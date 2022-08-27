Read full article on original website
Brooklyn affordable apartments available for $1,437 a month with one-month free rentBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
This New York Hike Leads to the Ruins of an Abandoned AsylumTravel MavenNew York City, NY
NYC Teen Loses Arm 'Train Surfing', Police SayJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Dangerous 'Knockout' Game Returning To NYC, Police WarnJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Adopt Today During National Dog Day! Pets for Adoption in Morristown, NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Teen lost his arm while ‘subway surfing’ in Queens, report says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A teen who lost his arm Monday morning on a train in Queens was trying to “subway surf,” according to the New York Post. The 15-year-old boy, who originally was reported as being 11, was with a group of friends on a northbound R train in Jackson Heights when he tried to climb to the top of the train, sources told the outlet.
Adorable beagle pups saved from lab testing find hope at N.J. shelter
Life was not supposed to be good for these five beagle puppies. The 5-month-old dogs with big eyes, floppy ears and wet noses were bred to be laboratory animals, meant to live out their lives in cages as tests were preformed on them. But the fates of Nickolai, Courage, Esteban,...
bkreader.com
A Retiree Finds Somewhere to Call Home in Brooklyn
Randall King, a retired fire inspector, was the first resident to move into Fountain Seaview apartments, a new affordable housing complex in East New York, Brooklyn.Credit…Ashok Sinha for The New York Times For Randall King, finding safe and affordable housing has been a pursuit since childhood. The 66-year-old arrived...
matadornetwork.com
The 8 Best Places To Eat Along the Coney Island Boardwalk
Located at the Southern end of Brooklyn, Coney Island is a must-visit for a weekend day trip. The carnival rides, live music, and proximity to the beach are what attract more than five million people to the boardwalk each year, including couples, families, and locals. Along the boardwalk, you’ll find entrances to two major parks: Luna Park and Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park, which house New York’s most iconic roller coasters – the most well known of which is the Coney Island Cyclone – as well as a Ferris wheel, and rides for kids.
evgrieve.com
The Green Bench is stolen from the TF in Tompkins Square Park; 'this shit is an act of WAR'
Tensions are mounting in a cross-border conflict following the brazen theft of the green bench (aka AVE bench) from the TF in Tompkins Square Park last week. The bench was last seen Wednesday night... as the @tf_report account reported... "Some reports have said the green bench was stolen from Tompkins...
Watch: SILive.com subscribers win ‘Taste of the Towns’ food trolley tour
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — On Sunday, Advance/SILive.com subscribers Clair Bradford, Laura DeLuccia, Elyse Donner, Kathryn Primiani and Darlene DelVecchio were the toast of the town at “Taste of the Towns” where they along with their guests enjoyed a food trolley tour of Staten Island’s South Shore.
Report: Boy, 11, has severed arm in Queens subway tragedy
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— Emergency crews responded to a Queens subway station Monday morning for a reports of a horrific incident involving an 11-year-old boy, the New York Post reported. The boy suffered a severed arm as he was walking between subway cars around 10:25 a.m. on a northbound R...
Woman falls through her apartment floor into cellar in Bronx
Fortunately, the woman only suffered minor injuries in the fall.
New food pantry directory connects people to free food in NYC, NJ, Philadelphia
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Non-profit organization Lemontree is combining “the power of data and hospitality” to help people in the New York City and Philadelphia metropolitan areas access food pantries in their neighborhoods. During the pandemic, Lemontree observed two key issues people experiencing food insecurity were facing during...
Cops release photo of car in connection with crash on South Shore
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to locate a car and the driver for questioning in connection with a crash in Annadale. A pedestrian was injured on Aug. 22 around 9:55 a.m. on Annadale Road at Hillis Street, according to a post on the 123rd Precinct Twitter feed.
Man harasses, slaps subway riders then slashes good Samaritan at Brooklyn station
A man slashed a good Samaritan who intervened as he was harassing and slapping subway riders at a Brooklyn station, police said Tuesday. The slashing happened at the Bedford Avenue station in Williamsburg on Sunday night.
Staten Island Home of the Week: Panoramic views, kidney-shaped pool, Lighthouse Hill, $1.7M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The listing on SILive.com mentions that this four-bedroom, seven-bathroom home on Lighthouse Hill, located at 393 Lighthouse Ave., features panoramic views, including a lighthouse next door.
queenoftheclick.com
Nicole Malliotakis Fostered and Found a Home For Dog That Someone Disposed Of
Last month, the Fire Department pulled a dog out of the Harlem River. Nicole Malliotakis met “Aqua” through the ASPCA and decided to foster him. Malliotakis took the dog home and within a week, Malliotakis found the dog a forever home!. Malliotakis said that she still has visiting...
Alert Center: 2 teenagers struck by van in Brooklyn, 1 in critical condition
Police say two teenagers were struck by a van on Sunday in Brooklyn. One of those teenagers is currently in critical condition.
fox5ny.com
Boy 'subway surfing' loses arm after being hit by train
NEW YORK - A boy lost an arm while attempting to subway surf on a train inside a New York City subway station. It happened around 10:30 a.m. at the Roosevelt Avenue/74th Street Station in Jackson Heights, Queens. Police sources told FOX 5 NY's Linda Schmidt the 15-year-old boy was...
fox5ny.com
Woman fights off moped-riding robbers on Upper East Side
NEW YORK - A woman fought off a pair of moped-riding robbers on the Upper East Side on Saturday in Manhattan. According to police, two 28-year-old women were walking along East 89th Street at around 12:15 p.m., near the Guggenheim Museum when they were approached by two suspects riding a moped on the sidewalk.
Staten Island obituaries for Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The following is a roundup of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Native Staten Islander Mary V. Beckham, 79, of Matawan, N.J., who worked at the New York Times, where she met her husband with whom she recently celebrated 56 years of marriage, died Aug. 25 at home.
One Green Planet
New Undercover Footage Reveals Living Conditions of NYC Carriage Horses Showing Horrific Signs of Abuse and Neglect
A new shocking undercover video exposes the abuse and neglect in the carriage horse industry as groups continue to call for an immediate shutdown. The heartbreaking new footage by Unbridled Heroes shows sick, mistreated horses with abysmal conditions who are held in tiny stables in midtown Manhattan. These poor horses go out every day and walk in the heat on the concrete and come back to stalls so small that they can barely turn around, if at all. The investigators walk through the tiny stables and reveal the horses with protruding ribs and scars from the abuse.
Death of Staten Islander who suffered head injury in Queens ruled a homicide; cops seek tips
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A 37-year-old man from Staten Island died several weeks after he suffered a head injury when he allegedly was assaulted in broad daylight by three individuals in Queens. The death of Justin Hill is being investigated as a homicide and police are seeking information from the...
NBC New York
Staten Island Residents Worry That Invading Black Vultures May Prey on Their Pets
An invading bird has some on Staten Island crying fowl. Residents in the Midland Beach neighborhood have noticed more and more black vultures popping up over the past few weeks, and fear they could prey on the pets that live there — but there isn't much that anyone can do to get rid of them.
