Madison, WI

Bucky's 5th Quarter

How you doing....Illinois State

Overall record: 4-7 Missouri Valley Conference record: 2-6 Best victory (2021): 17-10 win over 13th ranked Northern Iowa. Worst loss (2021): 31-38 loss to Western Illinois (2-9) Status of the offense:. The Redbirds have a lot of new faces starting in key positions on the offensive side of the ball....
NORMAL, IL
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin Football: Paul Chryst's week one press conference recap

The Wisconsin Badgers are preparing ahead of their season opener against the Illinois State Redbirds after an offseason full of roster turnover and the hiring of new offensive coordinator Bobby Engram. On Monday, head coach Paul Chryst addressed the media for his weekly presser, where he was initially asked about...
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin Football: Wideout/Tight End Preview

Wisconsin football opens its season at Camp Randall on September 3rd where they’ll take on the Illinois State Redbirds. The Badgers are finishing up Fall camp and transitioning into game week, which means it’s time to get you prepped for what you should expect to see from each position group this Fall.
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin Badgers: depth chart and injury report vs Illinois State Redbirds

The final preseason depth chart for the Wisconsin Badgers was revealed on Monday ahead of their opener against the Illinois State Redbirds this weekend. The Badgers are fairly healthy heading into the season, with the major injuries coming to offensive lineman Tanner Bortolini and quarterback Chase Wolf, who were projected to at least be key reserves for the team.
MADISON, WI
WFAA

Wager family beginning very special fall, with father, son and daughter all on the field together

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Arlington Martin Warriors opened the season with a statement. "We're coming to play," running back Michael Barrow said, after their impressive 39-31 win over #7 Lake Travis in the opener last Thursday. "And I hope that every team that watches our film sees that these guys aren't a joke. We're going to be a force to be reckoned with."
ARLINGTON, TX
Larry Lease

Dallas Cowboys End Preseason on a High Note with Victory

The Cowboys wrapped up their preseason with a win against Seattle.Pedro Mexicano/Unsplash. The Dallas Cowboys put the preseason in the rearview mirror with a win against the Seattle Seahawks 27-26 on Friday night. Fox 4 says that a pair of unknowns recorded the winning touchdown. Ben DiNucci completed a pass to tight end, Peyton Hendershot, on a 14-yard touchdown with four minutes left.
DALLAS, TX
QSR magazine

Salad and Go to Open 7 Texas Locations in September

Salad and Go, an emerging salad industry disruptor, announced today the opening of seven new locations coming within the next month to the Dallas-Fort Worth markets of Burleson, Cross Roads, Mesquite, Fort Worth, Prosper and Frisco. These September openings will bring Salad and Go’s North Texas presence to more than 20 locations open across a total of 21 DFW markets, setting strong momentum for continued expansion of the brand beyond North Texas with company sights set next on development in Houston.
FORT WORTH, TX
iheart.com

$25,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold In Texas. Are You A Winner?

One lucky Texas resident could be $25,000 richer! All they need to do is claim their lottery ticket. It was sold at Pic N Pac Drive Inn Grocery on South Alton Boulevard in Alton. The claimant has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the ticket. In total, there...
ALTON, TX
Myhighplains.com

State of Texas: Drought effects remain despite flooding rain

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Record-setting rainfall Monday brought floods and damage to many parts of Texas. Flash floods in north Texas put busy roads underwater, trapping drivers. Some had to swim to safety, others were saved by rescue teams. A 60-year-old woman, a rideshare driver, died on a flooded Dallas-Fort Worth road.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Google reviews have a beef with DFW Whataburger locations

TEXAS, USA — Y'all, we're sick of North Texas food getting dragged through the mud. First, there was that list of "best BBQ cities" in the U.S. where San Antonio topped the list. Now, there's apparently a problem with our Whataburger spots. According to Google reviews, the second- and...
DALLAS, TX
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

DFW weather: Rain chances this week

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Meteorologist Kyle Roberts says there’s a chance for rain every day in North Texas, but nothing like the downpour we dealt with …
DALLAS, TX
Eater

The Fried Charcuterie Board Wins at the State Fair

The Fried Charcuterie Board, conceived and executed by Tami Nevins-Mayes and Josey Mayes of Nevins’ Concessions (and the A&E series Deep Fried Dynasty), is the deep fried dish at the State Fair Eater Dallas was most perplexed by. Now, it is the winner of the Big Tex Choice Award for Best Taste — Savory. So now we’re all going to have to try it to see what’s up.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Chase from Central Texas ends with 2 dead in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - A long chase from Central Texas ended with the suspect and an innocent driver dead in North Texas. Fort Worth police said the chase started Sunday night in Troy, located in Bell County. It went on for about 130 miles with state troopers and other law enforcement agencies following.
FORT WORTH, TX

