An Early Look at LSU Football's Matchup Against Florida State
The Seminoles return a number of starters, defensive scheme throws different looks consistently
LSU refuses to publicly name starting quarterback ahead of matchup with Florida State
Brian Kelly thinks it gives the Tigers a tactical advantage.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tell the Truth Monday: No one knows what to expect from LSU
Ed Orgeron is gone, but Tell the Truth Monday lives on. It was Orgeron who instituted themes for each day during game weeks while he was the LSU head coach. Each week began with Tell the Truth Monday, which was designed to keep the Tigers on an even keel regardless of what had happened the previous Saturday. Orgeron and his staff made it a point to keep the players humble by truthfully pointing out shortcomings in victories, and prevent them from being discouraged by pointing out good stuff that happened even in defeat.
LSU RB John Emery has no update on appeal of 2-game suspension
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU running back John Emery is not expected to make the trip to New Orleans for the season opener against Florida State. Emery is suspended for the first two games of the season due to lingering academic issues. Those issues kept the senior tailback out...
Give me a ‘Caniac’ and ‘Geaux Tigers’
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU begins the 2022 season against Florida State in New Orleans on Sunday, Sept. 4. The team had its usual Sunday off on Aug. 28 but five players put in some work away from the football field and it required them to put on a different type of headset.
theadvocate.com
LSU's 'neutral-site' opener vs. Florida State: How the Sugar Bowl helped make it a reality
It took more than a little while for the Allstate Sugar Bowl to get into college football's season-opening “classic” business. Long before LSU and Florida State agreed to a "neutral-site" game at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 in the Caesars Superdome, executives were working on something else. In...
tigerdroppings.com
Brian Kelly Says They Have Made A Decision At Quarterback But Won't Announce Until Gameday
LSU coach Brian Kelly held his Florida State Game Week press conference on Monday afternoon and was quickly asked if they have made a decision on who will start at quarterback on Sunday in the season opener. Kelly revealed that they have made a decision but will not announce it...
Sports World Reacts To The Olivia Dunne Pool Photos
LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne continues to stand out on social media. Dunne, one of the most-followed student athletes in the country, has benefited tremendously from the NCAA's new Name, Image and Likeness rules. The LSU Tigers gymnast has millions of followers across social media, landing some big-time brand deals...
brproud.com
LSU, Southern University community events ahead of September game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Ahead of LSU and Southern University’s Sept. 10 matchup in Tiger Stadium, both schools have planned a series of community events. “Sidelining Hunger” Canned Food Drive Challenge. Who: Hosted by LSU and SU Student Government Associations. What: Student bodies will collect items...
theadvocate.com
The story of Eric Dooley, Southern's new coach, who 'checked all the boxes' as a great fit
The buzz in the Southern University field house lobby last Dec. 6 wasn’t just buzzy, it was palpable. A standing-room-only crowd of fans, administration, former players and coaches and media were anticipating something big, something special, something very Southern, something not seen on the Bluff for more than 40 years.
theadvocate.com
Here's the list of Louisiana's all-time winningest high school football coaches
Call it Louisiana tradition at the top. And it is led by three active high school football coaches who have combined for 1,432 victories. John Curtis coach J.T. Curtis became the nation’s second coach to crack the 600 wins barrier a year ago and leads the pack with a record 603-75-6 as he enters his 53rd season.
LSU Reveille
Humidity, hospitality: Out-of-state students discuss LSU, what makes Louisiana different
Although most of LSU's student population is composed of students from Louisiana, the number of out-of-state students continues to grow each year. In 2021, out-of-state students made up 22% of the university's undergraduate class, according to the University Fall Facts for 2021. As the size of freshman classes at LSU...
theadvocate.com
Prep Outlook: East Ascension's upcoming season includes games against powerhouse teams
Let's take a look at the 2022 East Ascension Spartans. Head Coach: Darnell Lee, sixth year, 43-25 overall. 2021 record: 6-5, lost to Zachary, 24-21, in the 5A regional round of the playoffs. Top players lost: QB Troy Dunn, WR Ja’quel Mack, LB Rionte Jones, OL Jayven Richardson, K Evan...
LSU Reveille
'I'm terrified': LSU students, parents share concerns after campus kidnappings, shooting
A kidnapping, attempted kidnapping and attempted armed robbery where one person was shot occurred on LSU’s campus during the first week of the fall semester, worrying students and parents about safety around the university’s campus. LSU sent an email to students Friday addressing the crimes. “We understand that...
Delivery driver suspected in second attempted kidnapping on LSU campus
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State University Police Department (LSUPD) is investigating a second kidnapping attempt on campus. The police say the attempted kidnapping happened Thursday near Acadian Hall when the victim ordered food from a delivery service. The encounter with the delivery person led to an attempted kidnapping and simple assault. The […]
theadvocate.com
Why do some people put tomatoes in their gumbo? Curious Louisiana investigates.
Baton Rouge native Leea Russell was surprised to be contacted about the question she asked Curious Louisiana to answer: "Why do some people put tomatoes in their gumbo?" That's because Russell didn't actually submit it. She did ask the question — but only to her colleague at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge. Erin Douget, an Opelousas native who lives in Baton Rouge, thought Russell's question was worth investigating but wanted to give credit where it was due.
theadvocate.com
State turnaround school district shrinking with likely exit of two schools
Once envisioned as a citywide network of vibrant charter schools that would set the standard for public education in the capital city, the state-run Recovery School District-Baton Rouge is slowly withering, with two of the largest schools it still has left poised to make their exit. At its peak in...
theadvocate.com
Les Jeunes Amies debutantes honored at fall luncheon at Baton Rouge Country Club
Twenty senior members of Les Jeunes Amies de la Symphonie will be honored at the fall luncheon Sunday at the Baton Rouge Country Club. They will be presented during the Baton Rouge Symphony League’s Bal de la Symphonie on Nov. 26 at the Crowne Plaza. Les Jeunes Amies is...
Hank Williams, Jr. Spotted All Over Acadiana This Past Weekend [Photos]
It seemed like everyone I talked to over the weekend had a Bocephus sighting story.
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash at Hooper and Mickens
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are responding to a Sunday (August 28) afternoon crash on Hooper Road at Mickens Road. The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is at the scene. Officials say the crash may have left some involved with...
