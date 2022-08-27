Read full article on original website
Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
Lions cut former 1st-round pick
Jarrad Davis will be looking for a new team. The Detroit Lions are cutting Davis, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit in 2017. The Florida product did not live up this billing as a first-round pick during his four seasons with the Lions from 2017-2020. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he signed with the Jets for the 2021 season.
3 Vikings veterans who won’t make the final cut ahead of Week 1
The Minnesota Vikings’ preseason is finished. Here are three veterans who may not make it onto the Week 1 roster. The Minnesota Vikings‘ preseason is officially over, where they finished with an 0-3 record. Let’s face it, a record in the preseason is far from indicative of how the season will go for an NFL team. These games are used to determine who will make the opening week roster for the upcoming campaign.
Cowboys irresponsible quarterback moves put Dak Prescott at risk
In forming the final roster on Tuesday, the Dallas Cowboys made a move that will put Dak Prescott in a vulerable position. As if Dak Prescott were not vulnerable enough going into this season with the Dallas Cowboys. Most of the things that happened to the Cowboys roster over the...
Bryan Harsin stuns Auburn football fans with QB decision
Look for Auburn football head coach Bryan Harsin to name TJ Finley his starting quarterback. It is going to be a long year for Auburn football fans, but head coach Bryan Harsin has to name a starting quarterback first. ESPN’s Chris Low reported on Sunday the expectation is that Harsin...
STB: NFL Week 1 odds, Davante Adams or Tyreek Hill, and more
In this week’s Stacking The Box, Matt Verderame and Sterling Holmes talked about the NFC East, NFL cuts and whether Davante Adams or Tyreek Hill will have more yards in 2022. On Tuesday, NFL cutdown day spurred plenty of action across the league. Over at our Stacking The Box...
College Football World Reacts To Disturbing Mascot Photo
In the sports world, there is no shortage of creepy and odd-looking mascots. Thanks to Duke's Mayo, we can add another unsettling character to the mix. The condiment company unveiled Tubby on Saturday. The sponsor of the former Duke's Mayo Bowl and the Duke's Mayo Classic, Duke's is known for...
Tracking Panthers' 53-man roster cuts
With their 2022 preseason slate all wrapped up, the Carolina Panthers must now get down to their Week 1 roster. Keep it right here as we track every move the team makes in their transition to 53 men. Current roster count: 80. Moves. Here are the ways in which teams...
Ronald Acuña Jr. injury: Braves latest update doesn’t sound promising
Ronald Acuña Jr. knows he has to grind it out to get through this season for the Atlanta Braves. The Atlanta Braves could have used Ronald Acuña Jr. in the final two games of their road series vs. the St. Louis Cardinals. After obliterating the Redbirds in St....
