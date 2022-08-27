Ed Orgeron is gone, but Tell the Truth Monday lives on. It was Orgeron who instituted themes for each day during game weeks while he was the LSU head coach. Each week began with Tell the Truth Monday, which was designed to keep the Tigers on an even keel regardless of what had happened the previous Saturday. Orgeron and his staff made it a point to keep the players humble by truthfully pointing out shortcomings in victories, and prevent them from being discouraged by pointing out good stuff that happened even in defeat.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO