides for kids.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Boy 'subway surfing' loses arm after being hit by train

NEW YORK - A boy lost an arm while attempting to subway surf on a train inside a New York City subway station. It happened around 10:30 a.m. at the Roosevelt Avenue/74th Street Station in Jackson Heights, Queens. Police sources told FOX 5 NY's Linda Schmidt the 15-year-old boy was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Woman fights off moped-riding robbers on Upper East Side

NEW YORK - A woman fought off a pair of moped-riding robbers on the Upper East Side on Saturday in Manhattan. According to police, two 28-year-old women were walking along East 89th Street at around 12:15 p.m., near the Guggenheim Museum when they were approached by two suspects riding a moped on the sidewalk.
MANHATTAN, NY
One Green Planet

New Undercover Footage Reveals Living Conditions of NYC Carriage Horses Showing Horrific Signs of Abuse and Neglect

A new shocking undercover video exposes the abuse and neglect in the carriage horse industry as groups continue to call for an immediate shutdown. The heartbreaking new footage by Unbridled Heroes shows sick, mistreated horses with abysmal conditions who are held in tiny stables in midtown Manhattan. These poor horses go out every day and walk in the heat on the concrete and come back to stalls so small that they can barely turn around, if at all. The investigators walk through the tiny stables and reveal the horses with protruding ribs and scars from the abuse.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
