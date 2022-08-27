Read full article on original website
Related
New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned On 8/29 WWE Raw
The long chapter to crown a new set of WWE Women's Tag Team Champions has come to a close. On the August 29 edition of WWE Raw, in the finals of the tournament that was being held to crown new champions, Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah scored a stunning upset when they defeated Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to win the vacant WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. On their path to the finals, Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated Shotzi and Xia Li in the first round. They then defeated Natalya and Sonya Deville to clinch a spot in the finals.
AEW Talent Informed Management That WWE Reached Out To Them About Returning To The Company
WWE is heating up their talent acquisition, and reaching out to plenty of talent across the world. One situation may have come as a surprise, however. A source close to AEW tells Fightful Select that a notable AEW talent -- who is known to be under contract -- has reported to AEW management that WWE had reached out to them about coming to WWE. We're told the talent made it clear they are happy with AEW, and felt like higher ups deserved to know. The performer had also stated to the higher ups that they didn't have a desire to leave All Elite Wrestling. We've since learned that the talent told Tony Khan directly.
The Bushwhackers Detail How They Got Their Name
In a recent interview with The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, the Bushwhackers Luke and Butch, spoke about how they became known as the Bushwhackers. Butch and Luke went by quite a few names before finding their most memorable in the Bushwhackers, previously going by names like The Kiwis, The New Zealand Sheepherders, and The Originals. During their interview with The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, they were asked what lead to them becoming known as the Bushwhackers.
Gisele Shaw Wants To Team Up With Mia Yim And Challenge For The IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Titles
Gisele Shaw has her sights set on the IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Championship. Throughout her time withh IMPACT, Shaw has joined forces with a few partners, but she hasn't found a long-term teammate. Meanwhile, best friends Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green, collectively known as VXT, recently captured the gold at IMPACT Emergence.
RELATED PEOPLE
Good Brothers Talk IMPACT Contracts, WWE, Japan, More | 2022 Interview
Sean Ross Sapp speaks to The Good Brothers about their contracts and more!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
Kurt Angle Drinks Milk, Lumis Stalks Miz, Owens Reignites His Feud With Jey Uso | RAW Fight Size
Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for August 29, 2022:. - WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle returned to Raw, and he was promptly confronted by the Alpha Academy. Chad Gable offered him a spot, and Angle turned it down. When Gable and Otis threatened Angle, the Street Profits made the save, setting the stage for a match between the two teams. An Alpha Academy win would have forced Angle to join them, but the Street Profis emerged victorious. After the mach, Angle drank milk with the winning duo.
Changes To Dark Matches, Other Backstage Notes, Producers From WWE Raw & SD August 15-19
Fightful has learned the following notes and producers from Raw & SD!. - Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. Nikki ASH & Doudrop: Shawn Daivari. - Mustafa Ali & Cedric Alexander vs. Miz & Ciampa: Adam Pearce. - Drew McIntyre promo: Michael Hayes. - Riddle Interview/Seth Rollins segment: Jason Jordan. -...
8/29 WWE Raw Viewership Increases For Third Consecutive Week, Demo Rating Also Up
WWE Raw viewership is in for 8/29. Showbuzz Daily reports that WWE Raw on August 29 averaged 2.107 million viewers, which is up from last week's total of 2.005 million viewers. This viewership number is the highest number the show has drawn since August 1. Monday's episode scored a 0.59...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Deonna Purrazzo Set For IMPACT Negotiations, Chelsea Green Currently A Free Agent
IMPACT Wrestling has a bunch of current champions that aren't under contract, and another talent whose contract status is in a bit of a unique situation. As Fightful had mentioned last month, The Good Brothers committed to work with IMPACT through at least late August, but they're far from the only champions in the company that have interesting contract status. We've confirmed that IMPACT Knockouts Champion Chelsea Green is still a free agent, and hasn't signed a contract with IMPACT. Green continues to work for NWA, GCW, and several indie companies while appearing on weekly IMPACT Wrestling TV.
Christopher Daniels Says 'Everything Is Going Fine' In AEW
Christopher Daniels weighs in on the backstage environment in AEW. AEW reportedly held a backstage talent meeting on Wednesday, August 24 to discuss multiple topics including working as a team, the lines of communication, and who the talent can talk to. The talent meeting was held in light of recent reports regarding CM Punk calling out Hangman Page in an unplanned part of his promo on Dynamite. Before and after the talent meeting, new reports came out regarding Thunder Rosa's heat with Britt Baker and an altercation between Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara.
Rey Mysterio Episode Of A&E Biography Viewership Up From Edge Episode, WWE Rivals Viewership Also Up
The numbers are in for WWE on A&E on August 28. Showbuzz Daily reports the episode of A&E Biography: WWE Legends based on Rey Mysterio drew 444,000 viewers. This number is down from the 453,000 viewers the episode focusing on Edge drew the previous Sunday. The Mysterio episode posted a...
Wardlow: I Showed Up To AEW Double Or Nothing 2022 Not Knowing If I Was Wrestling
The last time fans saw MJF in competition was at AEW Double or Nothing when he was quickly defeated by Wardlow. MJF was stretchered out of the arena following his defeat, but returned on AEW Dynamite to cut his infamous promo where he begged Tony Khan to fire him. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Riddle Gets His First Name Back On 8/29 WWE Raw, Gets Made Fun Of For Being Divorced
After being without his first name for nearly two years, Riddle officially reverted back to the Matt Riddle name on the August 29, 2022 edition of WWE Raw. The name change was quietly introduced during Riddle's promo segment with Seth Rollins. At the same time, WWE's Twitter account referred to Riddle as Matt Riddle in a recap of the segment.
Dakota Kai: Bayley First Brought Up A Faction With Me In 2018
At WWE SummerSlam, Bayley made her return from injury and she didn't come alone. Bayley was flanked by Dakota Kai, who had been released in April, and IYO SKY (formerly Io Shirai), who had been injured since NXT Stand & Deliver. Bayley previously discussed how she wanted to do a faction for years and had brought the idea to Triple H.
AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (8/29): Hikaru Shida, Dante Martin, More In Action
The August 29 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation premieres at 7 p.m. ET on AEW's YouTube channel. You can watch the episode in the video above & check out the results below. AEW Dark: Elevation (8/29) Dante Martin def. Wes Barkley. Frankie Kazarian def. Andrea Guercio. REGINA Di Wave Championship:...
Roman Reigns Comments On Reaching Two Years As WWE Universal Champion
Roman Reigns' reign as the WWE Universal Champion has reached two full years, and "The Tribal Chief" took a moment to acknowledge this remarkable run. On August 30, 2020, Reigns defeated Braun Strowman and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt to win the title, and he has held it ever since. He has defended the gold against stars like Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Edge, Daniel Bryan, John Cena, and Brock Lesnar. At WrestleMania 38, he beat Lesnar to win the WWE Championship and become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.
Kenny Omega Says Will Ospreay's Merchandise Sales Are 'Justifiably Putrid'
Will Ospreay fired back at Kevin Nash, and Kenny Omega chimed in. The WWE Hall of Famer took notice of a tweet that pointed out Ospreay's rate of in-ring success lately; the IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion has had more five-star matches in a month than CM Punk, John Cena, and Kurt Angle combined, according to Twitter user @WrestleBanana.
Trevor Murdoch Explains How Special Being NWA Champion Is, Talks Enjoying The NWA Presentation
Trevor Murdoch speaks about what it means for him to be a part of the National Wrestling Alliance in 2022. Trevor Murdoch got a second chance to make an impact in wrestling by joining the National Wrestling Alliance. Now, by doing things his way, he has become a two-time World Heavyweight Champion, and he couldn't be more proud to represent the history and tradition of the NWA.
Liv Morgan Trains With Riddle, Butch Says Gunther Is A Stupid Name, Booker T Praises KO | Fight Size
Here's your fight size update for Sunday, August 28, 2022. - Shayna Baszler was seen previously quickly doing some counter drills with Ronda Rousey trying to get ready for her match against Liv Morgan. Liv Morgan, on the other hand, is training with Matt riddle. You can see a video of their training above.
Preliminary Viewership For 8/26 WWE SmackDown Remains Above Two Million Viewers
The preliminary ratings are in for Friday's WWE SmackDown. SpoilerTV reports that the August 26 episode of WWE SmackDown averaged 2.392 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. Both hours reportedly pulled 2.392 million viewers. It should be noted that SmackDown was pre-empted in many markets including Charlotte, Portland, New Orleans, and Las Vegas due to pre-season football.
Fightful
13K+
Followers
30K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0