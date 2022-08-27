Read full article on original website
Justin Logan’s forecast: Storm chances increase
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The heat and humidity will be the story for most of the day as high temperatures climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Showers and storms will be possible this afternoon, but the chance increases this evening. Futurecast shows a line of storms moving south near sunset.
Rain Relief On The Way For Some
Another hot and humid afternoon for the last day of the Kentucky state fair today, but it looks like at least some relief is on the way for Monday and Tuesday of this week. The system that is going to help bring in that next rain chance is still pretty far off to our West, but is continuing to make its way to our area over the next 24-48 hours.
KY WFO CINCINNATI Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO CINCINNATI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 29, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING... The Flood Advisory will expire at 7 PM EDT this evening for portions. of Southeast Indiana and Northern Kentucky, including the following. counties, in Southeast Indiana, Switzerland. In Northern...
Program coming to 2 new southern Indiana counties will bring more support to expecting mothers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The My Healthy Baby program will be offered starting in September in Floyd and Harrison counties in southern Indiana, connecting expecting mothers to support providers. The mothers get free guidance during pregnancy and for 12 months after the baby is born. "These programs tend to grow...
Eastern Kentucky floods wrecked small farms. Here’s how to help.
The floods overwhelmed the creek beside Larry Noble’s home in Perry County. In the blink of an eye, rising water washed away a hundred of Noble’s chickens and two dogs from his farm. “It come so fast and come in the night, I can’t tell you nothing. It...
There’s A Cave Right Next To An Adventure Park In Kentucky, Making For A Fun-Filled Family Outing
Mammoth Cave National Park is a world-renowned attraction and bucket-list experience for many, but just because it’s such a superlative destination doesn’t mean that it’s not accessible for families. Quite the contrary; in addition to accessible, family-friendly tours and above-ground excursions offered at this national park, there is a massive adventure park and campground located right next to Mammoth Cave, making for the most epic, fun-filled family outing in Kentucky.
Life expectancy for Kentuckians dropped in 2019-20
One of the most striking measures of the pandemic is the decline in life expectancy from 2019 to 2020, the year the novel coronavirus hit; it declined more in Kentucky than it did in most other states. Nationally, life expectancy declined from 77 years in 2019 to 77.8 in 2020,...
Multimillion-dollar grant in Kentucky to focus on preventing wrong-way crashes on interstates
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Funding is coming to Kentucky to help prevent interstate crashes involving wrong-way drivers. Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) received $5.14 million in federal funds to improve highway safety. Kentucky's Wrong Way Driving and Integrated Safety Technology System will use computing...
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 Traffic Impact Report for Aug. 26 – Sept. 2
BOWLING GREEN — The expected traffic impacts in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 area for Aug. 26 through Sept. 2 are listed below. All work is subject to change. Interstate 65. A rehabilitation and resurfacing project on I-65 from mile point 0.0 to 14 continues. Motorists should expect...
Longtime southern Indiana craft store going out of business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A longtime southern Indiana craft store is closing its doors after over 30 years. The Smith family, who is originally from Milan, Indiana, moved to New Albany to open Ben Franklin Crafts in New Albany Plaza in 1990. The store is currently independently owned by the third generation of the family.
Watch Adorable Kentucky Toddler Ask For Late Night Tacos
We all know how it is to get hungry around bedtime and crave Mexican food. Why do you think Taco Bell is open until 2 or 3 am? We all know why, but that's not always the case. Sometimes, we just want it, no matter what time of day. When...
Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife looking for new conservation officers
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife is on the hunt for new conservation officers.
See Inside the Astounding 510-Foot Long Ark Experience in Kentucky
Although the state of Kentucky may be known for its fried chicken, bourbon, Bluegrass music, and horse racing, it is also the home of the largest timber-frame wood structure in the world. Go ahead and add that one to your trivia night repertoire!. Did Someone Say, "Road Trip?" This 510-feet...
Kentucky Strong: Greenwave Nation stands tall for Eastern Kentucky flood victims
Just before 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, Meade County School District Transportation Director Glen Wilson and nine school bus drivers made their way out of the Meade County bus lot on their way to Winchester, KY. They are meeting a team there from Letcher County Schools to deliver eight Meade County school buses to a district that was decimated by the Eastern Kentucky floods.
Vote for Haunted Kentucky Sanatorium For Best Haunted Destination in America
USA Today is counting down the 10 best-haunted destinations in America, and Kentucky has a location gunning for the top spot!. USA Today is counting down the 10 "Best Haunted Destinations in America" they have 20 destinations that are in the running. Here's what they have to say about the contest:
String of ATMs thefts across southern Kentucky under investigation
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A string of thefts targeting ATMs in southern Kentucky is under investigation. The automated teller machines have been stolen from multiple different stores in several counties. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says they believe the same people are responsible for all the crimes. Knox...
Man who saved nine people in eastern Kentucky flooding honored by lawmakers
During a special called session of the Kentucky General Assembly, lawmakers honored an eastern Kentucky man for his heroic efforts saving nine people stranded by floodwaters during historical flooding. “A total of nine individuals did Nathan Day help save that night,” said Rep. John Blanton, who serves Knott, Magoffin and...
These Invasive Species in Kentucky Are Bad News and Here’s Why [VIDEOS]
The various versions of natural resources departments across the nation could, I guess, be considered conquerors. Well, they certainly go to great LENGTHS to conquer. And I call them that because of the many non-native or invasive species of animals or plant life that deal a blow to ecosystems across the country. I mean, that's what you do to invaders...you CONQUER them.
Gov. Beshear Joins Lawmakers to Sign $212 Million Relief Package to Help Flood-Damaged Eastern Kentucky Rebuild Over Next 6 Months
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Aug. 26, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear joined state lawmakers in the Capitol Rotunda to sign a nearly $212.7 million relief package that will provide critical help over the next six months to Eastern Kentucky communities devastated by the deadly flooding that began July 26. The...
Can You Legally Bury A Body On Your Own Property in Kentucky? [VIDEO]
Talk about a million-dollar question. Can you legally bury a body on your own property in Kentucky? After a bit of digging (no pun intended) we found the answer-kind of. So Elvis is buried on his own property right?! Then why couldn't any old regular Joe decide they wanted to rest in peace in their own backyard? Many people don't want to think about their loved ones being in a strange cemetery after they have passed on from this life and the idea of keeping them close seems to be the answer.
