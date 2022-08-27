Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Guadalupe by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 12:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-30 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Guadalupe FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Texas, including the following county, Guadalupe. * WHEN...Until 245 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1245 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include New Braunfels, Seguin, McQueeney, Geronimo, Zipp and Nolte. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Northwest Deserts by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 10:18:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-31 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Try to avoid being outdoors in the sun between 10 AM and 4 PM, stay hydrated, stay in a cool place during the heat of the day and during overnight hours, don`t rely on fans only and cancel outdoor activities during the day. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Northwest Deserts EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 107. * WHERE...Northwest Deserts. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Minimum temperatures will struggle to fall below 75 degrees for many locations, which could set late August and early September records.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chaves, Roosevelt by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-29 15:18:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-29 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chaves; Roosevelt The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Roosevelt County in east central New Mexico Northeastern Chaves County in southeastern New Mexico * Until 400 PM MDT. * At 318 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast of Elida, or 25 miles southwest of Portales, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kenna. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest Randolph, Southeast Randolph by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 11:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-30 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Northwest Randolph; Southeast Randolph A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Randolph County through 1230 PM EDT At 1159 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Elkins, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Elkins, Beverly, Harman, Laneville, Bowden and Dryfork. This includes Route 33 between mile markers 33 and 35. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
IN THIS ARTICLE
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Spencer, Warrick by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-29 18:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-29 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Spencer; Warrick FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHERN SPENCER AND EAST CENTRAL WARRICK COUNTIES At 528 PM CDT, while Doppler radar indicated the heaviest rain has come to an end, some flooding has been reported in the Gentryville and Santa Claus areas. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Santa Claus, Chrisney, Tennyson and Gentryville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Watch issued for Antelope Valley, Cuyama Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-31 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-04 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Antelope Valley; Cuyama Valley; San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys; San Luis Obispo County Mountains; Southern Salinas Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 110 possible. * WHERE...Cuyama Valley, Antelope Valley, Southern Salinas Valley, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys and San Luis Obispo County Mountains. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Henry, Pittsylvania by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 14:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-30 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Franklin; Henry; Pittsylvania A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Pittsylvania, northeastern Henry and southeastern Franklin Counties through 245 PM EDT At 220 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sontag, or near Sydnorsville, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Rocky Mount Callands Sydnorsville Penhook Snow Creek Mountain Valley and Sago. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Botetourt, Rockbridge by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 11:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-30 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Botetourt; Rockbridge A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Rockbridge and northeastern Botetourt Counties and the City of Lexington through 100 PM EDT At 1233 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Eagle Rock, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lexington Glasgow Collierstown Eagle Rock Natural Bridge and Gala. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Robertson, Sumner by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-29 13:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-29 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Robertson; Sumner FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Robertson and Sumner. * WHEN...Until 300 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1240 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms repeatedly developing around the White House and Cross Plains areas. Radar estimates up to 2 inches of rain has fallen in the past hour. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include White House and Cross Plains. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Mercer, Summers, Western Greenbrier by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 11:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-30 12:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. Target Area: Mercer; Summers; Western Greenbrier Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Giles, northwestern Bath, northern Smyth, Tazewell, Bland, northwestern Wythe, Greenbrier, Summers, Mercer and western Monroe Counties through 1245 PM EDT At 1157 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles northeast of Leonard to near Claypool Hill. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Bluefield Bland Princeton Marion Richlands Tazewell and Lewisburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Palm Beach County by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 09:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-30 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Inland Palm Beach County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Palm Beach County through 230 PM EDT At 140 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southwest of Lion Country Safari Park, or 12 miles east of Belle Glade, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Loxahatchee NWR. