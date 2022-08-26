Read full article on original website
Related
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
musictimes.com
Kid Rock To Outsell Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’? Nick Adams Wants Rocker To Do THIS
Taylor Swift recently surprised fans when she attended this year's MTV Video Music Awards and she surprised them even more after announcing the release date of her 10th studio album "Midnights." More recently, conservative commentator Nick Adams wanted another singer to outsell the pop star; who could this be?. According...
musictimes.com
VMAs 2022 After Party Highlights: Nicki Minaj & Taylor Swift Reunion, Lizzo Fangirling?
After the widely talked about MTV Video Music Awards last Sunday, artists and celebrities crossed the New Jersey border to New York to attend the Republic Records after party in Fleur Room. Among those who were in attendance were the two most celebrated artists of the night - Taylor Swift...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
musictimes.com
Lil Tjay Comeback: Rapper Offers Inspiring Messages After Near-Fatal Shooting Incident
Lil Tjay continues to give his fans inspiring messages after luckily surviving the shooting incident. After months of being silent, Lil Tjay assured his fans that he could come back stronger with new music. He then dropped his highly-anticipated single, "Beat the Odds," after surviving the New Jersey shooting in June.
musictimes.com
Harry Styles 'As It Was' Hits Billboard Hot 100 Again for 11th Time: Why Is It Historic?
Harry Styles claims the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100 again with "As It Was," marking its 5th distinct return to the summit. It has since fiddled between the Top 5 since its debut last April and rebounded from No. 2 last week, after Nicki Minaj's "Super Freaky Girl" Debut.
musictimes.com
Meghan Trainor 'Shades' Charlie Puth Over the PDA That 'Shook the Nation' 7 Years Ago
It appears that except for that heated kiss she experienced with Charlie Puth at the 2015 American Music Awards, Meghan Trainor has few regrets. Was sharing a smooth with the "Left and Right" singer that bad?. On August 30, the singer participated in a TikTok fad in which participants compare...
musictimes.com
Coldplay Will Be Playing THIS Song In Their Concerts Forever: Here's Why
Coldplay's second album, "A Rush Of Blood To The Head," has recently turned 20 years old. As the band looked back on the success of the critically-acclaimed sophomore album, they looked back on hearing a particular song on the track. Per the band, upon hearing the song, they knew from...
RELATED PEOPLE
musictimes.com
Taylor Swift 'Midnights' Release Led Fans to Praise Her 'Cunning Mind,' Here's Why
The release date of Taylor Swift's new album may be a veiled jab at Kim Kardashian -- or a direct one, who knows with Swift's genius mind? Fans however are not interested if this will lead to an actual feud once more, but is very amazed at how the singer thinks and strategizes.
musictimes.com
Britney Spears Lied? Pop Star NOT Offered Millions By Oprah For Sit-Down Interview
Britney Spears publicly stated that she refused Oprah Winfrey's offer of millions of dollars for a sit-down and tell-all interview. According to the "Baby One More Time" singer, the media mogul wanted first dibs on what happened during her 13-year conservatorship. However, it appears that there is no truth to...
musictimes.com
Stone Sour Hiatus: Corey Taylor Says Band Isn’t Something He Desires To Do; Here’s Why
Many fans have been anticipating Stone Sour's comeback, but it seems like they have to wait longer as frontman Corey Taylor revealed his true feelings for the band, saying that the group has a lot of "drama." Speaking to Eddie Trunk on SiriusXM Volume's Trunk Nation, the metal vocalist said...
musictimes.com
Morgan Evans, Kelsea Ballerini Call It Quits After 5 Years-Here's Why
After five years of marriage, married musicians Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini are going their separate ways, they both announced through Instagram. "Friends, I've always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold," the "I Quit Drinking" songstress posted on her Instagram stories the news of the split.
IN THIS ARTICLE
musictimes.com
Diddy, Dr Dre Collaborating 8 Whole ears After Massive Feud, Other Artists React
The two great artists are moving on after eight years and not just with words, with actual action too. Dr. Dre and Diddy healed their relationship by having a fun studio session. It appears that the two are out to release some collab songs soon. In the said photos of...
musictimes.com
Ed Sheeran Entering Full Death Metal Mode for Charity?
After announcing last year that he had been emailing Ed Sheeran about the possibilities of collaborating, Cradle Of Filth leader Dani Filth has now confirmed that their collaboration is in the works. While the death metal band has obviously been the one to approach the renowned singer, one can distinctively recall that Sheeran was the first to say he was a deah metal fan growing up.
musictimes.com
Bauhaus 2022 Tour CANCELED: Is It Because of Peter Murphy’s Health?
Bad news for Bauhaus fans! The band has decided to cancel their upcoming shows this year due to a shocking reason; was it because of Peter Murphy's current health status?. A representative for the group confirmed the news to Entertainment Weekly, saying the band will no longer perform at their scheduled North American tour as the vocalist will enter a rehab facility.
musictimes.com
Mad Cool Sunset Festival 2022 CANCELED: Was It Rage Against The Machine’s Fault?
Bad news for those who purchased Mad Cool Sunset Festival tickets! Organizers for the event announced that the famed music festival will no longer take place in September; whose fault was it?. Taking to their official Instagram account, the event revealed that the music event is canceled after Rage Against...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
musictimes.com
Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert Tickets: Here's Where You Can Get Them
The London leg of the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert will take place on Saturday, September 3, at the Wembley Stadium in England. Currently, Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert tickets are already in low availability. The tribute concert for the late Foo Fighters drummer has been announced for months already, and many...
musictimes.com
Arcade Fire Unfazed: Band Continues Tour Despite Win Butler Allegations, Radio Pullout
The indie band Arcade Fire continued their United Kingdom and Ireland Tour last night despite sexual misconduct allegations thrown at frontman Win Butler and radio pullouts. Frontman Win Butler was accused last week of inappropriate sexual interactions with four people, all Arcade Fire fans aged 18 - 23 years old at the time.
musictimes.com
DaBaby’s Team Breaks Silence on Canceled Show; REAL Cause of Postponement Revealed
DaBaby just canceled his September 2 show and reports immediately circulated that it was postponed due to low ticket sales. More recently, his team broke their silence to speak out on the matter; what was the real cause of his concert's cancelation?. According to a statement issued by Andrew Lieber,...
Comments / 0