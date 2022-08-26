ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
musictimes.com

Coldplay Will Be Playing THIS Song In Their Concerts Forever: Here's Why

Coldplay's second album, "A Rush Of Blood To The Head," has recently turned 20 years old. As the band looked back on the success of the critically-acclaimed sophomore album, they looked back on hearing a particular song on the track. Per the band, upon hearing the song, they knew from...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Smith
Person
Paris Hilton
Person
Kim Petras
musictimes.com

Morgan Evans, Kelsea Ballerini Call It Quits After 5 Years-Here's Why

After five years of marriage, married musicians Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini are going their separate ways, they both announced through Instagram. "Friends, I've always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold," the "I Quit Drinking" songstress posted on her Instagram stories the news of the split.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Music Video#Tiktok#Samsmith
musictimes.com

Ed Sheeran Entering Full Death Metal Mode for Charity?

After announcing last year that he had been emailing Ed Sheeran about the possibilities of collaborating, Cradle Of Filth leader Dani Filth has now confirmed that their collaboration is in the works. While the death metal band has obviously been the one to approach the renowned singer, one can distinctively recall that Sheeran was the first to say he was a deah metal fan growing up.
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Bauhaus 2022 Tour CANCELED: Is It Because of Peter Murphy’s Health?

Bad news for Bauhaus fans! The band has decided to cancel their upcoming shows this year due to a shocking reason; was it because of Peter Murphy's current health status?. A representative for the group confirmed the news to Entertainment Weekly, saying the band will no longer perform at their scheduled North American tour as the vocalist will enter a rehab facility.
LOS ANGELES, CA
musictimes.com

Mad Cool Sunset Festival 2022 CANCELED: Was It Rage Against The Machine’s Fault?

Bad news for those who purchased Mad Cool Sunset Festival tickets! Organizers for the event announced that the famed music festival will no longer take place in September; whose fault was it?. Taking to their official Instagram account, the event revealed that the music event is canceled after Rage Against...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
musictimes.com

Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert Tickets: Here's Where You Can Get Them

The London leg of the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert will take place on Saturday, September 3, at the Wembley Stadium in England. Currently, Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert tickets are already in low availability. The tribute concert for the late Foo Fighters drummer has been announced for months already, and many...
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Arcade Fire Unfazed: Band Continues Tour Despite Win Butler Allegations, Radio Pullout

The indie band Arcade Fire continued their United Kingdom and Ireland Tour last night despite sexual misconduct allegations thrown at frontman Win Butler and radio pullouts. Frontman Win Butler was accused last week of inappropriate sexual interactions with four people, all Arcade Fire fans aged 18 - 23 years old at the time.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy