Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teamsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Bucky's 5th Quarter
How you doing....Illinois State
Overall record: 4-7 Missouri Valley Conference record: 2-6 Best victory (2021): 17-10 win over 13th ranked Northern Iowa. Worst loss (2021): 31-38 loss to Western Illinois (2-9) Status of the offense:. The Redbirds have a lot of new faces starting in key positions on the offensive side of the ball....
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Football: Paul Chryst's week one press conference recap
The Wisconsin Badgers are preparing ahead of their season opener against the Illinois State Redbirds after an offseason full of roster turnover and the hiring of new offensive coordinator Bobby Engram. On Monday, head coach Paul Chryst addressed the media for his weekly presser, where he was initially asked about...
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Football: Wideout/Tight End Preview
Wisconsin football opens its season at Camp Randall on September 3rd where they’ll take on the Illinois State Redbirds. The Badgers are finishing up Fall camp and transitioning into game week, which means it’s time to get you prepped for what you should expect to see from each position group this Fall.
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Badgers: depth chart and injury report vs Illinois State Redbirds
The final preseason depth chart for the Wisconsin Badgers was revealed on Monday ahead of their opener against the Illinois State Redbirds this weekend. The Badgers are fairly healthy heading into the season, with the major injuries coming to offensive lineman Tanner Bortolini and quarterback Chase Wolf, who were projected to at least be key reserves for the team.
WFAA
Wager family beginning very special fall, with father, son and daughter all on the field together
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Arlington Martin Warriors opened the season with a statement. "We're coming to play," running back Michael Barrow said, after their impressive 39-31 win over #7 Lake Travis in the opener last Thursday. "And I hope that every team that watches our film sees that these guys aren't a joke. We're going to be a force to be reckoned with."
Dallas Cowboys End Preseason on a High Note with Victory
The Cowboys wrapped up their preseason with a win against Seattle.Pedro Mexicano/Unsplash. The Dallas Cowboys put the preseason in the rearview mirror with a win against the Seattle Seahawks 27-26 on Friday night. Fox 4 says that a pair of unknowns recorded the winning touchdown. Ben DiNucci completed a pass to tight end, Peyton Hendershot, on a 14-yard touchdown with four minutes left.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tarrant County Candidate's Goddaughter Racially Taunted at Game
Brigham Young University banned a fan who yelled a racial slur at a Black player on the Duke volleyball team during a match Friday night, the university said in a statement Saturday. The fan was sitting in the BYU student section but was not a student, and has been banned...
QSR magazine
Salad and Go to Open 7 Texas Locations in September
Salad and Go, an emerging salad industry disruptor, announced today the opening of seven new locations coming within the next month to the Dallas-Fort Worth markets of Burleson, Cross Roads, Mesquite, Fort Worth, Prosper and Frisco. These September openings will bring Salad and Go’s North Texas presence to more than 20 locations open across a total of 21 DFW markets, setting strong momentum for continued expansion of the brand beyond North Texas with company sights set next on development in Houston.
iheart.com
$25,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold In Texas. Are You A Winner?
One lucky Texas resident could be $25,000 richer! All they need to do is claim their lottery ticket. It was sold at Pic N Pac Drive Inn Grocery on South Alton Boulevard in Alton. The claimant has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the ticket. In total, there...
Study says Austin Whataburgers are the worst in Texas, Dallas ranked second worst
AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you’re looking for the best Whataburger in Texas, you won’t find it in Austin. The capital city has “below-average Whataburgers,” according to a San Antonio Express-News analysis of Google data. The newspaper looked through Google reviews for seven Texas cities with...
Myhighplains.com
State of Texas: Drought effects remain despite flooding rain
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Record-setting rainfall Monday brought floods and damage to many parts of Texas. Flash floods in north Texas put busy roads underwater, trapping drivers. Some had to swim to safety, others were saved by rescue teams. A 60-year-old woman, a rideshare driver, died on a flooded Dallas-Fort Worth road.
This Is The Best Fried Chicken In Texas
Eat This, Not That! conducted a study to determine the best fried chicken in each state.
3 North Texas cities named the best places to buy a house
If you're looking to buy a home, it's a good idea to do some research into the housing markets before you make your decision.
Google reviews have a beef with DFW Whataburger locations
TEXAS, USA — Y'all, we're sick of North Texas food getting dragged through the mud. First, there was that list of "best BBQ cities" in the U.S. where San Antonio topped the list. Now, there's apparently a problem with our Whataburger spots. According to Google reviews, the second- and...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
DFW weather: Rain chances this week
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Meteorologist Kyle Roberts says there’s a chance for rain every day in North Texas, but nothing like the downpour we dealt with …
Eater
The Fried Charcuterie Board Wins at the State Fair
The Fried Charcuterie Board, conceived and executed by Tami Nevins-Mayes and Josey Mayes of Nevins’ Concessions (and the A&E series Deep Fried Dynasty), is the deep fried dish at the State Fair Eater Dallas was most perplexed by. Now, it is the winner of the Big Tex Choice Award for Best Taste — Savory. So now we’re all going to have to try it to see what’s up.
fox4news.com
Chase from Central Texas ends with 2 dead in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - A long chase from Central Texas ended with the suspect and an innocent driver dead in North Texas. Fort Worth police said the chase started Sunday night in Troy, located in Bell County. It went on for about 130 miles with state troopers and other law enforcement agencies following.
fortworthinc.com
Change Agents: Cristo Rey Fort Worth Kicks Off Another Year with 'Draft Day'
Cristo Rey Fort Worth High School conducted its annual corporate work-study draft day in an auditorium on its campus on Altamesa Boulevard on Thursday afternoon. It’s a special event, particularly for 70 incoming freshmen, the school’s biggest class since opening in 2018. It certainly had the feel of...
Lead pastor at Flower Mound megachurch placed on leave
Matt Chandler, lead pastor at The Village Church in Flower Mound, announced during last Sunday’s service that he has been placed on a temporary leave of absence because of an online relationship he had with a woman. Chandler spoke only for a few minutes Sunday to explain to the...