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 10:18:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-04 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Try to avoid being outdoors in the sun between 10 AM and 4 PM, stay hydrated, stay in a cool place during the heat of the day and during overnight hours, don`t rely on fans only and cancel outdoor activities during the day. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave; Lake Mead National Recreation Area EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 112. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Minimum temperatures will struggle to fall below 80 degrees for many locations, which could set late August and early September records, including in Las Vegas. This, coupled with the increased recreation due to the upcoming holiday weekend, make this heat event particularly unique and potentially impactful.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Ponce and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 11:00:00 Expires: 2022-08-30 16:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Central Interior; Ponce and Vicinity A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Ponce, Morovis, Orocovis, Adjuntas, Yauco, Villalba, Jayuya, and Penuelas Municipalities through 315 PM AST At 211 PM AST, a strong thunderstorm was over Jayuya, Villalba and Ponce. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Sandia, Manzano Mountains Including Edgewood by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 12:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-30 12:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Target Area: Sandia, Manzano Mountains Including Edgewood; Santa Fe Metro Area A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHEASTERN SANDOVAL, SOUTHWESTERN SANTA FE AND BERNALILLO COUNTIES THROUGH 1245 PM MDT At 1208 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near San Pedro Creek Estates, or 15 miles southeast of Bernalillo, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sandia Park, Cedar Crest, Cedar Grove, Golden, Canoncito in Bernalillo County and San Antonito. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, Campbell by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 14:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-30 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Amherst; Appomattox; Bedford; Campbell Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Appomattox, western Campbell, northwestern Pittsylvania, Bedford, southern Amherst and northeastern Franklin Counties and the City of Lynchburg through 300 PM EDT At 212 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Pleasant View to near Burnt Chimney. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lynchburg Bedford Altavista Amherst Hurt Huddleston and Big Island. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Cadiz Basin, Death Valley National Park by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 10:18:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-04 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Try to avoid being outdoors in the sun between 10 AM and 4 PM, stay hydrated, stay in a cool place during the heat of the day and during overnight hours, don`t rely on fans only and cancel outdoor activities during the day. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Cadiz Basin; Death Valley National Park; Eastern Mojave Desert, Including the Mojave National Preserve; Morongo Basin; Owens Valley; San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley; Western Mojave Desert EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 112. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Minimum temperatures will struggle to fall below 80 degrees for many locations, which could set late August and early September records, including in Las Vegas. This, coupled with the increased recreation due to the upcoming holiday weekend, make this heat event particularly unique and potentially impactful.
weather.gov
Heat Advisory issued for Lower Hells Canyon, Salmon River Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-31 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-31 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lower Hells Canyon, Salmon River Region; Orofino, Grangeville Region HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures up to 112 expected. * WHERE...Camas Prairie, Greer Grade, Highway 95 Slate Creek to Riggins, Copperville, Pittsburgh Landing, and White Bird Grade. * WHEN...From 1 PM to 9 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Bastrop, Fayette, Lee by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 13:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-30 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bastrop; Fayette; Lee FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Texas, including the following counties, Bastrop, Fayette and Lee. * WHEN...Until 245 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1242 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Giddings, La Grange, Lexington, Dime Box, Fedor, Tanglewood, Lake Somerville State Park & Trailway, Lincoln, Loebau, Manheim, Leo, Hills, Serbin, Old Dime Box, Northrup, Ledbetter, Warda, Blue, Nechanitz and Waldeck. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Travis, Williamson by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 14:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-30 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Travis; Williamson FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Texas, including the following counties, Travis and Williamson. * WHEN...Until 330 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1223 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Austin, Round Rock, Cedar Park, Georgetown, Pflugerville, Taylor, Anderson Mill, Windemere, Leander, Hutto, Lakeway, Bee Cave, West Lake Hills, Hudson Bend, The Hills, Weir, Mansfield Dam, Barton Creek, Jonestown and Volente. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 10:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-30 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: San Jacinto; Trinity; Walker FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Harris, Houston, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity and Walker. * WHEN...Until 1245 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. River or stream flows are elevated. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1115 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to slow moving showers and thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen with locally higher amounts. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected with locally heavier totals over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Conroe, Huntsville, Crockett, Willis, Apple Springs, Oak Ridge North, Trinity, Panorama Village, Shenandoah, Onalaska, Splendora, Patton Village, Roman Forest, Grapeland, Woodbranch, Cut And Shoot, Groveton, New Waverly, Coldspring and Point Blank. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0