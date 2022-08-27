Read full article on original website
Related
Charlie Crist taps Miami teacher union president as running mate
U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist has chosen Karla Hernández-Mats, president of the United Teachers of Dade (UTD) union, as his running mate in his gubernatorial bid. What they're saying: Crist called Hernández-Mats "caring, loving, empathic, compassionate," in his announcement Saturday at Hialeah Middle School, where Hernández-Mats taught for 10 years.
Trump taps former Florida solicitor general as lead lawyer in DOJ probe
Former President Trump has hired Florida's former solicitor general, Chris Kise, to represent him in the criminal case that resulted in the search warrant at his Mar-a-Lago residence, a source familiar confirmed. Why it matters: The news comes as questions lingered over who would represent Trump in the Southern District...
Arizona redistricting commission considers role in Supreme Court case
The Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission (AIRC) is debating whether to get involved in a U.S. Supreme Court case over concerns that the decision could potentially abolish its role in redrawing congressional lines. Catch up quick: The Supreme Court has agreed to hear arguments in Moore v. Harper, in which North Carolina's Republican-controlled legislature is challenging a court's authority to strike down and redraw its congressional map.The North Carolina Supreme Court found that GOP lawmakers had illegally gerrymandered its congressional districts and appointed three experts to draw a new map.Lawmakers sued, arguing that the courts had no authority to intervene due...
How one NC candidate's home factors into control of the state legislature
As Republicans and Democrats have fought for control of North Carolina's state legislature in recent years, they have repeatedly weaponized a residency law requiring candidates to live in their districts that could deem their opponents ineligible to run.Context: Year after year, the parties have sought to prove that some candidates don't meet that requirement and are living outside their district, despite claiming otherwise. It's an argument that's difficult to prove, and many challenges ultimately fail. But Republicans are giving it another stab this year, and this time, it could help them tighten their grip on the state legislature.Driving the news:...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Messy Republican convention ends with unified ticket
A chaotic Michigan Republican convention set the party's statewide ticket in stone over the weekend. Candidates include Tudor Dixon for governor, Shane Hernandez for lieutenant governor, Matt DePerno for attorney general and Kristina Karamo for secretary of state. Karamo has the weakest name recognition on the ticket — party chairman...
Pennsylvania split screen: Biden v. Trump
Call it a 2020 flashback — or a foreshadow of 2024: Residents of Wilkes-Barre, in northeastern Pennsylvania, are getting dueling visits this week, first from President Biden, then from former President Donald Trump. Why it matters: Their visits underscore the region's significance in national politics. Pennsylvania is one of...
Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe Martinez to face criminal charges
Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe Martinez is expected to face criminal charges Tuesday as part of an investigation by the State Attorney’s Office.What's happening: Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle and county inspector general Felix Jimenez said in a statement that they plan to announce charges against Martinez on Tuesday afternoon.While no further details were announced, multiple sources familiar with the probe told the Miami Herald that Martinez will be charged with unlawful compensation in connection to payments he allegedly received while writing legislation to benefit a shopping center in West Miami-Dade.What they're saying: Martinez's attorneys released a statement Monday saying...
Trail Mix: Debates and taxes in the Minnesota governor's race
'Tis the season to debate campaign trail debates. What's happening: Minnesota Republican gubernatorial nominee Scott Jensen and the state GOP have spent recent weeks repeatedly dinging incumbent DFL Gov. Tim Walz for declining debates, including one proposed by MPR News at the Minnesota State Fair. Why it matters: Debates give...
RELATED PEOPLE
Biden says he is "determined" to ban assault weapons during crime prevention speech
President Biden said Tuesday that he is "determined" to ban assault weapons nationwide during a speech in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, where he laid out his crime prevention plan. Driving the news: "We took on the NRA. We're gonna take them on again, and we won, and we will win again, but...
Virginia judge dismisses obscenity case seeking to stop sale of 2 books to kids
A Virginia judge on Tuesday dismissed a case that sought to stop the sale of two books to children over alleged obscenity, according to the Virginia Pilot. Driving the news: The books, "Gender Queer: A Memoir" by Maia Kobabe and "A Court of Mist and Fury" by Sarah J. Maas are not obscene under state law, Virginia Beach Circuit Court Judge Pamela Baskervill ruled, per the Virginia Pilot.
Rep. Tom Emmer sees crypto as a means to open opportunity
Minnesota's Rep. Tom Emmer wrote to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on August 23 to express his concerns about the sanctioning of privacy protocol Tornado Cash, an open source piece of self-executing software that no one controls. Driving the news: Axios reached out to Rep. Emmer, who serves on the House...
