4 Places To Get Chili in CincinnatiIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Fall on the Farm is Back and only 45 minutes from Cincinnati, OhioLedford WritesLoveland, OH
Video of porcupine enjoying corn on the cob goes viral for its adorable cutenessIntrovert boyCincinnati, OH
75 Cincinnati Children Sleep in New Beds, Thanks to Hope to Dream EventLedford WritesCincinnati, OH
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
NFL・
Lions cut former 1st-round pick
Jarrad Davis will be looking for a new team. The Detroit Lions are cutting Davis, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit in 2017. The Florida product did not live up this billing as a first-round pick during his four seasons with the Lions from 2017-2020. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he signed with the Jets for the 2021 season.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals News (8/29): Making the cut
As we ponder if special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons kind of feels like a TV anchor on election night with a race too-close-to-call, the Bengals brain trust took Sunday to keep scouring for trade opportunities and upgrades while looking in-house for medical updates and potential roster scenarios before Tuesday's 4 p.m. final cut to 53.
Packers surprisingly cut wide receiver Juwann Winfree
After Aaron Rodgers repeatedly praised wide receiver Juwann Winfree publicly, it seemed likely he would make the Green Bay Packers‘ 53-man roster. However, that has proved not to be the case. According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Packers have released Winfree. It’s perhaps a good...
2022 Saints 53-Man Roster Tracker
Here are the moves that New Orleans made between Sunday and this afternoon to get the the NFL's 53-man roster deadline.
Packers cuts tracker: Who didn’t make 53-man roster in 2022?
Which players won’t be part of the Green Bay Packers’ initial 53-man roster?. Tuesday is one of the toughest days on the NFL calendar, as hundreds of players around the league are cut. The Green Bay Packers will need to trim their roster down to 53 players by today’s deadline.
Buccaneers make smart cut with veteran defensive back
No, the Buccaneers are not actually moving on from Logan Ryan. This is just a smart move from a front office that always acts like this. Logan Ryan is going to be a big part of the defense for the Buccaneers in 2022 as they try to make it back to another Super Bowl victory.
Bengals Cut Former Pitt Football LS Cal Adomitis
The former Pitt Panthers captain lost the position battle to an old veteran.
Five Bengals Players Make Most Recent Top 100 List Ahead of 2022 NFL Season
Cincinnati had five players on the list, with one glaring omission
INTEL: Xavier trending for four-star Dailyn Swain
Dailyn Swain is the No. 80 player in On3’s 2023 rankings. The four-star guard is a unique prospect, given his size, length, and comfort/vision on the ball. Swain, who will not turn 18 until July, was named Ohio’s Division III Player of the Year at Columbus (OH) Afrocentric, averaging 20.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 2.9 steals this season.
