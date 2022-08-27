ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Tell the Truth Monday: No one knows what to expect from LSU

Ed Orgeron is gone, but Tell the Truth Monday lives on. It was Orgeron who instituted themes for each day during game weeks while he was the LSU head coach. Each week began with Tell the Truth Monday, which was designed to keep the Tigers on an even keel regardless of what had happened the previous Saturday. Orgeron and his staff made it a point to keep the players humble by truthfully pointing out shortcomings in victories, and prevent them from being discouraged by pointing out good stuff that happened even in defeat.
WAFB

Give me a ‘Caniac’ and ‘Geaux Tigers’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU begins the 2022 season against Florida State in New Orleans on Sunday, Sept. 4. The team had its usual Sunday off on Aug. 28 but five players put in some work away from the football field and it required them to put on a different type of headset.
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Olivia Dunne Pool Photos

LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne continues to stand out on social media. Dunne, one of the most-followed student athletes in the country, has benefited tremendously from the NCAA's new Name, Image and Likeness rules. The LSU Tigers gymnast has millions of followers across social media, landing some big-time brand deals...
brproud.com

LSU, Southern University community events ahead of September game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Ahead of LSU and Southern University’s Sept. 10 matchup in Tiger Stadium, both schools have planned a series of community events. “Sidelining Hunger” Canned Food Drive Challenge. Who: Hosted by LSU and SU Student Government Associations. What: Student bodies will collect items...
KLFY News 10

Delivery driver suspected in second attempted kidnapping on LSU campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State University Police Department (LSUPD) is investigating a second kidnapping attempt on campus. The police say the attempted kidnapping happened Thursday near Acadian Hall when the victim ordered food from a delivery service. The encounter with the delivery person led to an attempted kidnapping and simple assault. The […]
theadvocate.com

Why do some people put tomatoes in their gumbo? Curious Louisiana investigates.

Baton Rouge native Leea Russell was surprised to be contacted about the question she asked Curious Louisiana to answer: "Why do some people put tomatoes in their gumbo?" That's because Russell didn't actually submit it. She did ask the question — but only to her colleague at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge. Erin Douget, an Opelousas native who lives in Baton Rouge, thought Russell's question was worth investigating but wanted to give credit where it was due.
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Crash at Hooper and Mickens

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are responding to a Sunday (August 28) afternoon crash on Hooper Road at Mickens Road. The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is at the scene. Officials say the crash may have left some involved with...