How the Inflation Reduction Act might help the Texas grid
The Inflation Reduction Act, which aims to reduce U.S. emissions and secure the country's energy future, could also help stabilize the Texas power grid.Driving the news: President Biden signed the $740 billion bill into law this month, and Republicans are lambasting it.Why it matters: The Texas electric grid failed during the deadly winter storm in 2021 and flirted with catastrophic failure multiple times during record heat waves this summer.And as the state's population continues to increase, electricity demand will only grow.How it works: The new law has provisions that encourage more energy-efficient appliances, including electric HVAC and water heaters, which...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CDC data shows that most D.C. kids have had COVID-19
Data: CDC. Map: Simran Parwani/AxiosNew data from the CDC shows that 75.4% of D.C. children have already been infected with COVID-19.Driving the news: Released earlier this month, the CDC's survey examined samples from 384 D.C. children between the ages of 6 months to 17 years.The presence of antibodies in survey participants indicates at least one resolving or past COVID-19 infection.Worth noting: This percentage of antibodies does not include reinfections. The survey also doesn’t measure the antibodies produced by vaccination, which means it cannot be used to determine vaccination rates.By the numbers: The national rate of prior COVID-19 infection in children...
Life expectancy for North Carolinians drops
Life expectancy in North Carolina fell by 1.5 years from 2019 to 2020, according to new CDC data. By the numbers: North Carolinians lived to an average age of 76.1 — lower than the national average of 77. Women in the state (79) tended to live longer than men...
How Iowans can help save monarch butterflies
Bright orange monarchs are a familiar sight for Iowans as our state serves as an essential breeding ground on their migration path. And you'll like really see them now as they start migrating to Mexico in September. Yes, but: The sight of them could become a rarity as climate change,...
Childhood vaccination rates down in Colorado, new data shows
Data: Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsMore parents are forgoing required vaccines for their school-aged children — a situation that is raising concern among state public health officials.Driving the news: 91.8% of Colorado students received all mandatory vaccines in the 2020-21 school year, according to data released Monday by the state's public health department.That represents a 2.2% decline from the prior year when immunizations plummeted amid the COVID-19 pandemic.Immunization rates among kindergartners are the worst at just 86.7%, a 5.2 percentage point year-over-year decline.One bright spot is vaccines for childcare and preschool ages, up about...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How to prep a hurricane kit
You don't want to wait until a storm develops and supermarket shelves empty out to start preparing.Miami-Dade County has an exhaustive list of items to include in your hurricane kit.Some notable supplies:Seven days' worth of non-perishable food and water (one gallon per person per day)Battery-powered radio or TV with extra batteriesCashCopies of important personal documents, like social security cards and insurance informationFlashlightHygiene products, hand sanitizer and medicationsOf note: In case of an evacuation, you can look up your zone on the county website.
Northwest Arkansas home price gains outpace nation
Data: National Association of Realtors; Chart: Axios VisualsThe median price of single-family homes in Northwest Arkansas grew faster year over year than any other place in the country, according to the National Association of Realtors. Why it matters: As price tags climb, it becomes harder for lower-wage earners to afford housing and build personal wealth through equity in a home.By the numbers: The median price for a house in Northwest Arkansas as of June 30, 2022 was $350,000, 15% lower than the national median price of $413,000.The national price was up 14.2% from the same period a year earlier.In the Little Rock metro area, which includes North Little Rock and Conway, the median home price was $210,700, a 14.2% increase from the previous year. Yes, but: While still hot, the housing market became more reasonable in mid-June when interest rates went up, Christine Cook, a real estate agent with Collier & Associates, told Axios. "It's a much more stable market now," she said, with fewer over-asking-price offers on homes. "It's gotten a lot easier for buyers to negotiate," she said. Of note: Of the top 10 single-family metro areas with the highest home price appreciation, seven are in Florida.
Biotech funding expanding into Mass. suburbs
Cambridge and Boston continue to outpace other Massachusetts cities and towns when it comes to venture capital funding for biopharmaceutical companies, a new report says. Yes, but: Investors are also betting on startups in Waltham, Watertown and other small cities, per the report, confirming state officials and business leaders’ comments that the biotech industry is expanding beyond Cambridge.
Editor's pick: Best places to hike with your dog in Northern Virginia
My Australian Shepherd Kirby recently got neutered, so after two weeks of bed rest (and the cone of shame), we're ready to make up for lost adventure time. I'm a huge fan of dog-friendly local hikes that don't require a ton of skill or gear. Here are my favorite Northern Virginia spots to explore with my good boy:
Axios
Washington, DC
92K+
Followers
48K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0