Cincinnati, OH

The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning

A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Lions cut former 1st-round pick

Jarrad Davis will be looking for a new team. The Detroit Lions are cutting Davis, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit in 2017. The Florida product did not live up this billing as a first-round pick during his four seasons with the Lions from 2017-2020. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he signed with the Jets for the 2021 season.
DETROIT, MI
Cincy Jungle

Bengals News (8/29): Making the cut

As we ponder if special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons kind of feels like a TV anchor on election night with a race too-close-to-call, the Bengals brain trust took Sunday to keep scouring for trade opportunities and upgrades while looking in-house for medical updates and potential roster scenarios before Tuesday's 4 p.m. final cut to 53.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Packers surprisingly cut wide receiver Juwann Winfree

After Aaron Rodgers repeatedly praised wide receiver Juwann Winfree publicly, it seemed likely he would make the Green Bay Packers‘ 53-man roster. However, that has proved not to be the case. According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Packers have released Winfree. It’s perhaps a good...
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Buccaneers make smart cut with veteran defensive back

No, the Buccaneers are not actually moving on from Logan Ryan. This is just a smart move from a front office that always acts like this. Logan Ryan is going to be a big part of the defense for the Buccaneers in 2022 as they try to make it back to another Super Bowl victory.
TAMPA, FL
On3.com

INTEL: Xavier trending for four-star Dailyn Swain

Dailyn Swain is the No. 80 player in On3’s 2023 rankings. The four-star guard is a unique prospect, given his size, length, and comfort/vision on the ball. Swain, who will not turn 18 until July, was named Ohio’s Division III Player of the Year at Columbus (OH) Afrocentric, averaging 20.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 2.9 steals this season.
CINCINNATI, OH
