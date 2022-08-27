ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

foxlexington.com

Justin Logan’s forecast: Storm chances increase

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The heat and humidity will be the story for most of the day as high temperatures climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Showers and storms will be possible this afternoon, but the chance increases this evening. Futurecast shows a line of storms moving south near sunset.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Rain Relief On The Way For Some

Another hot and humid afternoon for the last day of the Kentucky state fair today, but it looks like at least some relief is on the way for Monday and Tuesday of this week. The system that is going to help bring in that next rain chance is still pretty far off to our West, but is continuing to make its way to our area over the next 24-48 hours.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

KY WFO CINCINNATI Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO CINCINNATI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 29, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING... The Flood Advisory will expire at 7 PM EDT this evening for portions. of Southeast Indiana and Northern Kentucky, including the following. counties, in Southeast Indiana, Switzerland. In Northern...
CINCINNATI, OH
Kentucky State
Kentucky Government
msn.com

There’s A Cave Right Next To An Adventure Park In Kentucky, Making For A Fun-Filled Family Outing

Mammoth Cave National Park is a world-renowned attraction and bucket-list experience for many, but just because it’s such a superlative destination doesn’t mean that it’s not accessible for families. Quite the contrary; in addition to accessible, family-friendly tours and above-ground excursions offered at this national park, there is a massive adventure park and campground located right next to Mammoth Cave, making for the most epic, fun-filled family outing in Kentucky.
CAVE CITY, KY
middlesboronews.com

Life expectancy for Kentuckians dropped in 2019-20

One of the most striking measures of the pandemic is the decline in life expectancy from 2019 to 2020, the year the novel coronavirus hit; it declined more in Kentucky than it did in most other states. Nationally, life expectancy declined from 77 years in 2019 to 77.8 in 2020,...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Longtime southern Indiana craft store going out of business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A longtime southern Indiana craft store is closing its doors after over 30 years. The Smith family, who is originally from Milan, Indiana, moved to New Albany to open Ben Franklin Crafts in New Albany Plaza in 1990. The store is currently independently owned by the third generation of the family.
NEW ALBANY, IN
meadecountyky.com

Kentucky Strong: Greenwave Nation stands tall for Eastern Kentucky flood victims

Just before 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, Meade County School District Transportation Director Glen Wilson and nine school bus drivers made their way out of the Meade County bus lot on their way to Winchester, KY. They are meeting a team there from Letcher County Schools to deliver eight Meade County school buses to a district that was decimated by the Eastern Kentucky floods.
MEADE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

String of ATMs thefts across southern Kentucky under investigation

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A string of thefts targeting ATMs in southern Kentucky is under investigation. The automated teller machines have been stolen from multiple different stores in several counties. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says they believe the same people are responsible for all the crimes. Knox...
KNOX COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Man who saved nine people in eastern Kentucky flooding honored by lawmakers

During a special called session of the Kentucky General Assembly, lawmakers honored an eastern Kentucky man for his heroic efforts saving nine people stranded by floodwaters during historical flooding. “A total of nine individuals did Nathan Day help save that night,” said Rep. John Blanton, who serves Knott, Magoffin and...
KENTUCKY STATE
KISS 106

These Invasive Species in Kentucky Are Bad News and Here’s Why [VIDEOS]

The various versions of natural resources departments across the nation could, I guess, be considered conquerors. Well, they certainly go to great LENGTHS to conquer. And I call them that because of the many non-native or invasive species of animals or plant life that deal a blow to ecosystems across the country. I mean, that's what you do to invaders...you CONQUER them.
KENTUCKY STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Can You Legally Bury A Body On Your Own Property in Kentucky? [VIDEO]

Talk about a million-dollar question. Can you legally bury a body on your own property in Kentucky? After a bit of digging (no pun intended) we found the answer-kind of. So Elvis is buried on his own property right?! Then why couldn't any old regular Joe decide they wanted to rest in peace in their own backyard? Many people don't want to think about their loved ones being in a strange cemetery after they have passed on from this life and the idea of keeping them close seems to be the answer.
KENTUCKY STATE

