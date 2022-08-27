The Fried Charcuterie Board, conceived and executed by Tami Nevins-Mayes and Josey Mayes of Nevins’ Concessions (and the A&E series Deep Fried Dynasty), is the deep fried dish at the State Fair Eater Dallas was most perplexed by. Now, it is the winner of the Big Tex Choice Award for Best Taste — Savory. So now we’re all going to have to try it to see what’s up.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO